Wood River conservation district lauds LeaVells

They have built a forest just northwest of Gooding along the Big Wood River where they made it their home and planted trees on their ranch/farm at Magic Reservoir. Lonnie and Charmy have been married for more than 33 years and have always loved the outdoors and their environment.

Lonnie was born and raised in Fairfield in 1937. This is where he grew up for the first 10 years of his life, before his family moved to California, to go into the dairy business. This adventure only lasted a few years and it wasn’t long before they were back to Idaho.

It was in the late 1970s that Lonnie really began his tree planting business when he purchased 300 acres above Lucky Peak Nursery in Boise County. His first experience was purchasing hundreds of bare-root pine trees from Lucky Peak Forest Service. He sent a hired man to pick them up and not knowing anything about trees, he sent him with a 2-ton truck to haul them to their Robie Creek property. When he returned, a couple of hours later, he was laughing hysterically, telling Lonnie “I could have picked them up in my car” and he was right. These were bareroot tree/seedlings that were very small and took a lot of care but not much room. This project took them roughly two months to plant, with not a very good success rate. At that same time, Lonnie planted a variety of grasses and wildflower seed. He used a one-ton bale shredder to blow it onto the mountain sides for soil erosion. It was a sight to see.