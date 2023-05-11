A woman is facing forgery and grand theft charges after depositing and cashing checks from a former employer, police say.

Amerae Marie Pendleton, 25, was charged with four counts of each offense after the owner of Canyon Springs Extended Stay in Twin Falls noticed irregularities in his checking account, police reports say. He told police four checks had been written on his account in October for a total of almost $10,000.

Police later recovered video of Pendleton making deposits of three of the checks into her personal credit union account, and credit union employees said it’s likely the other check was cashed, records say.

Pendleton was found to be in jail in North Dakota, where she pleaded guilty to providing false information to law officers on April 6, records show. An extradition hearing was held April 10.

The case in Twin Falls was filed on April 13, and she has waived her preliminary hearing.

Pendleton is being held on $75,000 bond.