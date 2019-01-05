Try 1 month for 99¢
Schools

Wood River Valley middle school students.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF BLAINE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

KETCHUM — Blaine County School District offers two choices for middle school: Ernest Hemingway STEAM School and Wood River Middle School. Parent/student open houses are scheduled as follows:

  • Ernest Hemingway STEAM School — 5:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 15 at 111 Eighth St. E., Ketchum
  • Wood River Middle School — 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at 900 Second Ave. N., Hailey

Ernest Hemingway STEAM School offers an integrated science/technology/engineering/arts/mathematics curriculum plus innovative elective courses and world languages. The school will expand to eighth grade in the 2019-20 school year. Wood River Middle School offers a well-rounded curriculum that includes world languages and dual immersion. Elective and extracurricular courses include art, music, technology and athletics. Transportation to both middle schools is provided for students living in Ketchum, Hailey and Bellevue.

Ernest Hemingway STEAM School’s principal will give tours of the school from 1 to 1:45 pm. every Friday in January. The school will allow current fifth- and sixth-graders to bring a friend to school from 11:10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 10.

For more information, go to blaineschools.org or call Hemingway STEAM School at 208-578-5050 or Wood River Middle School at 208-578-5030.

