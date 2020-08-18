Women were voting — and changing policy — even before the 19th Amendment passed 100 years ago

TWIN FALLS —One hundred years ago Tuesday, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution granted all women the right to vote.
While the amendment was about women’s suffrage, the root of the issue ran much deeper. Women battled to establish full citizenship — denied to them on a national level since 1776.
Women’s battle for the right to vote, however, was moot in Idaho when the 19th Amendment to the Constitution was proposed in 1919. Idaho had given women the right to vote in 1896, just six years after the territory became the 43rd state.
But women’s early suffrage in Idaho — and in other western states — wasn’t necessarily about equality. Many proposed to give women the right to vote to help “tame” uncivilized towns in the West.
Early towns such as Hailey and Idaho City were filled with heavy drinking miners and single men who opposed prohibition. Allowing women to vote was a political ploy that added weight to the prohibitionist ballot, some historians say.
Such efforts worked in Twin Falls; the city where women could vote from the beginning banned the sale of alcoholic beverages in 1909.
But opinions against women’s suffrage were strong in the early 20th century. Arguments by 1912 Nobel Peace Prize winner Elihu Root, a former U.S. secretary of war and secretary of state, were printed in the Oct. 1, 1915, edition of Twin Falls Weekly Times.
“I am opposed to the granting of suffrage to women,” Root said. “Suffrage is not a natural right, but is simply a means of government, and the sole question to be discussed is whether government by the suffrage of men and women will be better government than by the suffrage of men alone.”
Root was said to be a brilliant lawyer, who, after World War I, helped to develop the Permanent Court of International Justice at the Hague.
“It is not that woman is inferior to man, but it is that woman is different from man,” he said. “Woman rules today by the sweet and noble influences of her character. Put woman into the arena of conflict and she abandons those great weapons which control the world.
“Woman in strife becomes hard, harsh, unlovable and repulsive; as far removed from the gentle creature to whom we all owe allegiance and to whom we confess submission, as the heaven is removed from the earth.”
In January 1918, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the 19th Amendment, then the Senate passed the amendment more than a year later. The amendment then went to the states for ratification. Thirty-six of the 48 states were needed to ratify the amendment for it to become effective.
On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th state to ratify the amendment: “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex."
Wyoming, Utah and Colorado were the first states to grant women the right to vote. Wyoming and Utah were both territories when their women’s suffrage laws were passed.
Idaho was the fourth state to give women the right to vote.
