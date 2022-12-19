Wreaths honor Magic Valley veterans

BUHL — Marvin Santercier carefully placed a wreath at a U.S. veteran’s grave marker, stepped back and respectfully saluted.

The Navy veteran, taking part in the National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday at the West End Cemetery, said he was there to remember the sacrifices of veterans, adding that the holidays are an especially appropriate time for the event.

As the wreath-laying progressed, the cemetery was a gorgeous sight of green wreaths over the glistening snow. More than 1,000 wreaths, adorned with bright red ribbons, were placed at veterans’ gravesites at the West End and nearby Snake River Canyon National cemeteries.

“It’s beautiful, isn’t it?” said Mona Lockhart of Castleford, a member of the Magic Valley POW-MIA Awareness Association. Her father and uncles were veterans and are buried at the cemetery.

Ceremonies were held at several other cemeteries in Magic Valley, including the Twin Falls Cemetery, Filer Cemetery, Rock Creek Veterans Cemetery in Hansen, View Cemetery in Burley and the Declo Cemetery.

The three-pronged goal of Wreaths Across America is to remember fallen U.S. veterans, honor those who serve and teach children the value of freedom. Saturday was designated as National Wreaths Across America Day.

Various sponsorship groups raise funds for the wreaths.

The Twin Falls Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Magic Valley POW/MIA Awareness Association serve as fundraising groups for the West End, Snake River Canyon, Filer and Rock Creek cemeteries.

Over 1,600 wreath sponsorships were obtained this year, allowing all the veterans laid to rest at those cemeteries to be recognized, said Diane Greene of the Twin Falls chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Matching sponsorships are available for the Wreaths Across America 2023 event through Jan. 15. If purchasing from wreathsacrossamerica.org, indicate the desired group by following the instructions on the “Local Sponsorship Group” link.

Wreaths Across America began in December 1992 in Harrington, Maine, when wreath-maker Morrill Worcester found himself with a surplus of 5,000 wreaths during the holiday season.

Worcester saw the surplus as an opportunity to pay tribute to our country’s veterans and arranged for the wreaths to be placed at Arlington National Cemetery.

This annual tribute has spread across the country to more than 3,700 locations. More than 2.4 million veteran wreaths were placed last year, Greene said.