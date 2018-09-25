Subscribe for 33¢ / day
RUPERT — A Heyburn woman was injured late Tuesday afternoon after her car was hit by a school bus north of town, police said.

Venessa Savage, 30, was going north on 600 West in a 2005 Hyundai Sonata at 4:35 p.m. when the driver of a 2013 Blue Bird school bus failed to yield at a stop sign on 800 North, Idaho State Police said in a statement. The two vehicles collided in the intersection and the Hyundai went off the right shoulder and rolled.

Savage, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Minidoka Memorial Hospital, then flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

Bus driver Layton Larson, 72, of Rupert and three students escaped injury. Larsen was wearing a seat belt.

The intersection was blocked for several hours while crews worked to clear the scene. The ISP is investigating the crash.

