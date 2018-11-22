Area care centers recently submitted Christmas wish lists for their residents to the Times-News. Gift items may be delivered to any of the listed locations. Contact the care centers for more information.
DeSano Place
1015 E. Ave. K
Jerome, ID 83338
208-595-1589
1. Female: anklet socks-9, slippers-9, life-like baby doll
2. Female: camisole-M, anklet socks-9
3. Female: camisole-M, life-like baby doll, small hair ties
4. Female: colored pencils, root beer, large-print color books
5. Male: golf magazines, UCLA hat
6. Female: sweatpants-XL, sports bras-2XL, ChapStick
7. Female: anklet socks-9, slip-on shoes-7, spray perfume
8. Female: life-like baby doll, 2019 baby calendar
9. Female: soft blanket, 2019 puppy calendar
10. Female: hair clips, ChapStick, 2019 kitten calendar
11. Male: large handkerchiefs, 2019 scenic calendar
12. Female: hair ties, cardigan sweater-S
13. Female: 2019 cat calendar, stuffed cat
14. Female: women’s baseball cap, 2019 flower calendar
15, Male: men’s spray cologne, large handkerchiefs, baseball cap
16. Female: 2019 flower calendar, hair barrettes, lotion
17. Male: 2019 fish calendar, large handkerchiefs
18. Female: Vanilla Boost, 2019 religious calendar, velvet color poster
19. Female: 2019 kitten calendar, easy word-search-puzzle books, pencils
20. Male: baseball cap, sweatsuit-2XL
21. Male: 2019 western calendar, dark chocolates
22. Male: Pepsi, 2019 dog calendar, spray cologne
23. Female: sweatsuit-S, anklet socks, 2019 flower calendar
24. Male: large handkerchiefs, Little Debbie snack cakes, 2019 calendar
25. Male: baseball cap, sweatsuit-L
26. Female: Pepsi, hard candy, anklet socks-9
27. Male: Pepsi, baseball cap, large handkerchiefs
28. Male: 2019 football calendar, pudding cups
29. Female: velvet color poster, fun earrings, 2019 kitten calendar
30. Female: word-search-puzzle books, pencils, velvet color poster
Miscellaneous items: life-like baby dolls, markers, cards, stationary, socks, t-shirts, ChapStick, hair spray bottles, lotion, spray perfume or spray cologne
Lincoln County Care Center
511 Fourth St. E.
Shoshone, ID 83352
208-886-2228
Contact Activities Director
1. Female: fuzzy socks-L, body spray, pretty scarf
2. Female: jewelry (necklace, clip-on earrings, bracelets), fuzzy blanket
3. Female: sketch pad, colored or drawing pencils, large beads
4. Female: adult color books, colored pencils, blanket
5. Male: word-search-puzzle book, western shirt-XL, blanket
6. Female: pajamas-XL, slippers-M
7. Female: slippers-XL 9/10, shirts-XL, pants-16
8. Female: camisoles-L, turtlenecks-L
9. Female: word-search-puzzle books, turtlenecks-S
10. Male: dark blue or black long-sleeved shirts-XL, dark blue or black sweats-L
11. Male: moccasin slippers-10, polo shirts-XXL, pleated khakis-44 x 32
12. Male: western calendar, sugar-free candy, western-themed blanket
13. Female: big stuffed teddy bear, chocolate-covered cherries, nice button-up sweater
14. Female: fuzzy socks, shirts-L, sweats-XL, sweater-L
15. Female: chocolates, Mountain Dew, fuzzy socks
16. Female: fuzzy socks, fuzzy blanket
17. Male: shirts-3X, sweats-2X
18. Female: jewelry, nightgown
19. Female: fuzzy pajamas-M, socks
20. Female: sugar-free candy, pullover sweater-XL
21. Female: necklaces, body spray
22. Female: Oreo cookies, sweatsuit-XL
23. Male: Sports Illustrated posters, Miami Dolphins posters
24. Male: shirts-M, sweats-M, socks, 12-pack Diet Coke
25. Male: graphic t-shirts-L, basketball shorts-M
26. Male: western snap shirts-XL, western movies, western calendar
27. Female: sports bra-40C, socks, hair accessories
28. Female: zip-up sweater-3X, slippers-XL, scenic calendar
29. Female: sweater-L, slippers-XL 11/12
30. Female: slippers-L 9/10, shirts-XL
31. Female: clip-on earrings, women’s hat, red lipstick
32. Female: nail polish, stuffed animal
33. Male: baseball cap, masculine fuzzy blanket
Desert View Care Center
820 Sprague Ave.
Buhl, ID 83316
208-543-6401
1. Male: 2019 calendar, liquid Irish Spring body wash, men’s watch, white t-shirts-3X, sweatpants-3X, socks-M, 5th Avenue candy bar, Tootsie-Roll Pops
2. Male: 2019 calendar, liquid Irish Spring body wash, anything Marine Corps (ex-Marine), root beer in cans, sweatpants-XL. Collects Civil War memorabilia.
3. Male: 2019 calendar, liquid Irish Spring body wash, long-sleeved pull-over shirts-2X, sweats-2X, jeans-42 x 30, Pepsi in cans
4. Female: 2019 calendar, liquid Dove body wash, lavender baby lotion, pink blanket, stuffed teddy bear, Diet Pepsi in cans, sugar-free candy
5. Male: 2019 calendar, liquid Irish Spring body wash, sweatpants/lounge pants-3X, t-shirts-3X, long-sleeved pull-over shirts-3X, Cherry Coke in cans, anything Seattle Seahawks
6. Female: 2019 calendar, liquid Irish Spring body wash, coconut lotion and perfume, hair ties, Milky Way and Three Musketeers fun-size candy bars, Pepsi in cans
7. Female: 2019 calendar, liquid Dove body wash, women’s coat-4X, pajama set-4X, sweatpants-4X
8. Male: 2019 calendar, liquid Irish Spring body wash, Old Spice body spray and after-shave, hair gel, sweatpants-M, t-shirts-M, Mountain Dew in cans
9. Male: 2019 calendar, liquid Irish Spring body wash, men’s winter gloves-L, jigsaw puzzle, sugar-free candy, Coke in cans
10. Female: 2019 calendar, liquid Dove body wash, elastic-waist jeans-L, Diet Coke in cans, pencil box, coloring books, socks-M
11. Male: 2019 calendar, liquid Irish Spring body wash, zip-up lined hooded sweatshirt-L, short-sleeved t-shirts-L, Mountain Dew in cans, Wal-Mart gift card
12. Male: 2019 calendar, liquid Irish Spring body wash, anything Marine Corps (ex-Marine), Coke in cans, brightly colored (primary colors) pocket t-shirts-2X, sweatpants-2X, Mars Bars candy bars
13. Male: 2019 calendar, liquid Irish Spring body wash, lined flannel jacket-yellow or green-2X, hard candy, Wal-Mart gift card
14. Male: 2019 calendar, liquid Irish Spring body wash, sweatpants/lounge pants-2X, t-shirts-2X, anything Navy related (ex-Navy)
15. Male: 2019 calendar, liquid Irish Spring body wash, Wal-Mart gift card, Pepsi in cans, socks, sweatpants-XL, hard candy
16. Male: 2019 calendar, liquid Irish Spring body wash, Wal-Mart gift card, Mountain Dew in cans, socks, sweatpants-M, chocolate candy
16. Female: 2019 calendar, liquid Dove body wash, bracelets, women’s scarves in pastel colors, women’s jacket-beige or tan-M, large-print LDS books
17. Female: 2019 calendar, liquid Dove body wash, honey-roasted peanuts, thermal top and pants-L, leggings-any color-XL, Wal-Mart gift card
18. Female: 2019 calendar, liquid Dove body wash, lavender baby lotion, classical music CDs, large-print word-search-puzzle book, hot-chocolate packets.
19. Female: 2019 calendar, liquid Dove body wash, Wal-Mart gift card, adult coloring books, large-print word-search-puzzle book, Diet Pepsi
20. Female: 2019 calendar, liquid Dove body wash, lavender baby lotion, women’s pajama set-2X, art set with colored pens and sketch pad
21. Female: 2019 calendar, liquid Dove body wash, hair-brush set, lavender baby lotion, Diet Sprite in cans, pajama set-2X
22. Female: 2019 calendar, liquid Irish Spring body wash, Wal-Mart gift card, large-print fill-in books, Coke in cans, blue cotton or flannelleece fabric-three yards
23. Female: 2019 calendar, liquid Dove body wash, lavender baby lotion, hair accessories, elastic-waist pants-XL, women’s brightly-colored t-shirts-XL
24. Female: 2019 calendar, liquid Dove body wash, women’s elastic-waist pants-2X, button-up sweater-2X, Bath and Body Works body lotion
25. Female: 2019 calendar, liquid Dove body wash, Wal-Mart gift card, hair accessories-barrettes, black leggings-XL, necklace with a cross pendant
26. Female: 2019 calendar, liquid Dove body wash, any color pull-over blouses-L, dark-colored elastic-waist pants-L, winter hat and gloves, stationery with pens
27. Female: 2019 calendar, liquid Irish Spring body wash, lavender baby lotion, women’s dark-colored elastic-waist pants-XL, sweatshirts-XL
28. Female: 2019 calendar, liquid Dove body wash, purple sweatsuit-L, Mounds candy bars, white ankle socks, Nacho Cheese Doritos
29. Male: 2019 calendar, liquid Irish Spring body wash, neck pillow, Spanish CDs, white t-shirts-XL, men’s sweatpants-XL
30. Male: 2019 calendar, liquid Irish Spring body wash, cartoon movies (Power Puff Girls), t-shirts-M, sweatpants-M, body pillow
31. Male: 2019 calendar, liquid Irish Spring body wash, Coke in cans, butterscotch candy, books about Mayan culture and language, Mayan dictionary, roasted peanuts
32. Male: 2019 calendar, liquid Irish Spring body wash, Diet Pepsi in cans, men’s solid dark-colored lounge pants-XL, men’s long-sleeved t-shirts-XL, dark sunglasses
33. Male: 2019 calendar, liquid Irish Spring body wash, sweet iced-tea in bottles, any kind of chocolates without nuts, men’s body spray
34. Male: 2019 calendar, liquid Irish Spring body wash, men’s socks-L, men’s white t-shirts-4X, men’s sweatpants-L, Louis L’Amour novels
35. Male: 2019 calendar, liquid Irish Spring body wash, Louis L’Amour novels, candy of any kind, white socks-L
36. Female: 2019 calendar, liquid Dove body wash, Diet Pepsi in cans, large-print word-search-puzzle books, women’s pajamas-XL, women’s night gown-XL, women’s pull-over blouses-XL, women’s dark-colored lounge pants-XL
37. Male: 2019 calendar, liquid Irish Spring body wash, men’s black lounge pants-L, men’s white t-shirts-2X, socks-L, winter hat and gloves
38. Male: 2019 calendar, liquid Irish Spring body wash, men’s dark blue lounge pants-M, white t-shirts-XL, socks, winter hat and gloves
39. Female: 2019 calendar, liquid Dove body wash, large-print word-search-puzzle book, Diet Pepsi in cans, women’s pajamas-M, slippers-M 7/8, warm fuzzy socks-L
40. Female: 2019 calendar, liquid Dove body wash, large-print word-search-puzzle book, Diet Pepsi in cans, women’s pajamas-L, slippers-L 9/10, warm fuzzy socks-L
41. Male: 2019 calendar, liquid Irish Spring body wash, sweatpants-kid’s XL, long-sleeved pull-over shirts-XL, anything Seattle Seahawks, Louis L’Amour novels, candy of any kind
Heritage Assisted Living & Memory Care
622 Filer Ave. W.
Twin Falls, ID 83301
Contact Sarah LuVisi: 208-733-9064
2. Female: word-search-puzzle book, jewelry/dangly earrings, adult coloring supplies, shirt-XL, elastic-waist pants-L, musical stuffed animal
3. Female: shirt-XL, elastic-waist pants-XL, necklace with a cross, slippers-L, adult coloring supplies, artificial plant, Kleenex, sparkly fingernail polish
4. Male: movies, books, latch hook, chips and salsa, magnifying glass, model cars or airplanes, sugarless iced tea
6. Female: jewelry, adult coloring supplies, chocolate, diabetic socks with extra stretch, pajamas-2XL, shirt-XL, elastic-waist pants-XL, fingernail polish in shades of pink
7. Male: coffee mug with lid, movies, classic rock-n-roll CDs, shorts-XL, t-shirts-XL, metal puzzles that you try to take apart
8. Female: art, adult coloring supplies, movies, Diet Pepsi, earrings, nail polish in shades of reds
9. Female: scented lotions, Mountain Dew, slippers-L, snap-front house coat-XL, fingernail polish in shades of mauve
10. Male: western movies, blue full-size sheets, Pepsi, sweet and salty snacks, chocolate
11. Male: cards, large-print word-search-puzzle books, electric razor, chocolates, warm blanket
12. Female: purple full-size sheets, pillow, pajamas-XL, slippers-L, caramel M&Ms
14. Female: knitting supplies, painting supplies, pajamas-2XL slippers-L, warm hat
15. Female: crochet supplies, dangly earrings, popcorn, shirts-L, elastic-waist pants-L, Kleenex
16. Female: shirt-XL, elastic-waist pants-XL, sugarless iced tea, sugar-free treats, twin sheets and blanket, pillow
16. Male: flannel shirts-L, elastic-waist pants-L, chocolate, twin sheets and blanket, pillow
17. Female: popcorn, house dress-L, slippers-L, large-print word-search-puzzle book, music box, bath lotion/shower gel
20. Female: quilting supplies, sewing supplies, cookies, shirt-L, elastic-waist pants-L, socks
24. Female: dainty things, pretty scarves, hat, gloves, pajamas-M, slippers-M, scented bath lotion/shower gel
26. Female: twin sheets and blanket, pillow, Diet Coke, cookies, sugar-free candies, popcorn, diabetic socks, musical stuffed animal
27. Female: anything Boise State-4XL, adult coloring supplies, musical stuffed animal that dances
28. Female: crafting supplies, slippers-L, shirts-XL, elastic-waist pants-L, twin sheets, 300-piece puzzles, board games
28. Male: seasonal musical stuffed animal that dances, anything Steelers, shirt-L, chocolate, fishing-themed things
30. Female: adult coloring supplies, Pepsi, cookies, large-print Bible, hat, gloves, scarf, pajamas-L
31A. Female: slippers-L, robe-L, bath lotion/shower gel, pretty artificial flower bouquet, Kleenex
32A. Female: necklace, shirt-2X, elastic-waist pants-2X, pajamas-2X, chocolate, popcorn, queen sheets, nail polish in shades of pink
33. Male: diabetic socks, sugar-free candy and pop, art supplies, adult coloring supplies, 300-piece puzzles
35. Female: shirt-5XL, movies, large-print puzzle books, scented lotion/shower gel, twin sheets, adult coloring supplies, slippers-XL
36. Female: sweatshirts-L, slippers-L, full sheets, small knick-knacks, chocolates, large-print word-search-puzzle book, Kleenex, favorite color is blue
38. Female: warm pajamas-L, slippers-L, warm socks, twin sheets, musical stuffed animal
38. Female: large-print books, slippers-L, long-sleeved shirts-L, bath supplies
40. Female: chocolates, adult coloring supplies, 24-piece puzzles, socks
41. Female: chocolates, adult coloring supplies, coffee cup, hat, gloves, scarf
42. Male: large-print Bible, large-print word-search-puzzle book, Mountain Dew, twin sheets, pillow, slippers-L
44. Male: popcorn, large-print books, soft cookies and candies, warm jacket-L, twin sheets, Coke
45. Male: air plane models, dog treats (for his dog), xl flannel, xl pull on pants, socks, cookies and candy
47. Female: queen sheets, cookies, slippers-L, fingernail polish in shades of soft pink, bath supplies, Kleenex
48. Female: dog treats, adult coloring supplies, Pepsi, bath supplies, large-print word-search-puzzle book, earrings, slippers-L, Kleenex
49. Male: western movies, Mountain Dew, chocolates, socks, twin sheets, flannel shirts and t-shirts-L, elastic-waist pants-L
60. Male: slippers-XL, shirt-L, elastic-waist pants-L, chocolates, popcorn, 24-piece puzzles
61. Female: life-like baby doll, 24-piece puzzles, candy, large-print books with pictures, slippers-L, bath supplies, Pepsi
62. Male: snacks, candy, chocolates, oldies music CDs, old movies, shirt-L, slippers-L
65. Female: favorite color is purple, pretty things for hair, adult coloring supplies, socks, shirt-L, bath lotion/shower gel, Kleenex, cookies
67. Female: large-print Bible, drawing supplies, slippers-L, house coat-L, cookies, chocolates, popcorn, large-print word-puzzle book
67. Male: full sheets, belt-L, white t-shirts-L, socks, older Gospel music CDs, snacks, Coke
68. Female: large-print books, crochet supplies, large-print puzzle books, bath lotion/shower gel
69. Female: life-like baby doll, gloves, candy, cookies, old movies like “The Sound of Music,” 24-piece puzzles, sorting games
70. Female: life-like baby doll, musical stuffed animals, large-print Bible, hair supplies, older Christian music CDs, adult coloring supplies, 24-piece puzzles
71. Female: M slippers-M, pajamas-M, socks, life-like baby doll, stuffed animals, sweet wine
72. Female: stuffed cat, cat books, 24-piece cat puzzles, large-print word-search-puzzle books, adult coloring supplies, bath supplies, twin sheets
Pomerelle Place
1301 Bennett Street
Burley, ID 83318
208-598-2954
B. Female: socks, head bands, night gown-M, shampoo/body wash, chocolate candy, set of bath towels
C. Female: long night gown-L, fruit basket, shampoo/body wash, women’s vest-L
D. Male: Utah Jazz cap, fruit basket, sausage and cheese box, large coffee mug, shampoo/body wash
E. Female: laundry basket, dog treats, dog toy, dog sweater-M/L, shampoo/body wash, candy
G. Female: large bottle of catsup, laundry basket, shampoo/body wash, slippers-L, night gown-L
H. Female: button-up sweater-M, night gown-M, ice cream bars, set of bath towels, shampoo/body wash
I. Female: box of Sweet-n-Low diet sugar, box of sweet and spicy tea bags, large coffee mug, slippers-M/L, set of bath towels
J. Female: angel or rooster decorations, old western DVDs, ice cream bars, shampoo/body wash, candy
K. Female: decorative hair accessories, box of Lipton Tea bags, large set of colored pencils, large make-up bag, shampoo/body wash
M. Male: fruit basket, coffee mug, dark chocolate candy — no nuts, Klondike ice cream bars, shampoo/body wash
N. Female: shampoo/body wash, slippers-L, dark chocolate — no nuts, LDS Bell Choir CD, hand towels
O. Female: laundry basket, body spray, shampoo/body wash, fruit basket, set of bath towels, Diet Sunkist Orange pop
P. Male: shampoo/body wash, book on Mormon history, trivia book on American History, slippers-XL, chocolate candy
Q. Male: short-sleeved shirt-L, slippers-L, shampoo/body wash, cookies
R. Female: sweater or blouse-M/L, night gown-M/L, slippers-L, shampoo/body wash, fruit basket
S. Male: fruit basket, chocolate — no nuts, shampoo/body wash, sweatpants-L, slippers-L, set of bath towels
T. Female: fruit basket, set of bath towels, shampoo/body wash, chocolate candy, button-up sweater-L
U. Male: fruit basket, shampoo/body wash, word-search-puzzle book, candy, slippers-L
V. Female: shampoo/body wash, slippers-M/L, blouse-L, electric or battery pencil sharpener, word-search-puzzle book
X. Female: shampoo/body wash, night gown-M slippers-M/L, chocolate candy, button-up sweater-M/L
AA. Female: shampoo/body wash, fruit basket, saltwater taffy, nice pullover sweater-L/XL, slippers-L
BB. Male: travel pillow, electric razor, Pepsi, shampoo/body wash, cookies, set of bath towels
CC. Female: fruit basket, box of herbal tea, box of diet sugar, large coffee mug, shampoo/body wash, sweater-L
DD. Female: box of strawberry yogurt, Gator-Aid, shampoo/body wash, light house knick-knacks, slippers-M/L
EE. Female: slippers-M/L, shampoo/body wash, non-slip socks, blow dryer, candy, cookies, set of bath towels
FF. Female: Diet Pepsi, laundry basket, winter vest-M, ice cream sandwiches, shampoo/body wash, fruit snacks
GG. Female: large throw pillow, Dove dark chocolates, 7-Up, large set of colored pencils, shampoo/body wash, non-slip slipper socks-L, button-up sweater-L
II. Male: shampoo/body wash, sea salt chocolate candy, men’s dress slippers-M/L, cookies
JJ. Female: cat treats, cat litter, dry cat food, cat toys, shampoo/body wash, deodorant, vanilla Ensure, shower cap, chocolate candy
KK. Female: light-weight travel cup with straw, box of chocolates — no nuts, shampoo/body wash, chocolate Ensure, pullover sweater-S/M
Serenity Healthcare
1134 Cheney Dr W
Twin Falls, ID 83301
208-644-7114
Males and females: shampoo, conditioner, lotion, body spray, pajamas in all sizes, fuzzy non-skid socks or slippers in all sizes
Throw blankets or lap blankets
Toothbrushes
Word game books — word searches, crosswords, Sudoku
Assortment of stuffed animals
Bridgeview Estates
1828 Bridgeview Blvd.
Twin Falls, ID 83301
208-736-3933
Always-needed items: Christmas cards to open, 2019 wall calendars, fuzzy blankets, non-skid slippers/socks, large-print word-search-puzzle books, adult coloring books, colored pencils, art supplies
1. Male: slippers-11
2. Male: blue twin blanket, motorcycle magazines
3. Male: sweatpants-XL
4. Male: heavy twin blanket
5. Male: slippers-12
6. Female: word-search-puzzle book, #2 pencils, jewelry
7. Female: cute fuzzy socks-XL
8. Female: slippers-11, diary
9. Female: fuzzy socks-8
10. Female: Gospel music CD
11. Female: Dove deep moisture body wash
12. Female: neck pillow, fuzzy blanket
13. Female: fuzzy blanket
14. Female: stuffed animal
15. Female: book about birds
16. Female: purple fleece blanket — no ties
17. Female: warm blanket
18. Female: slippers-10
19. Female: fuzzy blanket
20. Male: soft heavy twin blanket
21. Male: die-cast car
22. Female: adult coloring book
23. Female: purple stuffed animal
24. Female: beaded necklace, sweater-L
25. Female: long-sleeved v-neck t-shirt-4X
26. Male: hooded sweatshirt-XL
27. Male: t-shirts-2X, books about Idaho
28. Female: fuzzy blanket, slippers-8
29. Female: medium-sized stuffed animal
30. Female: slippers-8
31. Female: large-print word-search-puzzle books, chocolates
32. Female: purple slippers-8
33. Female: suckers, fuzzy socks-8
34. Female: burgundy-color matching necklace/earrings
35. Female: snow globe
36. Female: fleece jacket-1X
37. Female: slippers-10
38. Female: sun catcher, solar-powered head-bobbing figures
39. Male: loves cats, clothes-1X
Alpine Manor I
1135 Imperial St.
Twin Falls, ID 83301
208-734-1794
1. Male: shirts-3X, white bath towel set, wall clock, Dove shampoo/body wash
2. Female: notebooks, pens, envelopes, stamps, root beer, white bath towels and wash cloths, Dove shampoo/body wash, Kleenex
3. Male: mixed nuts, Pepsi, black tube socks, white bath towels, Dove shampoo/body wash
4. Male: long- and short-sleeved shirts-3X, diabetic socks-XL, CD player, wrist watch, Dove shampoo/body wash
5. Male: diabetic socks-M/L, Mountain Dew, lotion, white bath towels, Dove shampoo/body wash
6. Female: lidded drink cups, lotion, Coke in small cans, Dove shampoo/body wash, Kleenex
7. Female: Boise State cup, white bath towels and wash cloths, Scentsy Melts, soft cookies, Dove shampoo/body wash
8. Female: purple/lavender bath towel set, root beer, taffy, large-print word-search-puzzle book, Kleenex
Alpine Manor II
100 Polk St. E.
Kimberly, ID 83341
208-423-5417
1. Female: Kleenex, Pepsi in small cans, white bath towel set, denture tabs, chocolates, Dove shampoo/body wash
2. Female: envelopes, stamps, all-occasion cards, honey, real butter, Folger coffee bags, Coke in small cans, Dove shampoo/body wash, CD player
3. Male: jerky sticks, Dr. Pepper, Nesquik powder, desk valet, white bath towels, Kleenex, Dove shampoo/body wash, lotion
4. Male: Kleenex, Canada Ginger Ale or Sprite, clothing protector with pockets, white bath towels, Dove shampoo/body wash
5. Female: Kleenex, envelopes, stamps, loose-leaf notebook paper, chocolate licorice, Canada Ginger Ale, Dove shampoo/body wash, CD player, lavender bath towel set
6. Male: denture tabs, denture toothpaste, Dr. Pepper, white bath towels and wash cloths, Dove shampoo/body wash
7. Male: white t-shirts-3X, shorts for sleeping-3X, diabetic socks-L, Dove shampoo/body wash, lotion
8. Male: 7-up, pajamas-M, sweatpants/pj pants-M, Dove shampoo/body wash, white bath towel set
9. Female: ankle socks-L 9-11, long-sleeved pajamas-XL, Dove shampoo/body wash, lotion, sweater-XL, Pepsi, white bath towel set, cookies
Vista Assisted Living Center
243 N. 300 E.
Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-3332
Always-needed items: body wash, shampoo, tooth brushes, tooth paste, deodorant, baby powder and body spray
1. Male: Pepsi, chocolates, Tootsie Rolls
2. Male: handkerchiefs, fleece pajama pants-L, beef jerky
3. Male: LDS calendar, Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Dr. Pepper
4. Male: Coke, jelly beans, soft cookies, candy bars, nuts, beef jerky, hat, gloves
1. Female: adult coloring book, colored pencils, markers, 500-piece puzzle, pillowcase to embroider, gloves, disposable razors, LDS calendar
2. Female: sugar-free candy, scented wax for wax warmer, pierced earrings, necklace, scarf, gloves
3. Female: silly socks, small TV Beanie Baby, animal calendar, cheese-flavored crackers, disposable razors
4. Female: diabetic socks-XL, 500-piece puzzle, adult coloring book, colored pencils, markers, disposable razors
5. Female: matching nail polish and lipstick, nail polish remover, cotton rounds, nail files, small Beanie Baby animal
6. Female: large-print word-search-puzzle book, adult coloring book, colored pencils, 500-piece puzzle, disposable razors
7. Female: LDS calendar, chocolates
8. Female: 200-piece puzzle, large-print crossword-puzzle book
9. Female: soft cookies, chocolate pudding cups
10. Female: LDS calendar, Pepsi
11. Female: chocolates, long-sleeved cardigan-XL, disposable razors
12. Female: Red Vine licorice, chocolates, Double-Mint gum
13. Female: adult coloring book, colored pencils, large-print word-search-puzzle book, gloves, scarf, necklace, earrings for pierced ears
14. Female: adult coloring book, colored pencils, markers, pencil sharpener, gloves, scarf, disposable razors
15. Female: small stuffed animal, large-print word-search-puzzle book, nice lotion, chocolates
16. Female: adult coloring book, chocolates, colored pencils, gloves, scarf
17. Female: herbal tea, hard candy, cat calendar, lipstick, nail polish, nail polish remover, bandanna, winter hat, gloves
Bennett Hills Care Center
1220 Montana St.
Gooding, ID 83330
208-934-5601, ext. 122
1. Male: pajama pants-2XL, t-shirts, anything veteran
2. Female: pajama pants-M, fuzzy socks, 500-/300-/200-piece puzzles
5. Female: soft sweater-L, sweatpants, fuzzy socks/slippers
6. Male: t-shirts-4XL, sweatpants, anything Philadelphia Eagles, mystery novels
7. Male: t-shirts-4XL, pajama pants
8. Female: flannel nightgown-4/5 XL, crossword-puzzle book, necklace/bracelet bead-making supplies
9. Female: long nightgown-2XL, fuzzy socks
10. Male: soft jacket/zip-up hoodie-XL, sweatpants/pajama pants, shirts
11. Female: zip-up hoodie-XL, 300-/200-/100-piece puzzles, nightgowns, fuzzy socks
12A. Female: good books she can learn from, soft long-sleeved shirts-L, elastic-waist pants-L
12B. Female: soft jacket-M, soft lap blanket, fuzzy socks
13. Female: word-search-puzzle books light-weight nightgown-2XL
15. Male: graphic t-shirts-XL, beanies, anything veteran
16. Male: long-sleeved t-shirts-2XL, pajama pants, slippers, anything veteran
17. Female: beanies, soft pajama pants-M, long-sleeved shirts-M
18. Male: t-shirts-XL, sweatpants-XL, anything veteran
19. Male: zip-front hoodie-M, slippers, soft pajama pants-M, Ronald Reagan movies, anything veteran
20. Female: sweater-L, fuzzy socks, cherry-scented body wash, braille books
21. Female: size 1/2XL, adult coloring books, colored pencils, large-print word-search-puzzle books
22. Female: elastic-waist pants-1/2XL, slippers, soft blanket
24A. Male: Rummicube or similar game, flannel button jacket-4XL, large-print mystery books
24B. Female: size XL, velvet coloring posters, skinny markers, word-search-puzzle books
25A. Female: long-sleeved pajama set-S, fuzzy socks, Hostess snacks
25B. Female: graphic t-shirts-L, yoga pants-L, body spray
26A. Female: soft button-up sweater-L, large-print word-search-puzzle book, lap blanket
26B. Female: light-weight pajama set-M, soft stuffed animals, fuzzy socks
27. Female: long-sleeved blouse-M, elastic-waist pants-M, body/face lotion
28A. Male: button-up flannel jacket-M, sweatpants-M
28B. Male: fleece vest-L, button-up short-sleeved shirts-L, slippers
29. Male: button-/zip-up hoodie-2XL sweatpants, t-shirts, Brut cologne
30. Male: long-sleeved pajama set-XL, baseball cap, 200-/100-piece puzzles
Creekside Care Center
222 Sixth Ave. W.
Jerome, ID 83338
208-324-4912
1. Female: size 1X, large lotion, bath/hand towels, room spray, chocolate candy
2. Female: top-L, pants-L, bath/hand towels, dress socks, sugar-free gum
3. Female: size 1X, lotion, candy, bath/hand towels
4. Female: size M, lotion, candy, bath/hand towels
5. Male: size XL, lotion, candy, nuts, bath/hand towels
6. Female: lotion, sugar-free candy, pajamas-L, undershirts-L, socks, bath/hand towels
7. Male: lotion, candy, nuts, pajamas-M, ties, light house sheets
8A. Female: size M, lotion, candy, bath/hand towels, socks
8B. Female: size XL, bath/hand towels, lotion, candy, socks
9. Male: lotion, sugar-free candy, nuts, socks, pajamas-L, elastic-waist pants-L
10. Male: size XL, sugar-free candy, nuts, bath/hand towels
11. Female: lotion, candy, nuts, bath/hand towels, bathrobe-3X
12. Male: size XXL, lotion, sugar-free candy, nuts, pizza, hand/bath towels, room spray
13. Male: lotion, sugar-free candy, night shirt-XXL, hand/bath towels, room spray
14A. Female: size XL, lotion, candy, bath/hand towels, essential oils
14B. Female: size L, lotion, candy, bath/hand towels, adult coloring book
15. Female: size XL, lotion, sugar-free candy, bath/hand towels
16. Female: size M, lotion, candy, hand/bath towels
17. Female: lotion, candy, pajamas-3X, bath/hand towels
18A. Female: size XL, lotion, candy, bath/hand towels, deodorant
18B. Female: size XL, lotion, sugar-free candy, deodorant, bath/hand towels
19. Female: size M, lotion, sugar-free candy, bath/hand towels
20. Female: size L, lotion, candy, bath/hand towels, hair bows, head bands, room spray
21. Female: size 2XL, lotion, sugar-free candy, bath/hand towels, room spray, hair clips
22A. Female: size M, lotion, sugar-free candy, bath/hand towels
22B. Female: size M, lotion, candy, bath/hand towels
23. Female: lotion, candy, warm pajamas-M, hair bows, t-shirts-M
24. Male: lotion, candy, nightshirt-XL, zip-front bathrobe-XL, Kleenex
25A. Female: lotion, candy, night gown-M, hair bow
25B. Male: lotion, candy, books, undershirts-XL, Little Debbie’s oatmeal cookies
26. Female: size L, candy, snacks, bath/hand towels
27. Female: size XL, lotion, candy, bath/hand towels
Always-needed items: twin bed sheets, adult bibs with ties/buttons/snaps, Kleenex, denture cleanser, toothpaste, costume jewelry, hair accessories, body spray, body wash, cologne, men’s razors, lipstick, hairspray, nail clippers, 500-piece puzzles, lotion, cotton balls, nail polish, long underwear, ChapStick, handkerchiefs, women’s dress socks, undershirts/tank-top undershirts for men or women
Mini-Cassia Care Center
1729 Miller Ave.
Burley, ID 83318
208-678-9474
1A. Male: sweatpants-XL, long-sleeved shirts-XL
1B. Male: sweatpants-2X, t-shirts-2X
2B. Female: accessories for short hair, pants-2XL (not jeans), socks
3B. Male: Coke, sweatpants-L, shirts-L
4A. Male: caffeine-free Diet Coke
5B. Female: winter pants-2XL, long-sleeved shirts-2XL, slippers-10
6B. Female: dress-14, socks
7B. Male: baseball cap, aftershave
8B. Female: pajamas-2XL, socks, shirts-2XL
10. Male: playing cards, Old-Maid card game, sweatpants-2XL
11. Female: shirt-2XL, pants-2XL, slippers-8W
13A. Female: soft teddy bear, shirts-L, sweatpants-L, non-medicated lotion
14A. Female: pants-2XL, shirts-XL, hair ties
14B. Female: pajama pants-XL, t-shirts-2XL, socks
20A. Female: sweater-3XL, stretch pants-3XL
20B. Female: blow dryer, pink teddy bear, socks
21B. Female: Wrigley’s Double-Mint gum, caffeine-free Diet Coke, slippers-10
23C. Female: Coke, Cup-a-Noodles, chocolates
24A. Female: Cup-a-Noodles, insulated coffee mug
24B. Female: accessories for medium-long hair, hair brush
25A. Female: cookies, accessories for shoulder-length hair
25B. Female: sweater-M,
26A. Female: slip-on shoes/slippers-5
26B. Female: hair accessories, winter coat-L, shoes-6
27A. Female: make-up, red lipstick, blue eye shadow, perfume (not too strong)
27C. Female: gold analog watch, gold necklace, caffeine-free Diet Coke
28A. Male: gum, pajama pants-M
28B. Male: Sprite, aftershave
28C. Male: sweater-L, sweatpants-L, pajama pants-L, aftershave, Good-n-Plenty candy
29A. Male: polo shirts-1X
29B. Male: shirts-L, sweatpants-L, shoes
29C. Male: sweatpants-L, shirts-L, socks, caffeine-free Diet Coke
30A. Male: insulated coffee mug, sweatpants-M, pajama pants-M
30B. Male: briefs-L, caffeine-free Diet Coke
31A. Male: jeans-38 by 32, t-shirts with pocket-XL, chocolates
31B. Male: silver analog watch
31C. Male: fuzzy socks, aftershave, Honey-Nut Cheerios
32A. Male: anything Nevada Timberwolves, sweatpants-L, aftershave
32B. Male: anything Oakland Raiders
33A. Male: Mexican music, winter coat-L, socks
33B. Male: medium-weight blanket, shirts-2XL
34. Male: Pringles, Hershey chocolate bars
35B. Male: insulated coffee mug, regular Twinkies
36A. Male: insulated coffee mug, Coke
37A. Male: anything Oregon Ducks
37B. Male: Twinkies, Hostess cupcakes, AC/DC music
