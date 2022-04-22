Wondering about the future of democracy in the United States? The City Club wants to tell you

Two thousand citizens from five intermountain states, including Idaho, weigh in on the future of democracy in the United States. Spoiler alert: they are not very optimistic.

The discussion will be based on a survey conducted by the Frank Church Institute in November of 2021. It will be presented by Rod Gramer, President and CEO of Idaho Business for Education, and Vanessa Crossgrove Fry, interim director of the Idaho Policy Institute and associate research professor at the School of Public Service at Boise State University.

Gramer is an Idaho native and graduated from the University of Idaho in 1975 with a degree in journalism and history. He spent 38 years working as a reporter, newspaper editor, columnist and television news executive. He is the author of three books: “Fighting the Odds: The Life of Senator Frank Church,” “The Good Assassin and Lucky” and “The Wit and Wisdom of Governor Phil Batt.” In addition, he has written articles and commentaries for numerous publications including The New Republic, USA Today and Changes and several newspapers throughout Idaho.

Fry leads students, staff and faculty in providing innovative and objective research to help public, private and nonprofit leaders to overcome challenges and navigate changes. She teaches the MPA Capstone and co-teaches the Vertically Integrated Project Housing Opportunities for All. She has focused both her work and education on utilizing multi-sector, evidenced-based solutions, to address persistent social, environmental and economic issues as well as meet the current and critical needs in communities across Idaho and beyond.

She is also an adjunct faculty member at Presidio Graduate School in San Francisco where she received her MBA in sustainable management. She also holds a BA in biology and fine arts from Wittenberg University in Ohio and a doctorate from BSU. In addition, she serves on the board of the Red Cross of Greater Idaho.

This presentation will be held at 7:30 p.m. April 26 at the College of Southern Idaho’s Herrett Center for Arts and Science Building. The presentation is free and open to the public. The broadcast will also be online.

