Work begins on homes that will replace White Mortuary near City Park

TWIN FALLS — The former site of White Mortuary is expected to soon be known as Park Place — 11 single-family homes slated to be move-in ready in spring 2021.
A Tuesday groundbreaking celebration was led by Westerra Real Estate Group, which will market the homes, and Summit Restoration and Construction, which is building them.
The project is across Fourth Avenue East from City Park, next to the First United Methodist Church.
Chamber of Commerce President and City Councilperson Shawn Barigar kicked off the groundbreaking with a short story recounting the history of the downtown Twin Falls area describing the first commercial buildings and pop up tents settlers created and lived in not far from where the new home project is to be built.
“This is the first single-family home construction in the core of downtown in many decades,” Barigar said. “When you look at the historical development of the commercial corridor right in the middle surrounded by homes, it’s very exciting to be able to bring some new individuals and families to the heart of downtown, across from the park and library, close to the vibrant downtown, and we are very excited for the investment we are making.”
Growing up only four blocks away from the construction site, having played in City Park as a kid and attended St. Edwards Catholic School, Fran Florence told the crowd that he was really excited to be a part of the project.
“This is a historic event and a historic location,” the commercial broker for Westerra Real Estate Group said about the construction of Park Place. “It is special to have local people involved in a project that we feel is significant to downtown.”
Florence said the Twin Falls Urban Renewal Agency and city efforts to improve downtown and encourage private investment in the area made the project possible.
Before shovels hit the ground, however, Summit Restoration and Construction co-owner Clint Schnoor talked briefly about the vision the company has for the new homes across from City Park.
“We are excited to be a part of the vibrant construction community that we have right now, the vibrant housing and revitalization of downtown,” Shnoor said. “These are going to be really exciting units — three or four bedroom, multiple baths, great parking from the alley with garages on them. ... (We’re) trying to bring in some modern amenities to Twin Falls but keep our historic look in the downtown corridor.”
“We are excited to have housing,” Mayor Suzanne Hawkins said. “And this is something the City Council has been talking about for years and that we need to find a way to integrate housing into our downtown project, (especially) with all of the upgrades we have been putting into our main street area. Let’s help get the word out that Twin Falls is still open for business.”
New housing development coming to downtown
