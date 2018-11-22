Try 3 months for $3
Sun Valley launches 82nd winter ski season
All over the mountain, little tykes could be seen imitating their dads as they got a feel for skiing and boarding again in November 2017 in Sun Valley.

 Karen Bossick for the Times-News

SUN VALLEY — The Wood River Valley could see heavy snow — with a total of 9 to 13 inches possible — from this evening through late Friday night.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch early Thursday morning for areas including Bellevue, Hailey, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Stanley and the Sawtoth Mountains.

“Heavy snow possible,” the National Weather Service wrote in its alert. “Travel will be very difficult at times, including during the evening commute on Friday.”

A winter storm watch means “there is potential for significant snow, sleet and ice accumulations that may impact travel,” according to the alert.

