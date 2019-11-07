FILER — The national Wreaths Across America initiative, designed to honor deceased veterans with live evergreen wreaths on their headstones in December, is coming to Filer Cemetery and to West End Cemetery in Buhl this year.
Community members may sponsor a wreath for a specific veteran at one of these cemeteries or may allow organizers to select a veteran. The Daughters of the American Revolution are organizing the sponsorship drive.
Each wreath sponsorship costs $15. Businesses that sponsor 10 wreaths or more will receive special recognition. To order online, go to wreathsacrossamerica.org/ID0017P, click on Sponsor Wreaths and select the desired location. Grave-specific requests may be made by clicking on the icon at the bottom of the form.
Orders may also be placed by mail and must be received by Nov. 22. To request an order form, call 208-308-1810 or email twinfallsdar@gmail.com.
"Our goal is to cover the graves of over 1,100 veterans laid to rest at these two cemeteries," Melinda Anderson, regent of the Twin Falls Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, said in a statement. "It's an ambitious goal, and we are calling on the community to make this a success on behalf of our veterans."
The public is invited to attend the wreath-laying ceremony at each cemetery on National Wreaths Across America Day at 10 a.m. Dec. 14. Volunteers will place the wreaths which will remain in place until mid-January.
