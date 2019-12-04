TWIN FALLS — Contractors with the City of Twin Falls will install new sewer manholes and pipe under Eastland Drive at the intersection of Kimberly Road Friday and Saturday.
During construction, northbound traffic on Eastland from Kimberly Road will be directed to the turn lane to continue north. Drivers are reminded to reduce their speed while traveling through construction zones, follow posted traffic signs and signals, and yield to workers and equipment in the construction area.
The new sewer line will supply services for further commercial development at Eastland Business Park. Question about the project can be directed to On Point Excavation & Construction at 208-749-9277, or to Hammer & Creel Building Company at 208-631-1245.
