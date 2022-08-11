Woman dies in rollover near Burley

BURLEY — A Washington woman died Tuesday afternoon when the vehicle she was driving rolled multiple times, police say.

The 49-year-old woman from Lynnwood, Washington, was eastbound on Interstate 84 near milepost 206 when the vehicle, a 2006 Ford Focus, went into the median and rolled, according to the Idaho State Police.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing a seat belt.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police, which was assisted at the scene by the Minidoka County Sheriff's Office, the Minidoka Fire Department, emergency response ambulance and the Minidoka County coroner.