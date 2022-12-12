With staff and students out sick, Kimberly Middle School closes until Thursday

KIMBERLY — Student and staff absences due to illness at the town's middle school have prompted a temporary school closure this week.

With 41% of students at Kimberly Middle School home sick by the end of the day on Monday, and nine staff calling out sick as well, the school board called an emergency meeting to decide what to do when there are not enough people to teach and not enough students in class to be taught.

At the emergency meeting on Monday, the Kimberly School District Board of Trustees agreed to close Kimberly Middle School to classes and instruction for two days. Students will return to class on Thursday.

“When you have 10% or more of your students gone, that is a little high,” Superintendent Luke Schroeder said at the meeting. “But to have 41% of one building gone is extraordinary.”

So far, the other schools in the district haven't fared as badly. Kimberly Elementary had 14% of students out sick, Stricker Elementary had 10% out, and Kimberly High School had 12% out.

Out of 33 middle school staff, nine were out sick on Monday. District-wide, five of the 13 custodial staff were out sick, and four of the technology staff were out sick as well.

During the two days of closure, school staff from the middle school who are able to work will be asked to cover positions in the other schools as needed or can use the time to catch up on other classroom duties.

During the meeting, Schroeder informed the board that as of 4 p.m., there were 18 staff sick day requests district-wide for Tuesday. That number had climbed to 22 by the time the meeting ended.

School Board chair Myron Nield asked Schroeder what it would look like if the school were to stay open, based on what it looked like today.

Schroeder said that while visiting Kimberly Middle School today he saw classes with eight or nine kids in them. Whatever course instruction took place would need to be repeated for the students who were absent.

“It’s hard to teach a lesson you know you're going to have to teach again,” he said.

Because the closure is for classes and instruction only, scheduled activities such as the girls’ basketball tournament, and the choir and band concert this week will continue as planned.