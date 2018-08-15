TWIN FALLS — As Christina Gardner faced end-stage lung cancer that metastasized to her brain, she had one dream: to spend her final days in Florida.
St. Luke’s Mountain States Tumor Institute in Twin Falls, Harrison’s Hope in Twin Falls — a hospice care provider — and the national Dream Foundation partnered to make it happen.
Gardner lived in Florida for about 25 years, but moved to Twin Falls a year ago to be closer to her daughter and granddaughter.
“This patient’s dying wish was to die in Florida,” said Heidi Walker, hospice consultant with Harrison’s Hope.
Toma Bartlett, executive director of Harrison’s Hope, added: “She was very much happier in Florida than here.”
Thanks to several groups working quickly, Gardner arrived Aug. 5 in St. Augustine, Fla., accompanied on the trip by her brother and sister. Her boyfriend, John Griffin, arrived Saturday to join her. Their three dogs are being driven to Florida now and will be reunited with the couple soon.
Gardner and Griffin gave permission to their medical providers to talk to the Times-News about their story, but they did not talk to a reporter.
Mallory Cotten, an oncology social worker at St. Luke’s MSTI, has spoken with Gardner a couple of times since she arrived back in Florida.
“She’s so happy to be back where she feels comfortable,” she said, adding Gardner loves the beach.
Gardner is in a lot of pain, Cotten said, but is receiving treatment to help her manage it and have as good of a quality of life as possible at the end stage of the disease.
Cotten met Gardner in March when she became a St. Luke’s MSTI patient. “She went through treatment and she fought really hard,” she said. “She did everything she possibly could.”
After Gardner was told there weren’t many options left for cancer treatment, she told Cotten she wanted to move back to Florida before she died. But due to her health, Gardner wasn’t able to make a cross-country trip by car.
St. Luke’s MSTI submitted an application for Gardner to the Dream Foundation, a national organization that works to grant wishes for terminally ill adults and their families.
“We heard back from them that very same day,” Cotten said.
Walker has worked with the Dream Foundation in the past to help hospice patients. “I have used them frequently and they have never said ‘no’ to a dream,” she said.
Within a week-and-a-half after submitting the application to the Dream Foundation, Gardner was in Florida. “It was very quick,” Cotten said.
Gardner was an “emergency dreamer,” meaning her life expectancy is less than two months, said Dani Cordaro, spokeswoman for the Dream Foundation.
Southwest Airlines provided e-passes to allow Gardner, her boyfriend and her siblings to travel to Florida. They’ve been a huge corporate partner for years, Cordaro said. “They really have allowed hundreds, if not thousands, of dreams have come to life at this juncture.”
An organization called 4 The Luv Of Pets Transport is providing transportation for the three dogs to Florida, Cordaro said. “That’s really sweet and precious.”
To help cover other expenses, St. Luke’s MSTI used a patient emergency fund and Harrison’s Hope also helped.
While she was receiving treatment in Twin Falls, Gardner spent a lot of time at St. Luke’s MSTI and made many friends with other patients.
“She was so beloved,” Walker said.
Gardner has a great personality and was a pleasure to know, Cotten said. “Her outlook was just incredible. She really was just facing a difficult disease and her relationship with some family members wasn’t as ideal as she hoped, but she was always so happy, laughing and was grateful for whatever assistance she can get.”
Gardner spent her savings moving to Twin Falls and struggled financially “like a lot of people in our community,” Cotten said. Gardner and Griffin were living at a motel on Addison Avenue West. “She was a fighter. (John) was very caring and worked really hard to make sure she got what she needed.”
St. Luke’s MSTI helped Gardner get onto Idaho Medicaid to help cover her medical expenses.
Gardner was an amazing patient and “her outlook really changed the way a lot of people saw their own situation,” Cotten said. “It was really insightful for anyone who came in contact with her.”
