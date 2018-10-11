BOISE — A proposal for a minus 4.2 percent overall rate change to Idaho workers’ compensation insurance, effective Jan. 1, has been approved by the Idaho Department of Insurance. The proposed rate change comes from the National Council on Compensation Insurance.
“We are pleased to announce this reduction, a move which will benefit Idaho businesses, their employees and the economy in general,” Director Dean Cameron said in a statement. “The change in the 2019 workers’ compensation rates reflects an improvement in our state rating factors, including a slight decline in both the frequency of claims for lost work time and the average cost of those claims.”
The state’s workers’ compensation benefit system is designed to cover medical costs associated with workplace injuries and wage replacement benefits for lost work time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.