Work to resume next week on US-93/US-26 in Lincoln County

Work is expected to restart Friday on an Idaho Transportation Department highway rehabilitation project in Lincoln County.

Approximately 6 miles of U.S. Highway 93/U.S. Highway 26 from Marley Road to Jim Byrne Slough will undergo construction to improve both the safety and driving experience for motorists in the area.

“Earlier this year, before water was flowing in the irrigation system, crews replaced irrigation structures along the roadway,” Project Manager Tom Logan said. “Upcoming work will address the surface of the roadway.”

Construction this month will start with the removal of rock knobs along the highway in three areas south of Richfield.

“Removal of rock will even out the hilly profile of the roadway,” Logan said. “This will increase sight distance for motorists and improve safety.”

While this earthwork occurs, traffic will be reduced to a single lane. Temporary traffic signals will be in place and motorists should anticipate 4-5 minute delays when traveling through the area.

The last phase of construction will involve milling and repaving the existing surface of the highway. During that portion of work, pilot cars and flaggers will be present to direct motorists during working hours – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Western Construction is the primary contractor on this project that is expected to be complete late summer.