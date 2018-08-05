SUN VALLEY — The Wood River Women’s Foundation will hold its 13th Annual Celebration of Grant Recipients and Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at Trail Creek Cabin, 300 Trail Creek Road, Sun Valley.
Awards this year total more than $334,000 and will be granted to 16 local nonprofits. Winners will receive amounts ranging from $1,158 to $25,000.
- Recipients include:
- Blaine County Recreation District
- Senior Connection
- Crisis Hotline
- Family Health Services
- Flourish Foundation
- Hailey Ice Community Partnership
- Higher Ground Sun Valley
- Idaho Trails Association
- Lava Lake Institute
- Lee Pesky Learning Center College Challenge
- Little Wood River Public Library
- Swiftsure Ranch
- Community Library
- The Spot
- YMCA
- Wood River Middle School Outdoor Adventure Education
WRWF is inviting the entire community to attend this special event. Tickets are $35 — available for purchase until Aug. 4 at www.woodriverwomensfoundation.org. For more information, call 208-309-2530.
