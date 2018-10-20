Try 1 month for 99¢

BUHL — Crews will replace the old box culvert on Idaho 46 north of Buhl High School this month. Utilities are expected to be relocated starting Wednesday. Crews will also pave the tie-ins from the bridge to the roadway on either side of the structure.

Idaho 46 will be closed to through traffic between Sawtooth Road and 4300 North during construction. Signs will be in place to direct motorists around the closure. Local traffic will be allowed through.

Knife River is the contractor on this project, which is expected to conclude in mid-November. Seal coating will take place next summer.

The Idaho Transportation Department and the Idaho State Police advise motorists to slow down and pay attention when driving in work zones where increased speeding fines and other penalties apply. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and dial 5-1-1 or go to 511.idaho.gov for information on roadwork.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments