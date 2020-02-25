Woman killed in Gooding County crash
0 comments
breaking

Woman killed in Gooding County crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GOODING — A Gooding woman was killed Monday night in a crash in Gooding County.

Idaho State Police said Lindia Elting, 38, was driving just before 9 p.m. at 1800 E. 1725 S. in a 2004 Suzuki Verona when she drove off the road and struck a power pole before overturning. Police don't know why Elting, who was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from her car, drove off the road.

Police said Elting was taken by ambulance to North Canyon Medical Center then flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise where she died of her injuries,

Gooding County and Gooding Police Department assisted ISP.

Police lights
0 comments
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News