Woman dies in 1-car crash on Shoshone Falls Grade Road

TWIN FALLS — A Kimberly woman died Friday afternoon along the Shoshone Falls Grade Road after the vehicle she was driving went off the side of the road and overturned, police say.

The 55-year-old driver of a Toyota RAV4 was northbound down the grade at 1:21 p.m. when the vehicle drifted off the right shoulder and hit a boulder. The vehicle overturned and came to rest on its top in a ravine, the Idaho State Police said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, the ISP said. A 36-year-old male passenger from Twin Falls was taken to a hospital. Neither were wearing seatbelts.

The northbound lane was blocked for approximately 3.5 hours, and the crash remains under investigation by the ISP.

