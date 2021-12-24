Women's Giving Connection kicks off its 2022 campaign

The group made its first public appearance on Dec. 9 at Yellow Brick Cafe in Twin Falls. Dozens of women of all ages attended. Watkins hasn’t seen the initial results of the membership drive yet, but she expects to find some 30 names on its roster so far.
The group has an annual goal of at least 50 members and each member pledges a three-year commitment to keep the organization moving into the future, Watkins said Thursday. The group would have started recruiting members sooner, but COVID-19 got in the way.
“We are open to all women in our seven counties,” she said.
Three other areas in Idaho have created their own Giving Circles. The Boise-based Idaho Women’s Charitable Foundation has raised more than $5 million. Kootenai County’s Idaho Women’s Charitable Foundation has raised more than $1.4 million and the Wood River Women’s foundation has raised more than $3.3 million.
For the group’s first year, the Women’s Giving Community executive committee has extended its membership deadline to the end of January.
“We do not do any fundraising. That’s the beauty of it,” Watkins said. “We are granting our own money and we pick where it goes.”
Watkins said the group is unique, but the women are not trying to reinvent the wheel.
Treasurer Lori Ward received a scholarship years ago from a similar group.
“These groups have been around,” Watkins said. “Hopefully this group will sustain itself for years as a force in our community that impacts for the good.”
PHOTOS: Women's Giving Connection
Women's Giving Connection comes to fruition
Women's Giving Connection comes to fruition
Women's Giving Connection comes to fruition
Women's Giving Connection comes to fruition
Women's Giving Connection comes to fruition
Women's Giving Connection comes to fruition
Women's Giving Connection comes to fruition
Women's Giving Connection comes to fruition
Women's Giving Connection comes to fruition
Women's Giving Connection comes to fruition
Women's Giving Connection comes to fruition
Women's Giving Connection comes to fruition
Women's Giving Connection comes to fruition
Women's Giving Connection timeline for 2022
Below are important dates for the Giving Circle in 2022: