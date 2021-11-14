Women challenge a daunting gender pay gap and open more businesses in Idaho

TWIN FALLS A new report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows an old problem is still holding strong in Idaho.

The report reveals fully employed women in Idaho, on average, earn $731 weekly, while their male counterparts make $966.

Lack of childcare, low minimum wage, job losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, cultural norms, and even unconscious biases that have been around for decades, all impact women’s attitudes about going after higher-paying jobs or starting their own business.

“In Idaho, I am concerned that we are going backward instead of forward,” said Mary Mosley, president of the Boise Area Branch of the American Association of University Women.

Some women are taking matters into their own hands to challenge this cultural discrepancy by starting their own businesses. Idaho ranks high compared to other states in the percentage of women-owned businesses.

Kindsey Taylor, owner of Brass Monkey on Main Avenue East in Twin Falls, says owning her business provides flexibility and an outlet for creativity.

“I am one of those people that I would rather try and fall on my butt than say, ‘Woulda, shoulda, coulda,’” Taylor said.

She opened her store eight years ago and has seen huge growth over time. In the beginning, however, it was difficult and she often didn’t pay herself.

Now, her business helps the single mother to provide for her two kids.

Taylor’s advice to other women is to not focus on the label of “woman,” but instead to think of themselves as “a person who has a goal.”

“The reason I think I could do what I did is I didn’t think of myself like that,” she said. “I don’t put gender or age or anything on that. I think if you pigeonhole yourself from the beginning it’s going to make it that much harder.”

Not everyone believes the pay gap is real.

“It’s a very difficult conversation for most of the public to think in terms of ‘well, it doesn’t require that someone consciously discriminate, it’s that institutions are built around many of these assumptions already,’” said Leontina Hormel, a sociology professor at the University of Idaho.

Identifying these factors and making conscious changes would benefit all Idahoans, not just women, she said.

“This isn’t about women gaining and catching up and getting all the attention,” Hormel said. “It’s not a zero-sum gain. We all benefit from it, most especially the children impoverished by the current system.”

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics surveys every state annually and the findings are used to show state trends over time, said Jan Roeser, a labor economist with the Idaho Department of Labor.

The comparisons are made on a broad level and do not take into account factors including job skills, responsibilities, work experience and specialization.

The bureau’s “Women’s Earnings in Idaho” report surveyed 239 women and 349 men in 2020.

Although the study is relatively small in size, labor economists say the data is valuable and sheds light on longstanding barriers women face in terms of income.

These barriers are seen everywhere, Roeser said.

“There are other places,” she said. “It’s not just this survey in which we know that women make less than men in similar occupations.”

Why does the gap exist?

The first problem both Mosely and Hormel identified is the lack of child care in Idaho.

The child care crisis extends across the nation. Child care providers are struggling to find staffing, like many other industries.

Four out of five child care centers are understaffed, the National Association of the Education of Young Children reported in July.

Hormel said some of the friction over women’s compensation can be seen in recent legislative sessions. In March, Idaho’s Republican-led House of Representatives rejected a $6 million federal grant that would have improved access to early education and child care.

The House voted 36-34 against the bill.

During testimony, Rep. Charlie Shepherd, a Republican from Pollock, argued against the grant because it would jeopardize “the family unit,” the Idaho Statesman reported.

“I don’t think anybody does a better job than mothers in the home,” Shepherd said, “and any bill that makes it easier or more convenient for mothers to come out of the home and let others raise their child, I don’t think that’s a good direction for us to be going.”

Although Shepherd faced backlash from the public for his comment, he isn’t the only one who feels that way, Hormel said.

“It’s an assumption that women are not generally the breadwinners,” she said. “There is a lot of disagreement, but in this particular state, culturally, there is a large number of people in the state Legislature who still are uncomfortable with the idea that women aren’t supposed to be at home with their children.”

Another barrier in Idaho is the minimum wage. Idaho has not raised the minimum wage since 2008 when it was raised from $6.55 to $7.25.

Currently, 29 states and Washington, D.C., have minimum wages above the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. Two states have a minimum wage below $7.25 but employers subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act must pay the current federal minimum wage.

Experts argue that $7.25 is not even close to a livable wage.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology created an online Living Wage Calculator. The system considers the cost of housing, food, transportation, child care, health care, the poverty wage and the minimum wage.

A livable wage is the bare necessities needed to survive. It is a modest step up from poverty thresholds but does not include funds for things like eating meals in restaurants, unpaid vacations or holidays, or putting money into savings for retirement or home purchases, as written in the MIT Living Wage Calculator user’s guide.

“The living wage is the minimum income standard that, if met, draws a fine line between the financial independence of the working poor and the need to seek out public assistance or suffer consistent and severe housing and food insecurity,” MIT professors wrote.

Using the calculator for Twin Falls County, a family with two working adults and one child needs $15.06 per hour each to make a living wage and $5.22 per hour to be above the poverty line.

A family with one working adult, one stay-at-home parent and one child would need $27.12 an hour for a living wage and $10.44 to be above the poverty line. The calculator doesn’t take into account the current housing crisis in south-central Idaho and the rising cost of rentals.

Women aren’t the only ones being paid minimum wage, but historically they make up a larger percentage.

“We know that disproportionally it’s women who are filling the positions that lean heavily on minimum wage,” Hormel said.

Service work, including home health care, hospice care and daycare, are all predominately female occupations that don’t pay well, she said.

Female-dominated jobs were also affected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2018, women made up about two-thirds of the low-wage workforce overall, according to the National Women’s Law Center.

During the pandemic, the lowest-paying occupations had a disproportionate share of job losses. During 2020, 80% of job losses were among the lowest quarter of wage earners.

“I think that’s a big factor,” Mosley said. “Because women usually earn less than men, they are the ones who will stop working for caregiving.”

People often argue that women chose lower-paying positions, but Mosley says that’s not true.

“Yeah, I chose my career but I chose it because it was the fourth choice,” she said.

When she was in college she was told to take a science course for non-science majors. Her advisor suggested this particular class because she was a girl and “girls don’t typically major in science.”

Mosley doesn’t think attitudes have changed much since then.

In 2018, women made up half of the total U.S. college-educated workers but only 28% of the science and engineering workforce, according to the National Science Foundation.

The percentage has increased, especially in social and life sciences, but the percentage of women in engineering, computer and mathematical sciences has remained low.

Encouraging women to enter these fields needs to start at a young age, Hormel said. This can be difficult in rural schools that don’t have counselors available, forcing administrators to double up on jobs.

“The principals try,” she said.

All of these factors are rooted in long-standing cultural norms that will take time to change.

Progress can be even slower if employees don’t discuss wages, Mosley said.

In 2014, President Barack Obama signed an executive order that banned retaliation for wage disclosure for federal contracting employees.

It is a common misconception that employees cannot discuss pay with others. The right to discuss salary is protected by law. The National Labor Relations Act of 1935 protects the right of workers to engage in “concerted activity for mutual aid or protection.”

Mosley knows the importance of open wage discussions first hand.

As a public employee at a university, she was able to check her salary against her co-workers. When she noticed a male colleague was making more, even though they had the same position and worked for the same amount of time, she was allowed to bring up her grievance.

“(For) most people, if you are working for a private company, that doesn’t come up,” she said. “It is considered gauche to be asking people what they make.”

How can women break the cycle of low wages and wage discrepancies?

One option is owning their own business.

Women-owned businesses

Diane Bevan is the Nampa-based executive director of the Idaho Women’s Business Center. The center provides free resources aimed to help entrepreneurs at all stages.

In the past few years, Bevan has seen an increase in women interested in starting a side hustle to increase their income. The range of business types is vast.

“If you go to our website and go to our directory and click on the number of categories, some of those categories were created because we didn’t have one that fit,” Bevan said.

In 2019, Idaho tied for third place in the “economic clout” category, according to the State of Women Owned Businesses report, commissioned by American Express.

This covers the growth of women-run businesses including new companies and their revenue and number of employees.

Need help starting your own business? If interested in starting your own business, contact the Idaho Women's Business Center at 208-996-1571 or go the Idaho Small Business Development Center's website at idahosbdc.org.

Another report, written by Frontier Business, found that women own more than half of businesses in Idaho, ranking it second in the country per capita in 2018.

In downtown Twin Falls, this trend is easy to spot. Yellow Brick Café, Studio G Fitness, Unique Twist Jewelry and Brass Monkey are all owned by women. There are even more throughout the city.

Kathy McRae, who owns Yellow Brick Café, said the hardest part of opening her business was creating an identity.

McRae didn’t want to be labeled as the “health place in town” or the “vegan restaurant.” Her goal was to have food options for everyone.

Her advice is to not be afraid to ask for help and to form a team. The legal side of owning a business was not her strong suit so she found people who could take on those roles.

Women in Idaho want to prove they can be business owners, she said.

“If I was told we don’t do things that way, I didn’t really take no for an answer,” McRae said. “I think breaking through the stereotype of women belong at home or should be taking care of the kids or things like that, I think that has maybe lingered here a little longer than other areas.”

Seeing other women who own their businesses helps provide encouragement, Studio G Fitness owner Gillian Funk-Shillig told the Times-News.

She agrees with other owners that the first few years can be the hardest. It takes time to become profitable and finding financial backing can be a challenge.

“I love seeing other women-owned businesses,” Funk-Shillig said. “It’s so powerful and they are making a huge impact on the community.”

