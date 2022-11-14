 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman injured after car rear-ended

Police Lights

BUHL — An 18-year-old woman was transported to the hospital Friday evening when her car was parked in the roadway on Idaho Highway 46 and was rear-ended by a pickup, police say.

The crash at 6:13 p.m. at mile marker 88 resulted in the Ford Mustang being pushed into a ditch and fence. The vehicle didn’t have its hazard lights on, according to the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was transported by ground ambulance to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police say.

Death notices

Ronald Larry Riffey, 77, of Hollister died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral …

