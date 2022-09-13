Woman charged with assault

TWIN FALLS — Police say a 25-year-old woman is attacked a man with a knife after hearing that he molested a child.

Nikki Jolene Schrader Cole of Twin Falls faces a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor charge of unlawful discharge of a firearm after the Aug. 6 incident.

Court records said Schrader Cole first retrieved a gun and accidentally fired it in her apartment, then picked up a knife and confronted the man at his house. She tried to stab him but was restrained, court records said.

She posted a $40,000 bond and a preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 30.

Court records don't show the man as being charged with a crime.