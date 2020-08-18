Women were voting — and changing policy — even before the 19th Amendment passed 100 years ago

“I am opposed to the granting of suffrage to women,” Root said. “Suffrage is not a natural right, but is simply a means of government, and the sole question to be discussed is whether government by the suffrage of men and women will be better government than by the suffrage of men alone.”

Root was said to be a brilliant lawyer, who, after World War I, helped to develop the Permanent Court of International Justice at the Hague.

“It is not that woman is inferior to man, but it is that woman is different from man,” he said. “Woman rules today by the sweet and noble influences of her character. Put woman into the arena of conflict and she abandons those great weapons which control the world.

“Woman in strife becomes hard, harsh, unlovable and repulsive; as far removed from the gentle creature to whom we all owe allegiance and to whom we confess submission, as the heaven is removed from the earth.”

In January 1918, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the 19th Amendment, then the Senate passed the amendment more than a year later. The amendment then went to the states for ratification. Thirty-six of the 48 states were needed to ratify the amendment for it to become effective.