The Idaho Transportation Department has begun a project to widen Interstate 84 between the South Jerome Interchange at Exit 168, and the Twin Falls Interchange at Exit 173.

The two-year project will include nighttime lane reductions in each direction and occasional daytime lane reductions.

Rolling closures on I-84 will occur this spring and summer for blasting rock in the median.

Traffic shifts will be used throughout construction, and the speed limit will be reduced throughout the project.

I-84 serves as a primary interstate route, and traffic counts are expected to increase substantially over the next 20 years. The existing interstate will not be able to accommodate anticipated future traffic volumes. These improvements will increase capacity and improve safety on I-84 to serve south-central Idaho for years to come.

Construction is anticipated to be completed in late fall of 2025. More information is available at the project website, itdprojects.org/84jerometotwin or by phone at 208-391-3735.

Information in Spanish can be found on the project website or by calling 208-398-3696.