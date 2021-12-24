Women's Giving Connection kicks off its 2022 campaign

TWIN FALLS — Women know how to get things done.

Just ask Linda Watkins, who saw a need in the community and rallied “an inclusive and diverse group of women” to join her in creating a local branch of philanthropists.

The Women’s Giving Connection of Southern Idaho, a nonprofit that launched earlier this month, plans to pool its members’ dues, then disperse grants to worthy nonprofit groups in the Magic Valley.

In addition, half of the group’s funds go toward building a collective giving endowment through the Idaho Community Foundation.

Nationally, each branch of the “Giving Circle” determines the greatest needs in its own community, Watkins said.

Watkins took the idea to fellow community volunteers Lori Ward, Kathy MacMillan and Sami Ashenbrener in 2018. The four are the group’s founding directors.

Pooled giving, greater impact

The Women’s Giving Connection empowers women to become educated philanthropists who create positive change locally through collective grant-making, its mission reads.

The group made its first public appearance on Dec. 9 at Yellow Brick Cafe in Twin Falls. Dozens of women of all ages attended. Watkins hasn’t seen the initial results of the membership drive yet, but she expects to find some 30 names on its roster so far.

The group has an annual goal of at least 50 members and each member pledges a three-year commitment to keep the organization moving into the future, Watkins said Thursday. The group would have started recruiting members sooner, but COVID-19 got in the way.

“We are open to all women in our seven counties,” she said.

Three other areas in Idaho have created their own Giving Circles. The Boise-based Idaho Women’s Charitable Foundation has raised more than $5 million. Kootenai County’s Idaho Women’s Charitable Foundation has raised more than $1.4 million and the Wood River Women’s foundation has raised more than $3.3 million.

For the group’s first year, the Women’s Giving Community executive committee has extended its membership deadline to the end of January.

“We do not do any fundraising. That’s the beauty of it,” Watkins said. “We are granting our own money and we pick where it goes.”

Watkins said the group is unique, but the women are not trying to reinvent the wheel.

Treasurer Lori Ward received a scholarship years ago from a similar group.

“These groups have been around,” Watkins said. “Hopefully this group will sustain itself for years as a force in our community that impacts for the good.”

