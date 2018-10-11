Try 1 month for 99¢

BOISE — A proposal for a minus 4.2 percent overall rate change to Idaho workers’ compensation insurance, effective Jan. 1, has been approved by the Idaho Department of Insurance. The proposed rate change comes from the National Council on Compensation Insurance.

“We are pleased to announce this reduction, a move which will benefit Idaho businesses, their employees and the economy in general,” Director Dean Cameron said in a statement. “The change in the 2019 workers’ compensation rates reflects an improvement in our state rating factors, including a slight decline in both the frequency of claims for lost work time and the average cost of those claims.”

The state’s workers’ compensation benefit system is designed to cover medical costs associated with workplace injuries and wage replacement benefits for lost work time.

