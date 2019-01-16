HAILEY — The New York Academy of Sciences’ Global STEM Alliance and United Technologies welcome Calvin Geissler from Wood River High School into their global STEM U mentoring program.
The two organizations are collaborating to match high school students interested in science, technology, engineering and math from around the world with volunteer mentors. The Global STEM Alliance accepted 541 students who will be paired with scientists, engineers, postdoctoral fellows and other STEM professionals dedicated to inspiring and motivating the next generation of STEM talent. Mentor-student matches will be assigned based on location and mutual areas of STEM interest.
Participants will receive one-on-one coaching and coursework emphasizing college readiness, leadership, communication and critical thinking. Students from around the globe will also network with a dynamic group of STEM professionals through social message boards, events and activities — all through a dedicated online platform.
Geissler’s computer science teacher, Rebecca Borhnhoft Duncan, referred Calvin to the program. Duncan said in a statement, “Independently, Calvin learned SQL Database coding and is studying Visual Studio for C#. He is a perfect fit for the STEM U program.”
For more information about the program, go to nyas.org/programs/global-stem-alliance/united-technologies-stem-u-mentoring-program/?tab=overview.
