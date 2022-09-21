Woman charged with 2nd degree kidnapping takes plea deal

BURLEY — A woman charged with second-degree kidnapping after taking her 4-year-old granddaughter out of state without permission has entered an Alford plea in the case.

Elizabeth Rose Crofts was scheduled for a jury trial starting Sept. 21 but, instead, took a plea deal offered by the Cassia County Prosecutor’s Office.

An Alford plea means she does not admit to all the elements of the charge but the state may have enough evidence to convict her.

According to court records, Crofts entered the North Carolina Alford’s plea on Tuesday to the second-degree kidnapping charge in exchange for being released on her recognizance and with the state recommending a 300-day sentence in the Mini-Cassia Criminal Justice Center in return.

Under the deal, the state may ask for restitution and statutory fees.

The child was found in November 2021 in Elko, Nevada, days after her mother reported her missing.

Crofts was arrested at a casino.

The child’s mother reported that Crofts had picked up the child in the morning to take her to school, but the girl never arrived at the school.

The child’s mother went to a motel where Crofts was staying and found she had checked out of the room.

A sentencing hearing in the case is set at 2:45 p.m. Nov. 28 in Cassia County District Court.