TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will offer scholarships for veterans to thank them for their service, provide additional opportunities for them to update their current or future skills and secure jobs that will take full advantage of the skills they have learned in military and civilian life.
According to the Idaho Department of Labor Economist, there are 11,822 veterans residing in the eight-county region that CSI serves. It is a goal of this community that not one single veteran goes unserved or remains under-employed.
An easy-to-navigate veteran web page has been created to easily apply for a scholarship, find resources to assist in creating a resume, learn about approved on-the-job-training and apprenticeship programs and discover how to use the GI bill.
Whether it is to get to the next level in their career or for financial means, resources or connections to approved employers, the Magic Valley is here for veterans. The scholarship will be applied toward tuition for a workforce training of up to $120 or an apprenticeship program of up to $250.
To apply or learn more about this and other scholarships, call 208-732-6310 or go to workforce.csi.edu/scholarships.aspx.
