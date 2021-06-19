 Skip to main content
Work on US 93 from the Nevada border to Hollister to begin this week
U.S. 93

U.S. 93 traffic passes the Nevada-Idaho state line in 2015 near Jackpot, Nevada.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE

SHOSHONE — On Monday, a seal coat project is expected to begin on U.S. Highway 93 in Twin Falls County. Over the coming weeks, about 27 miles from the Nevada state line to Hollister will be addressed.

“This project will cover a substantial amount of highway but operations are expected to move fairly quickly,” Project Manager Kenny Lively said in a statement. “We will begin work at the Nevada state line and then proceed north on U.S. 93 through Hollister.”

Seal coating is a surface treatment to preserve and extend the lifetime of roadways. It also provides a skid-resistant surface for better traction. The process requires hot temperatures and dry weather for chips to properly adhere to oil that is deposited on the highway.

Work will require U.S. 93 to be reduced to one lane while work is underway — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Motorists should anticipate delays and watch for flaggers or pilot cars.

Chips placed during the seal coating process have potential to cause windshield damage, so drivers are cautioned to slow down and pay attention to reduced speeds and no passing zones throughout the work area.

Geneva Rock Products is the primary contractor on this $1.6 million project, which is expected to be complete in July.

