A Jerome woman accused of striking an Idaho State Police trooper with her car last year has signed a written plea of guilt and will be sentenced June 28.

Emina Hukic, 22, admitted guilt to reckless driving and driving without privileges, both misdemeanors, after the Sept. 8 incident in which she seriously injured Sgt. Mike Wendler, who was out of his vehicle directing traffic along Interstate 84 in Jerome after a vehicle fire.

Hukic was also initially charged with destruction of evidence due to her allegedly snapping a photo of the police lights prior to the crash and then deleting it. That charge appears to have been dropped in the plea arrangement.

Her signature is at the bottom of the legal document, below wording that reads “the facts of this case which makes her guilty of this offense is that on the day alleged she operated a vehicle in manner which caused injury to Trooper Mike Wendler and was driving on a suspended license in the city of Jerome …”

Hukic may incur a $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail for each of the two charges for which she has admitted guilt.

The guilty plea came at the last moment, as Hukic's jury trial was set to begin Tuesday. Her attorney, Steven McRae, told the court on April 5 that he didn’t think the jury trial would happen, and was checking to see what Hukic’s insurance had paid out.

Wendler has not returned to work since the crash.

His wife, Amy, posted on her husband’s GoFundMe page Saturday that he is in full-time occupational therapy.

“We are a little introverted while grieving so have been keeping to ourselves a lot,” she wrote. “But soon, we will get back on the horse.”

Her husband is still dealing with pain issues, she wrote, but on the bright side, the two are planning to plant a garden soon.

The GoFundMe account has raised $60,800 of its $75,000 goal.