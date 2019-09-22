Workforce Development offers 'Online Marketing'

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will offer “Online Marketing” from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday. It will meet in Health Science and Human Services Building Room 154 on campus. The cost is $75 per person.
Want to walk away with clearer messaging that helps you expand your customer base and get your ideal clients to pay attention? Most companies waste an enormous amount of money on their marketing because they haven’t taken the time to truly clarify their messaging. If you want to have a business and brand that stands out, you don’t want to miss this two-hour class. Certificate of completion will be provided.
Instructor Amy Schutte is a marketing consultant, freelance writer, small business owner and brand strategist. With a background in journalism, public relations, marketing and fundraising, she harnesses the art of storytelling and clear messaging to help businesses engage their audiences and grow their sales. Schutte has been published in local and national publications and is a certified story brand guide and copywriter.
To register, call 208-732-6310 or go to workforce.csi.edu or visit the CSI Workforce Development and Training Center.
