 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert exclusive

Woman charged with assault

  • 0

TWIN FALLS — Police say a 25-year-old woman is attacked a man with a knife after hearing that he molested a child.

Nikki Jolene Schrader Cole of Twin Falls faces a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor charge of unlawful discharge of a firearm after the Aug. 6 incident.

Court records said Schrader Cole first retrieved a gun and accidentally fired it in her apartment, then picked up a knife and confronted the man at his house. She tried to stab him but was restrained, court records said.

She posted a $40,000 bond and a preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 30.

Court records don't show the man as being charged with a crime.

Police lights
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Firefighters continue to battle fires burning through France

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News