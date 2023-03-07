TWIN FALLS — The driver in a high-speed chase last year that ended with an officer-involved fatal shooting of her passenger has pleaded guilty to an amended charge of felony drug possession, court records say.

Sydney Gibson, 19, was initially charged with felony eluding police officers after the Aug. 26 pursuit on U.S. Highway 30.

Prosecutors offered a plea agreement, amending the charge to possession of a controlled substance. Gibson signed the agreement March 2.

The complaint says Gibson possessed meth or amphetamine on or about Aug. 26 when police pursued her from Filer to Twin Falls, then back through Filer and on to Buhl.

Gibson's vehicle became stuck in a field north of Buhl and the passenger, Caleb Tussey, fired a gun toward officers in a law enforcement vehicle, an investigation determined. Police returned fire, killing him.

Gibson will be sentenced May 22, and the state will recommend jail time of three years determinate and two years indeterminate.