Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The woman who took video of a Heyburn police officer shooting two dogs along Interstate 84 wants the incident to be discussed at an upcoming city council meeting.

Stephanie Carsner of Declo took the video at about 6 p.m. Saturday when an officer shot the dogs, after the police department determined they posed safety concerns to motorists.

“Recognizing traffic was heavy for Memorial Day, and in fear for the motoring public with great potential of a rear-end collision at 80 mph, the officers made the decision to shoot the dogs,” said a press release from the Heyburn Police Department.

Carsner, an animal rescuer, disagrees with the account provided by police.

She says she was given permission from an Idaho State Police trooper to catch the dogs, contending she and others almost had the dogs in hand before they were startled by police officers.

She said the animals were not aggressive but thirsty and trying to find a way off the interstate.

Carsner has asked the incident to be included on the June 14 Heyburn City Council agenda. If the mayor doesn’t approve the agenda item, she said people will still be allowed to give comments at the end of the meeting.

A GoFundMe page was set up Tuesday to raise money to hire an attorney to provide “help we can get to prevent this from continuing to happen anymore,” Carsner posted on Facebook. Brandon Campbell, a friend of Carsner’s, set up the page.

The page, at www.gofundme.com/f/heyburn-idaho-animal-cruelty-case, had raised $1,200 as of Tuesday evening. Carsner is hoping to raise $30,000.

Police chief Ryan Bertalotto did not return a phone call to the Times-News on Tuesday.

Your news on your smartphone Your story lives in the Magic Valley, and our new mobile app is designed to make sure you don’t miss breaking news, the latest scores, the weather forecast and more. From easy navigation with the swipe of a finger to personalized content based on your preferences to customized text sizes, the Times-News app is built for you and your life. Don’t have the app? Download it today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.