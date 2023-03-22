A 22-year-old woman is facing grand theft charges after multiple burglaries were reported in Twin Falls and Filer.

Charges were filed Friday against Angeleah Cryts of Twin Falls.

In one of the burglaries, reported on Feb. 14, the victim reported a safe containing $10,000 was missing, along with tools, a handgun and personal documents.

The victim later notified police that he found some of his stolen tools listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace, and officers arranged to meet with the seller in a parking lot. The person selling the items, Anoura Emmet Sarnirand, 33, was found to have an active warrant and was arrested, records say.

Cryts was the driver of the vehicle, a Ford Escape that was later impounded as police officers checked it for evidence.

Police found tools belonging to the victim in the vehicle and in Cryts’ apartment, in addition to items that were reported stolen from a residence on Feb. 7 in Twin Falls, and items taken in a pair of vehicle burglaries on Feb. 16 in Filer, court records say.

Items taken in those thefts included a credit card and debit card, jewelry and personal documents.

Cryts faces two counts of grand theft, two counts of acquiring a financial transaction card with intent to defraud, and two misdemeanor charges of theft, along with a drug paraphernalia charge.

She posted a $10,000 bond and her preliminary hearing is set for March 31.

Sarnirand is facing a grand theft charge in an unrelated case in which he was accused of loading up a shopping cart with merchandise at Walmart in Twin Falls on Nov. 1 and attempting to take it out of the store without paying for the items.

Sarnirand fled when he was confronted by a security guard, records say.

Bail has been set for $100,000 and his preliminary hearing is April 14.