Woman donates kidney to co-worker

BUHL — A co-worker needed a kidney and an employee was more than willing to help.

“Sometimes you’re put in a place and time for a reason,” Monica Bennion said, “and this happened to be one of those times.”

Bennion donated one of her kidneys to co-worker Travis Reddick in May after his health began to slowly decline in 2008 after being diagnosed with an illness that hampers the kidneys’ ability to filter waste from the blood.

Now, four months later, the two friends joke around and efficiently ensure that the Nutrien Ag Solutions branch in Buhl runs smoothly.

“Nothing really changed,” Reddick said of their relationship.

Bennion of Twin Falls has a strong conviction that she was meant to help rescue Reddick from his condition.

“For me, I think it was a calling,” she said. “I think it was one of the reasons why I was put on this earth. It just took awhile for me to get it done.”

And Bennion has a changed outlook on organ donation.

“It can save lives,” she said, and encourages others to consider being an organ donor.

Bennion had just begun her job at Nutrien Ag Solutions in November 2020 when she learned of Reddick’s condition. It was a slow time of the year for the business, and she had moved to Idaho with her husband from out of state, enthralled with Idaho’s way of life. She got the job within 10 days of applying and got to know Reddick and his health issue.

The formal name of Reddick’s disease is IgA Nephropathy, or more commonly called Berger’s Disease. It wasn’t in a serious stage for Reddick at that time.

Then he got COVID-19.

The coronavirus caused Reddick’s kidney function to drop dramatically, and when it hit 15%, a doctor told him it was time to start considering dialysis or a kidney transplant. Reddick didn’t want to have to go on dialysis, which would require extended amounts of time as he tried to raise his two sons.

“It can be very limiting on your lifestyle,” he said.

When she discovered Reddick’s dire situation, one of the first thoughts she had was, “Where do we go from here?” she said.

She was the first person to volunteer for testing, even though she had known Reddick for just six months, to see if she would be a good match, ahead of Reddick’s sister and one of his bosses.

Blood type wasn’t a problem, but then came a gauntlet of other testing from antigen markers to body mass index tests.

“They want the donor to be in as perfect health as possible,” Bennion said, adding that a CAT scan and chest X-ray were part of the process. She was deemed a suitable match.

Through it all came questions and reflections.

“You have to ask why you are doing this,” she said.

Some relatives, including her mother, expressed hesitancy in Bennion going forward with the surgery.

Later, her mother told Bennion that going forward with the transplant “was the right thing to do.”

Reddick’s kidney function hit 7%, and although his sister was in the initial stages of testing to determine whether she would be a match, there was no time to lose.

There was a delay at the University of Utah Hospital when a COVID outbreak hit Utah, but the May 26 procedure for both patients went smoothly and Bennion returned to work two weeks later.

“I was on pain meds for a day and a half, then Tylenol,” she said.

As for Reddick, he had a more complicated recovery, but still returned to work six weeks after the surgery. He was required to spend four weeks in Utah to be available for checkups and tests.

“It was a textbook donor transplant,” Bennion said. “I think it turned out better than expected.”

Reddick, a longtime Jerome resident, said he feels great after the surgery. He never felt very ill before the transplant, but tired easily.

“People look at you like you are a hero,” Bennion said, when others learn about donating a kidney. But she isn’t ready to be called a hero.

“That is a really big word,” she said. “A lot of meaning goes into that word.”

But she did take heart when her father said, “Wow, I am so proud of you.”

She wants others to know that organ donation is worthy of consideration. It’s not for everyone, Bennion said, but people can indicate on their driver’s license that they want to be an organ donor.

Statistics from 2016 indicate 64% of Idahoans choose to be organ donors on their driver’s licenses, higher than than the national average of 51%, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.

There are almost 100,000 Americans on the kidney waiting list, Bennion said, and perhaps 20,000 will get one.

She thoroughly researched the organ transplant process, and is hopeful more artificial organs will be developed. Testing of artificial kidneys is underway, she said.

Bennion has no regrets after donating her kidney, and praised Nutrien Ag Solutions, a manufacturer of agricultural products, for being flexible as she and Reddick underwent the transplant process.

“They supported us from day one,” she said.

And Bennion smiles when she thinks of the surgeons at University of Utah granting her one request: They took a photo of her kidney during the surgery and presented her with a large picture.

“The picture on my phone now,” she said.