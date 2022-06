HEYBURN — A woman was shot to death Thursday, city police said Friday evening.

Heyburn City Police and Minidoka County Sheriff's departments responded to the shooting at the Elk Meadows Subdivision, according to the release authorized by Police Chief Ryan Bertalotto.

A suspect was apprehended and there is no known threat to public safety, the statement said.

Heyburn Police and Idaho State Police are actively investigating the incident.

No further information was available on Friday.

