Without ceremonies, Idahoans still remember those lost on Memorial Day

BOISE — Although Memorial Day ceremonies were canceled at Idaho State Veteran Cemetery due to the coronavirus pandemic, people still kept their traditions, wandering the gravestones, placing flowers and honoring family members and veterans.

World War II-era aircraft from the Warhawk Air Museum passed over the cemetery at 11:11 a.m., following a route that included two more cemeteries plus six hospitals in a salute to veterans and health care providers.

Earlier in the week, Young Marines had placed flags at the headstone of every veteran. “The flags give you goosebumps,” says Cleo Shaw, as she and her husband, Greg, put flowers on Greg’s parents’ stone. His parents had met in California, when Tom was a sailor in the Navy on shore leave and were married six months later. They died in 2010 within a month of each other on the family ranch in Notus.

In the urn burial garden, Mandi Swain and her kids, Aly Feely, 15, and Blake Feely, 11, took photos at the grave of the kids’ grandparents, who both died in 2016.

Memorial Day “is like a remembrance,” says Aly, who was very close to her grandmother.

“It’s honoring them,” says Swain. “A little bit somber, because we miss them a great deal. Papa served in the U.S. Air Force, so we’re also grateful for his service.”

