Woman injured Wednesday in rollover crash near Murtaugh

MURTAUGH — A woman was taken Wednesday evening to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center after she missed a corner on U.S. Highway 30.
The unidentified driver was eastbound at 9:40 p.m. near the Murtaugh beet dump as she approached a bend in the road, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Lori Stewart said Thursday.
The woman's car failed to negotiate the turn, became airborne and rolled, landing on its roof at milepost 236.
She was extricated from her car and taken to the hospital by ambulance, Stewart said.
