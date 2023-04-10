TWIN FALLS — A woman who apparently had a bag of methamphetamine concealed in a body cavity began to overdose when the package began to rip, police say.

Rosenda Catarina Campos, 36, was among five individuals apprehended by a Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office deputy Saturday morning as they traveled on U.S. Highway 93. All five were charged with various offenses.

Campos and Sonya Trujillo, 27, face charges of drug possession and trying to introduce contraband into the county jail, among other charges.

Court records say the two had bags of meth in their vaginal cavities when they were strip-searched, records say, and Campos refused to take the package out.

When deputies began to apply for a search warrant, Campos began vomiting and looked pale, signs that she was starting to overdose, deputies said.

A doctor she was taken to couldn’t find drugs in the body cavity, but deputies said she apparently took the package of drugs out of her body while being transported. A deputy, examining the patrol vehicle she was transported in, found a 9.7 gram bag of meth, some of it spilling out of its package, explaining why Campos was beginning to overdose, police reports say.

Campos was later taken to a hospital and evaluated for an overdose, court records say.

A deputy pulled over the SUV the pair were riding in at about noon Saturday when he noticed the SUV with Illinois license plates northbound on High 93 at milepost 41.

The vehicle exited Highway 93 to U.S. Highway 30 but failed to immediately slow down when the speed limit changed to 45 mph.

After a traffic stop, the driver, Michael McClain, 36, consented to a search of the vehicle, and deputies found drugs and a marijuana grinder. A purse police say belonged to Trujillo contained a half-ounce of fentanyl hidden in a lotion container.

Another passenger in the vehicle, Marlow Raymond Campos, 35, was found to have warrants out for his arrest in Canyon County and was charged with a new count of providing false information to a police officer.

Itsel Quintero, 21, was charged with drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and providing false information to an officer.

McClain, the driver, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and posted a $300 bond, records say.