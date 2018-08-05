Subscribe for 33¢ / day

SUN VALLEY — The Wood River Women’s Foundation will hold its 13th Annual Celebration of Grant Recipients and Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at Trail Creek Cabin, 300 Trail Creek Road, Sun Valley.

Awards this year total more than $334,000 and will be granted to 16 local nonprofits. Winners will receive amounts ranging from $1,158 to $25,000. 

  • Recipients include:
  • Blaine County Recreation District
  • Senior Connection
  • Crisis Hotline
  • Family Health Services
  • Flourish Foundation
  • Hailey Ice Community Partnership
  • Higher Ground Sun Valley
  • Idaho Trails Association
  • Lava Lake Institute
  • Lee Pesky Learning Center College Challenge
  • Little Wood River Public Library
  • Swiftsure Ranch
  • Community Library
  • The Spot
  • YMCA
  • Wood River Middle School Outdoor Adventure Education

WRWF is inviting the entire community to attend this special event. Tickets are $35 — available for purchase until Aug. 4 at www.woodriverwomensfoundation.org. For more information, call 208-309-2530. 

