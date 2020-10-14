Work begins on homes that will replace White Mortuary near City Park

TWIN FALLS — The former site of White Mortuary is expected to soon be known as Park Place — 11 single-family homes slated to be move-in ready in spring 2021.

A Tuesday groundbreaking celebration was led by Westerra Real Estate Group, which will market the homes, and Summit Restoration and Construction, which is building them.

The project is across Fourth Avenue East from City Park, next to the First United Methodist Church.

Chamber of Commerce President and City Councilperson Shawn Barigar kicked off the groundbreaking with a short story recounting the history of the downtown Twin Falls area describing the first commercial buildings and pop up tents settlers created and lived in not far from where the new home project is to be built.

“This is the first single-family home construction in the core of downtown in many decades,” Barigar said. “When you look at the historical development of the commercial corridor right in the middle surrounded by homes, it’s very exciting to be able to bring some new individuals and families to the heart of downtown, across from the park and library, close to the vibrant downtown, and we are very excited for the investment we are making.”

