stock present gift

Area care centers recently submitted Christmas wish lists for their residents to the Times-News. Gift items may be delivered to any of the listed locations. Contact the care centers for more information.

DeSano Place

1015 E. Ave. K

Jerome, ID 83338

208-595-1589

1. Female: anklet socks-9, slippers-9, life-like baby doll

2. Female: camisole-M, anklet socks-9

3. Female: camisole-M, life-like baby doll, small hair ties

4. Female: colored pencils, root beer, large-print color books

5. Male: golf magazines, UCLA hat

6. Female: sweatpants-XL, sports bras-2XL, ChapStick

7. Female: anklet socks-9, slip-on shoes-7, spray perfume

8. Female: life-like baby doll, 2019 baby calendar

9. Female: soft blanket, 2019 puppy calendar

10. Female: hair clips, ChapStick, 2019 kitten calendar

11. Male: large handkerchiefs, 2019 scenic calendar

12. Female: hair ties, cardigan sweater-S

13. Female: 2019 cat calendar, stuffed cat

14. Female: women’s baseball cap, 2019 flower calendar

15, Male: men’s spray cologne, large handkerchiefs, baseball cap

16. Female: 2019 flower calendar, hair barrettes, lotion

17. Male: 2019 fish calendar, large handkerchiefs

18. Female: Vanilla Boost, 2019 religious calendar, velvet color poster

19. Female: 2019 kitten calendar, easy word-search-puzzle books, pencils

20. Male: baseball cap, sweatsuit-2XL

21. Male: 2019 western calendar, dark chocolates

22. Male: Pepsi, 2019 dog calendar, spray cologne

23. Female: sweatsuit-S, anklet socks, 2019 flower calendar

24. Male: large handkerchiefs, Little Debbie snack cakes, 2019 calendar

25. Male: baseball cap, sweatsuit-L

26. Female: Pepsi, hard candy, anklet socks-9

27. Male: Pepsi, baseball cap, large handkerchiefs

28. Male: 2019 football calendar, pudding cups

29. Female: velvet color poster, fun earrings, 2019 kitten calendar

30. Female: word-search-puzzle books, pencils, velvet color poster

Miscellaneous items: life-like baby dolls, markers, cards, stationary, socks, t-shirts, ChapStick, hair spray bottles, lotion, spray perfume or spray cologne

Lincoln County Care Center

511 Fourth St. E.

Shoshone, ID 83352

208-886-2228

Contact Activities Director

1. Female: fuzzy socks-L, body spray, pretty scarf

2. Female: jewelry (necklace, clip-on earrings, bracelets), fuzzy blanket

3. Female: sketch pad, colored or drawing pencils, large beads

4. Female: adult color books, colored pencils, blanket

5. Male: word-search-puzzle book, western shirt-XL, blanket

6. Female: pajamas-XL, slippers-M

7. Female: slippers-XL 9/10, shirts-XL, pants-16

8. Female: camisoles-L, turtlenecks-L

9. Female: word-search-puzzle books, turtlenecks-S

10. Male: dark blue or black long-sleeved shirts-XL, dark blue or black sweats-L

11. Male: moccasin slippers-10, polo shirts-XXL, pleated khakis-44 x 32

12. Male: western calendar, sugar-free candy, western-themed blanket

13. Female: big stuffed teddy bear, chocolate-covered cherries, nice button-up sweater

14. Female: fuzzy socks, shirts-L, sweats-XL, sweater-L

15. Female: chocolates, Mountain Dew, fuzzy socks

16. Female: fuzzy socks, fuzzy blanket

17. Male: shirts-3X, sweats-2X

18. Female: jewelry, nightgown

19. Female: fuzzy pajamas-M, socks

20. Female: sugar-free candy, pullover sweater-XL

21. Female: necklaces, body spray

22. Female: Oreo cookies, sweatsuit-XL

23. Male: Sports Illustrated posters, Miami Dolphins posters

24. Male: shirts-M, sweats-M, socks, 12-pack Diet Coke

25. Male: graphic t-shirts-L, basketball shorts-M

26. Male: western snap shirts-XL, western movies, western calendar

27. Female: sports bra-40C, socks, hair accessories

28. Female: zip-up sweater-3X, slippers-XL, scenic calendar

29. Female: sweater-L, slippers-XL 11/12

30. Female: slippers-L 9/10, shirts-XL

31. Female: clip-on earrings, women’s hat, red lipstick

32. Female: nail polish, stuffed animal

33. Male: baseball cap, masculine fuzzy blanket

Desert View Care Center

820 Sprague Ave.

Buhl, ID 83316

208-543-6401

1. Male: 2019 calendar, liquid Irish Spring body wash, men’s watch, white t-shirts-3X, sweatpants-3X, socks-M, 5th Avenue candy bar, Tootsie-Roll Pops

2. Male: 2019 calendar, liquid Irish Spring body wash, anything Marine Corps (ex-Marine), root beer in cans, sweatpants-XL. Collects Civil War memorabilia.

3. Male: 2019 calendar, liquid Irish Spring body wash, long-sleeved pull-over shirts-2X, sweats-2X, jeans-42 x 30, Pepsi in cans

4. Female: 2019 calendar, liquid Dove body wash, lavender baby lotion, pink blanket, stuffed teddy bear, Diet Pepsi in cans, sugar-free candy

5. Male: 2019 calendar, liquid Irish Spring body wash, sweatpants/lounge pants-3X, t-shirts-3X, long-sleeved pull-over shirts-3X, Cherry Coke in cans, anything Seattle Seahawks

6. Female: 2019 calendar, liquid Irish Spring body wash, coconut lotion and perfume, hair ties, Milky Way and Three Musketeers fun-size candy bars, Pepsi in cans

7. Female: 2019 calendar, liquid Dove body wash, women’s coat-4X, pajama set-4X, sweatpants-4X

8. Male: 2019 calendar, liquid Irish Spring body wash, Old Spice body spray and after-shave, hair gel, sweatpants-M, t-shirts-M, Mountain Dew in cans

9. Male: 2019 calendar, liquid Irish Spring body wash, men’s winter gloves-L, jigsaw puzzle, sugar-free candy, Coke in cans

10. Female: 2019 calendar, liquid Dove body wash, elastic-waist jeans-L, Diet Coke in cans, pencil box, coloring books, socks-M

11. Male: 2019 calendar, liquid Irish Spring body wash, zip-up lined hooded sweatshirt-L, short-sleeved t-shirts-L, Mountain Dew in cans, Wal-Mart gift card

12. Male: 2019 calendar, liquid Irish Spring body wash, anything Marine Corps (ex-Marine), Coke in cans, brightly colored (primary colors) pocket t-shirts-2X, sweatpants-2X, Mars Bars candy bars

13. Male: 2019 calendar, liquid Irish Spring body wash, lined flannel jacket-yellow or green-2X, hard candy, Wal-Mart gift card

14. Male: 2019 calendar, liquid Irish Spring body wash, sweatpants/lounge pants-2X, t-shirts-2X, anything Navy related (ex-Navy)

15. Male: 2019 calendar, liquid Irish Spring body wash, Wal-Mart gift card, Pepsi in cans, socks, sweatpants-XL, hard candy

16. Male: 2019 calendar, liquid Irish Spring body wash, Wal-Mart gift card, Mountain Dew in cans, socks, sweatpants-M, chocolate candy

16. Female: 2019 calendar, liquid Dove body wash, bracelets, women’s scarves in pastel colors, women’s jacket-beige or tan-M, large-print LDS books

17. Female: 2019 calendar, liquid Dove body wash, honey-roasted peanuts, thermal top and pants-L, leggings-any color-XL, Wal-Mart gift card

18. Female: 2019 calendar, liquid Dove body wash, lavender baby lotion, classical music CDs, large-print word-search-puzzle book, hot-chocolate packets.

19. Female: 2019 calendar, liquid Dove body wash, Wal-Mart gift card, adult coloring books, large-print word-search-puzzle book, Diet Pepsi

20. Female: 2019 calendar, liquid Dove body wash, lavender baby lotion, women’s pajama set-2X, art set with colored pens and sketch pad

21. Female: 2019 calendar, liquid Dove body wash, hair-brush set, lavender baby lotion, Diet Sprite in cans, pajama set-2X

22. Female: 2019 calendar, liquid Irish Spring body wash, Wal-Mart gift card, large-print fill-in books, Coke in cans, blue cotton or flannelleece fabric-three yards

23. Female: 2019 calendar, liquid Dove body wash, lavender baby lotion, hair accessories, elastic-waist pants-XL, women’s brightly-colored t-shirts-XL

24. Female: 2019 calendar, liquid Dove body wash, women’s elastic-waist pants-2X, button-up sweater-2X, Bath and Body Works body lotion

25. Female: 2019 calendar, liquid Dove body wash, Wal-Mart gift card, hair accessories-barrettes, black leggings-XL, necklace with a cross pendant

26. Female: 2019 calendar, liquid Dove body wash, any color pull-over blouses-L, dark-colored elastic-waist pants-L, winter hat and gloves, stationery with pens

27. Female: 2019 calendar, liquid Irish Spring body wash, lavender baby lotion, women’s dark-colored elastic-waist pants-XL, sweatshirts-XL

28. Female: 2019 calendar, liquid Dove body wash, purple sweatsuit-L, Mounds candy bars, white ankle socks, Nacho Cheese Doritos

29. Male: 2019 calendar, liquid Irish Spring body wash, neck pillow, Spanish CDs, white t-shirts-XL, men’s sweatpants-XL

30. Male: 2019 calendar, liquid Irish Spring body wash, cartoon movies (Power Puff Girls), t-shirts-M, sweatpants-M, body pillow

31. Male: 2019 calendar, liquid Irish Spring body wash, Coke in cans, butterscotch candy, books about Mayan culture and language, Mayan dictionary, roasted peanuts

32. Male: 2019 calendar, liquid Irish Spring body wash, Diet Pepsi in cans, men’s solid dark-colored lounge pants-XL, men’s long-sleeved t-shirts-XL, dark sunglasses

33. Male: 2019 calendar, liquid Irish Spring body wash, sweet iced-tea in bottles, any kind of chocolates without nuts, men’s body spray

34. Male: 2019 calendar, liquid Irish Spring body wash, men’s socks-L, men’s white t-shirts-4X, men’s sweatpants-L, Louis L’Amour novels

35. Male: 2019 calendar, liquid Irish Spring body wash, Louis L’Amour novels, candy of any kind, white socks-L

36. Female: 2019 calendar, liquid Dove body wash, Diet Pepsi in cans, large-print word-search-puzzle books, women’s pajamas-XL, women’s night gown-XL, women’s pull-over blouses-XL, women’s dark-colored lounge pants-XL

37. Male: 2019 calendar, liquid Irish Spring body wash, men’s black lounge pants-L, men’s white t-shirts-2X, socks-L, winter hat and gloves

38. Male: 2019 calendar, liquid Irish Spring body wash, men’s dark blue lounge pants-M, white t-shirts-XL, socks, winter hat and gloves

39. Female: 2019 calendar, liquid Dove body wash, large-print word-search-puzzle book, Diet Pepsi in cans, women’s pajamas-M, slippers-M 7/8, warm fuzzy socks-L

40. Female: 2019 calendar, liquid Dove body wash, large-print word-search-puzzle book, Diet Pepsi in cans, women’s pajamas-L, slippers-L 9/10, warm fuzzy socks-L

41. Male: 2019 calendar, liquid Irish Spring body wash, sweatpants-kid’s XL, long-sleeved pull-over shirts-XL, anything Seattle Seahawks, Louis L’Amour novels, candy of any kind

Heritage Assisted Living & Memory Care

622 Filer Ave. W.

Twin Falls, ID 83301

Contact Sarah LuVisi: 208-733-9064

2. Female: word-search-puzzle book, jewelry/dangly earrings, adult coloring supplies, shirt-XL, elastic-waist pants-L, musical stuffed animal

3. Female: shirt-XL, elastic-waist pants-XL, necklace with a cross, slippers-L, adult coloring supplies, artificial plant, Kleenex, sparkly fingernail polish

4. Male: movies, books, latch hook, chips and salsa, magnifying glass, model cars or airplanes, sugarless iced tea

6. Female: jewelry, adult coloring supplies, chocolate, diabetic socks with extra stretch, pajamas-2XL, shirt-XL, elastic-waist pants-XL, fingernail polish in shades of pink

7. Male: coffee mug with lid, movies, classic rock-n-roll CDs, shorts-XL, t-shirts-XL, metal puzzles that you try to take apart

8. Female: art, adult coloring supplies, movies, Diet Pepsi, earrings, nail polish in shades of reds

9. Female: scented lotions, Mountain Dew, slippers-L, snap-front house coat-XL, fingernail polish in shades of mauve

10. Male: western movies, blue full-size sheets, Pepsi, sweet and salty snacks, chocolate

11. Male: cards, large-print word-search-puzzle books, electric razor, chocolates, warm blanket

12. Female: purple full-size sheets, pillow, pajamas-XL, slippers-L, caramel M&Ms

14. Female: knitting supplies, painting supplies, pajamas-2XL slippers-L, warm hat

15. Female: crochet supplies, dangly earrings, popcorn, shirts-L, elastic-waist pants-L, Kleenex

16. Female: shirt-XL, elastic-waist pants-XL, sugarless iced tea, sugar-free treats, twin sheets and blanket, pillow

16. Male: flannel shirts-L, elastic-waist pants-L, chocolate, twin sheets and blanket, pillow

17. Female: popcorn, house dress-L, slippers-L, large-print word-search-puzzle book, music box, bath lotion/shower gel

20. Female: quilting supplies, sewing supplies, cookies, shirt-L, elastic-waist pants-L, socks

24. Female: dainty things, pretty scarves, hat, gloves, pajamas-M, slippers-M, scented bath lotion/shower gel

26. Female: twin sheets and blanket, pillow, Diet Coke, cookies, sugar-free candies, popcorn, diabetic socks, musical stuffed animal

27. Female: anything Boise State-4XL, adult coloring supplies, musical stuffed animal that dances

28. Female: crafting supplies, slippers-L, shirts-XL, elastic-waist pants-L, twin sheets, 300-piece puzzles, board games

28. Male: seasonal musical stuffed animal that dances, anything Steelers, shirt-L, chocolate, fishing-themed things

30. Female: adult coloring supplies, Pepsi, cookies, large-print Bible, hat, gloves, scarf, pajamas-L

31A. Female: slippers-L, robe-L, bath lotion/shower gel, pretty artificial flower bouquet, Kleenex

32A. Female: necklace, shirt-2X, elastic-waist pants-2X, pajamas-2X, chocolate, popcorn, queen sheets, nail polish in shades of pink

33. Male: diabetic socks, sugar-free candy and pop, art supplies, adult coloring supplies, 300-piece puzzles

35. Female: shirt-5XL, movies, large-print puzzle books, scented lotion/shower gel, twin sheets, adult coloring supplies, slippers-XL

36. Female: sweatshirts-L, slippers-L, full sheets, small knick-knacks, chocolates, large-print word-search-puzzle book, Kleenex, favorite color is blue

38. Female: warm pajamas-L, slippers-L, warm socks, twin sheets, musical stuffed animal

38. Female: large-print books, slippers-L, long-sleeved shirts-L, bath supplies

40. Female: chocolates, adult coloring supplies, 24-piece puzzles, socks

41. Female: chocolates, adult coloring supplies, coffee cup, hat, gloves, scarf

42. Male: large-print Bible, large-print word-search-puzzle book, Mountain Dew, twin sheets, pillow, slippers-L

44. Male: popcorn, large-print books, soft cookies and candies, warm jacket-L, twin sheets, Coke

45. Male: air plane models, dog treats (for his dog), xl flannel, xl pull on pants, socks, cookies and candy

47. Female: queen sheets, cookies, slippers-L, fingernail polish in shades of soft pink, bath supplies, Kleenex

48. Female: dog treats, adult coloring supplies, Pepsi, bath supplies, large-print word-search-puzzle book, earrings, slippers-L, Kleenex

49. Male: western movies, Mountain Dew, chocolates, socks, twin sheets, flannel shirts and t-shirts-L, elastic-waist pants-L

60. Male: slippers-XL, shirt-L, elastic-waist pants-L, chocolates, popcorn, 24-piece puzzles

61. Female: life-like baby doll, 24-piece puzzles, candy, large-print books with pictures, slippers-L, bath supplies, Pepsi

62. Male: snacks, candy, chocolates, oldies music CDs, old movies, shirt-L, slippers-L

65. Female: favorite color is purple, pretty things for hair, adult coloring supplies, socks, shirt-L, bath lotion/shower gel, Kleenex, cookies

67. Female: large-print Bible, drawing supplies, slippers-L, house coat-L, cookies, chocolates, popcorn, large-print word-puzzle book

67. Male: full sheets, belt-L, white t-shirts-L, socks, older Gospel music CDs, snacks, Coke

68. Female: large-print books, crochet supplies, large-print puzzle books, bath lotion/shower gel

69. Female: life-like baby doll, gloves, candy, cookies, old movies like “The Sound of Music,” 24-piece puzzles, sorting games

70. Female: life-like baby doll, musical stuffed animals, large-print Bible, hair supplies, older Christian music CDs, adult coloring supplies, 24-piece puzzles

71. Female: M slippers-M, pajamas-M, socks, life-like baby doll, stuffed animals, sweet wine

72. Female: stuffed cat, cat books, 24-piece cat puzzles, large-print word-search-puzzle books, adult coloring supplies, bath supplies, twin sheets

Pomerelle Place

1301 Bennett Street

Burley, ID 83318

208-598-2954

B. Female: socks, head bands, night gown-M, shampoo/body wash, chocolate candy, set of bath towels

C. Female: long night gown-L, fruit basket, shampoo/body wash, women’s vest-L

D. Male: Utah Jazz cap, fruit basket, sausage and cheese box, large coffee mug, shampoo/body wash

E. Female: laundry basket, dog treats, dog toy, dog sweater-M/L, shampoo/body wash, candy

G. Female: large bottle of catsup, laundry basket, shampoo/body wash, slippers-L, night gown-L

H. Female: button-up sweater-M, night gown-M, ice cream bars, set of bath towels, shampoo/body wash

I. Female: box of Sweet-n-Low diet sugar, box of sweet and spicy tea bags, large coffee mug, slippers-M/L, set of bath towels

J. Female: angel or rooster decorations, old western DVDs, ice cream bars, shampoo/body wash, candy

K. Female: decorative hair accessories, box of Lipton Tea bags, large set of colored pencils, large make-up bag, shampoo/body wash

M. Male: fruit basket, coffee mug, dark chocolate candy — no nuts, Klondike ice cream bars, shampoo/body wash

N. Female: shampoo/body wash, slippers-L, dark chocolate — no nuts, LDS Bell Choir CD, hand towels

O. Female: laundry basket, body spray, shampoo/body wash, fruit basket, set of bath towels, Diet Sunkist Orange pop

P. Male: shampoo/body wash, book on Mormon history, trivia book on American History, slippers-XL, chocolate candy

Q. Male: short-sleeved shirt-L, slippers-L, shampoo/body wash, cookies

R. Female: sweater or blouse-M/L, night gown-M/L, slippers-L, shampoo/body wash, fruit basket

S. Male: fruit basket, chocolate — no nuts, shampoo/body wash, sweatpants-L, slippers-L, set of bath towels

T. Female: fruit basket, set of bath towels, shampoo/body wash, chocolate candy, button-up sweater-L

U. Male: fruit basket, shampoo/body wash, word-search-puzzle book, candy, slippers-L

V. Female: shampoo/body wash, slippers-M/L, blouse-L, electric or battery pencil sharpener, word-search-puzzle book

X. Female: shampoo/body wash, night gown-M slippers-M/L, chocolate candy, button-up sweater-M/L

AA. Female: shampoo/body wash, fruit basket, saltwater taffy, nice pullover sweater-L/XL, slippers-L

BB. Male: travel pillow, electric razor, Pepsi, shampoo/body wash, cookies, set of bath towels

CC. Female: fruit basket, box of herbal tea, box of diet sugar, large coffee mug, shampoo/body wash, sweater-L

DD. Female: box of strawberry yogurt, Gator-Aid, shampoo/body wash, light house knick-knacks, slippers-M/L

EE. Female: slippers-M/L, shampoo/body wash, non-slip socks, blow dryer, candy, cookies, set of bath towels

FF. Female: Diet Pepsi, laundry basket, winter vest-M, ice cream sandwiches, shampoo/body wash, fruit snacks

GG. Female: large throw pillow, Dove dark chocolates, 7-Up, large set of colored pencils, shampoo/body wash, non-slip slipper socks-L, button-up sweater-L

II. Male: shampoo/body wash, sea salt chocolate candy, men’s dress slippers-M/L, cookies

JJ. Female: cat treats, cat litter, dry cat food, cat toys, shampoo/body wash, deodorant, vanilla Ensure, shower cap, chocolate candy

KK. Female: light-weight travel cup with straw, box of chocolates — no nuts, shampoo/body wash, chocolate Ensure, pullover sweater-S/M

Serenity Healthcare

1134 Cheney Dr W

Twin Falls, ID 83301

208-644-7114

Males and females: shampoo, conditioner, lotion, body spray, pajamas in all sizes, fuzzy non-skid socks or slippers in all sizes

Throw blankets or lap blankets

Toothbrushes

Word game books — word searches, crosswords, Sudoku

Assortment of stuffed animals

Bridgeview Estates

1828 Bridgeview Blvd.

Twin Falls, ID 83301

208-736-3933

Always-needed items: Christmas cards to open, 2019 wall calendars, fuzzy blankets, non-skid slippers/socks, large-print word-search-puzzle books, adult coloring books, colored pencils, art supplies

1. Male: slippers-11

2. Male: blue twin blanket, motorcycle magazines

3. Male: sweatpants-XL

4. Male: heavy twin blanket

5. Male: slippers-12

6. Female: word-search-puzzle book, #2 pencils, jewelry

7. Female: cute fuzzy socks-XL

8. Female: slippers-11, diary

9. Female: fuzzy socks-8

10. Female: Gospel music CD

11. Female: Dove deep moisture body wash

12. Female: neck pillow, fuzzy blanket

13. Female: fuzzy blanket

14. Female: stuffed animal

15. Female: book about birds

16. Female: purple fleece blanket — no ties

17. Female: warm blanket

18. Female: slippers-10

19. Female: fuzzy blanket

20. Male: soft heavy twin blanket

21. Male: die-cast car

22. Female: adult coloring book

23. Female: purple stuffed animal

24. Female: beaded necklace, sweater-L

25. Female: long-sleeved v-neck t-shirt-4X

26. Male: hooded sweatshirt-XL

27. Male: t-shirts-2X, books about Idaho

28. Female: fuzzy blanket, slippers-8

29. Female: medium-sized stuffed animal

30. Female: slippers-8

31. Female: large-print word-search-puzzle books, chocolates

32. Female: purple slippers-8

33. Female: suckers, fuzzy socks-8

34. Female: burgundy-color matching necklace/earrings

35. Female: snow globe

36. Female: fleece jacket-1X

37. Female: slippers-10

38. Female: sun catcher, solar-powered head-bobbing figures

39. Male: loves cats, clothes-1X

Alpine Manor I

1135 Imperial St.

Twin Falls, ID 83301

208-734-1794

1. Male: shirts-3X, white bath towel set, wall clock, Dove shampoo/body wash

2. Female: notebooks, pens, envelopes, stamps, root beer, white bath towels and wash cloths, Dove shampoo/body wash, Kleenex

3. Male: mixed nuts, Pepsi, black tube socks, white bath towels, Dove shampoo/body wash

4. Male: long- and short-sleeved shirts-3X, diabetic socks-XL, CD player, wrist watch, Dove shampoo/body wash

5. Male: diabetic socks-M/L, Mountain Dew, lotion, white bath towels, Dove shampoo/body wash

6. Female: lidded drink cups, lotion, Coke in small cans, Dove shampoo/body wash, Kleenex

7. Female: Boise State cup, white bath towels and wash cloths, Scentsy Melts, soft cookies, Dove shampoo/body wash

8. Female: purple/lavender bath towel set, root beer, taffy, large-print word-search-puzzle book, Kleenex

Alpine Manor II

100 Polk St. E.

Kimberly, ID 83341

208-423-5417

1. Female: Kleenex, Pepsi in small cans, white bath towel set, denture tabs, chocolates, Dove shampoo/body wash

2. Female: envelopes, stamps, all-occasion cards, honey, real butter, Folger coffee bags, Coke in small cans, Dove shampoo/body wash, CD player

3. Male: jerky sticks, Dr. Pepper, Nesquik powder, desk valet, white bath towels, Kleenex, Dove shampoo/body wash, lotion

4. Male: Kleenex, Canada Ginger Ale or Sprite, clothing protector with pockets, white bath towels, Dove shampoo/body wash

5. Female: Kleenex, envelopes, stamps, loose-leaf notebook paper, chocolate licorice, Canada Ginger Ale, Dove shampoo/body wash, CD player, lavender bath towel set

6. Male: denture tabs, denture toothpaste, Dr. Pepper, white bath towels and wash cloths, Dove shampoo/body wash

7. Male: white t-shirts-3X, shorts for sleeping-3X, diabetic socks-L, Dove shampoo/body wash, lotion

8. Male: 7-up, pajamas-M, sweatpants/pj pants-M, Dove shampoo/body wash, white bath towel set

9. Female: ankle socks-L 9-11, long-sleeved pajamas-XL, Dove shampoo/body wash, lotion, sweater-XL, Pepsi, white bath towel set, cookies

Vista Assisted Living Center

243 N. 300 E.

Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-3332

Always-needed items: body wash, shampoo, tooth brushes, tooth paste, deodorant, baby powder and body spray

1. Male: Pepsi, chocolates, Tootsie Rolls

2. Male: handkerchiefs, fleece pajama pants-L, beef jerky

3. Male: LDS calendar, Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Dr. Pepper

4. Male: Coke, jelly beans, soft cookies, candy bars, nuts, beef jerky, hat, gloves

1. Female: adult coloring book, colored pencils, markers, 500-piece puzzle, pillowcase to embroider, gloves, disposable razors, LDS calendar

2. Female: sugar-free candy, scented wax for wax warmer, pierced earrings, necklace, scarf, gloves

3. Female: silly socks, small TV Beanie Baby, animal calendar, cheese-flavored crackers, disposable razors

4. Female: diabetic socks-XL, 500-piece puzzle, adult coloring book, colored pencils, markers, disposable razors

5. Female: matching nail polish and lipstick, nail polish remover, cotton rounds, nail files, small Beanie Baby animal

6. Female: large-print word-search-puzzle book, adult coloring book, colored pencils, 500-piece puzzle, disposable razors

7. Female: LDS calendar, chocolates

8. Female: 200-piece puzzle, large-print crossword-puzzle book

9. Female: soft cookies, chocolate pudding cups

10. Female: LDS calendar, Pepsi

11. Female: chocolates, long-sleeved cardigan-XL, disposable razors

12. Female: Red Vine licorice, chocolates, Double-Mint gum

13. Female: adult coloring book, colored pencils, large-print word-search-puzzle book, gloves, scarf, necklace, earrings for pierced ears

14. Female: adult coloring book, colored pencils, markers, pencil sharpener, gloves, scarf, disposable razors

15. Female: small stuffed animal, large-print word-search-puzzle book, nice lotion, chocolates

16. Female: adult coloring book, chocolates, colored pencils, gloves, scarf

17. Female: herbal tea, hard candy, cat calendar, lipstick, nail polish, nail polish remover, bandanna, winter hat, gloves

Bennett Hills Care Center

1220 Montana St.

Gooding, ID 83330

208-934-5601, ext. 122

1. Male: pajama pants-2XL, t-shirts, anything veteran

2. Female: pajama pants-M, fuzzy socks, 500-/300-/200-piece puzzles

5. Female: soft sweater-L, sweatpants, fuzzy socks/slippers

6. Male: t-shirts-4XL, sweatpants, anything Philadelphia Eagles, mystery novels

7. Male: t-shirts-4XL, pajama pants

8. Female: flannel nightgown-4/5 XL, crossword-puzzle book, necklace/bracelet bead-making supplies

9. Female: long nightgown-2XL, fuzzy socks

10. Male: soft jacket/zip-up hoodie-XL, sweatpants/pajama pants, shirts

11. Female: zip-up hoodie-XL, 300-/200-/100-piece puzzles, nightgowns, fuzzy socks

12A. Female: good books she can learn from, soft long-sleeved shirts-L, elastic-waist pants-L

12B. Female: soft jacket-M, soft lap blanket, fuzzy socks

13. Female: word-search-puzzle books light-weight nightgown-2XL

15. Male: graphic t-shirts-XL, beanies, anything veteran

16. Male: long-sleeved t-shirts-2XL, pajama pants, slippers, anything veteran

17. Female: beanies, soft pajama pants-M, long-sleeved shirts-M

18. Male: t-shirts-XL, sweatpants-XL, anything veteran

19. Male: zip-front hoodie-M, slippers, soft pajama pants-M, Ronald Reagan movies, anything veteran

20. Female: sweater-L, fuzzy socks, cherry-scented body wash, braille books

21. Female: size 1/2XL, adult coloring books, colored pencils, large-print word-search-puzzle books

22. Female: elastic-waist pants-1/2XL, slippers, soft blanket

24A. Male: Rummicube or similar game, flannel button jacket-4XL, large-print mystery books

24B. Female: size XL, velvet coloring posters, skinny markers, word-search-puzzle books

25A. Female: long-sleeved pajama set-S, fuzzy socks, Hostess snacks

25B. Female: graphic t-shirts-L, yoga pants-L, body spray

26A. Female: soft button-up sweater-L, large-print word-search-puzzle book, lap blanket

26B. Female: light-weight pajama set-M, soft stuffed animals, fuzzy socks

27. Female: long-sleeved blouse-M, elastic-waist pants-M, body/face lotion

28A. Male: button-up flannel jacket-M, sweatpants-M

28B. Male: fleece vest-L, button-up short-sleeved shirts-L, slippers

29. Male: button-/zip-up hoodie-2XL sweatpants, t-shirts, Brut cologne

30. Male: long-sleeved pajama set-XL, baseball cap, 200-/100-piece puzzles

Creekside Care Center

222 Sixth Ave. W.

Jerome, ID 83338

208-324-4912

1. Female: size 1X, large lotion, bath/hand towels, room spray, chocolate candy

2. Female: top-L, pants-L, bath/hand towels, dress socks, sugar-free gum

3. Female: size 1X, lotion, candy, bath/hand towels

4. Female: size M, lotion, candy, bath/hand towels

5. Male: size XL, lotion, candy, nuts, bath/hand towels

6. Female: lotion, sugar-free candy, pajamas-L, undershirts-L, socks, bath/hand towels

7. Male: lotion, candy, nuts, pajamas-M, ties, light house sheets

8A. Female: size M, lotion, candy, bath/hand towels, socks

8B. Female: size XL, bath/hand towels, lotion, candy, socks

9. Male: lotion, sugar-free candy, nuts, socks, pajamas-L, elastic-waist pants-L

10. Male: size XL, sugar-free candy, nuts, bath/hand towels

11. Female: lotion, candy, nuts, bath/hand towels, bathrobe-3X

12. Male: size XXL, lotion, sugar-free candy, nuts, pizza, hand/bath towels, room spray

13. Male: lotion, sugar-free candy, night shirt-XXL, hand/bath towels, room spray

14A. Female: size XL, lotion, candy, bath/hand towels, essential oils

14B. Female: size L, lotion, candy, bath/hand towels, adult coloring book

15. Female: size XL, lotion, sugar-free candy, bath/hand towels

16. Female: size M, lotion, candy, hand/bath towels

17. Female: lotion, candy, pajamas-3X, bath/hand towels

18A. Female: size XL, lotion, candy, bath/hand towels, deodorant

18B. Female: size XL, lotion, sugar-free candy, deodorant, bath/hand towels

19. Female: size M, lotion, sugar-free candy, bath/hand towels

20. Female: size L, lotion, candy, bath/hand towels, hair bows, head bands, room spray

21. Female: size 2XL, lotion, sugar-free candy, bath/hand towels, room spray, hair clips

22A. Female: size M, lotion, sugar-free candy, bath/hand towels

22B. Female: size M, lotion, candy, bath/hand towels

23. Female: lotion, candy, warm pajamas-M, hair bows, t-shirts-M

24. Male: lotion, candy, nightshirt-XL, zip-front bathrobe-XL, Kleenex

25A. Female: lotion, candy, night gown-M, hair bow

25B. Male: lotion, candy, books, undershirts-XL, Little Debbie’s oatmeal cookies

26. Female: size L, candy, snacks, bath/hand towels

27. Female: size XL, lotion, candy, bath/hand towels

Always-needed items: twin bed sheets, adult bibs with ties/buttons/snaps, Kleenex, denture cleanser, toothpaste, costume jewelry, hair accessories, body spray, body wash, cologne, men’s razors, lipstick, hairspray, nail clippers, 500-piece puzzles, lotion, cotton balls, nail polish, long underwear, ChapStick, handkerchiefs, women’s dress socks, undershirts/tank-top undershirts for men or women

Mini-Cassia Care Center

1729 Miller Ave.

Burley, ID 83318

208-678-9474

1A. Male: sweatpants-XL, long-sleeved shirts-XL

1B. Male: sweatpants-2X, t-shirts-2X

2B. Female: accessories for short hair, pants-2XL (not jeans), socks

3B. Male: Coke, sweatpants-L, shirts-L

4A. Male: caffeine-free Diet Coke

5B. Female: winter pants-2XL, long-sleeved shirts-2XL, slippers-10

6B. Female: dress-14, socks

7B. Male: baseball cap, aftershave

8B. Female: pajamas-2XL, socks, shirts-2XL

10. Male: playing cards, Old-Maid card game, sweatpants-2XL

11. Female: shirt-2XL, pants-2XL, slippers-8W

13A. Female: soft teddy bear, shirts-L, sweatpants-L, non-medicated lotion

14A. Female: pants-2XL, shirts-XL, hair ties

14B. Female: pajama pants-XL, t-shirts-2XL, socks

20A. Female: sweater-3XL, stretch pants-3XL

20B. Female: blow dryer, pink teddy bear, socks

21B. Female: Wrigley’s Double-Mint gum, caffeine-free Diet Coke, slippers-10

23C. Female: Coke, Cup-a-Noodles, chocolates

24A. Female: Cup-a-Noodles, insulated coffee mug

24B. Female: accessories for medium-long hair, hair brush

25A. Female: cookies, accessories for shoulder-length hair

25B. Female: sweater-M,

26A. Female: slip-on shoes/slippers-5

26B. Female: hair accessories, winter coat-L, shoes-6

27A. Female: make-up, red lipstick, blue eye shadow, perfume (not too strong)

27C. Female: gold analog watch, gold necklace, caffeine-free Diet Coke

28A. Male: gum, pajama pants-M

28B. Male: Sprite, aftershave

28C. Male: sweater-L, sweatpants-L, pajama pants-L, aftershave, Good-n-Plenty candy

29A. Male: polo shirts-1X

29B. Male: shirts-L, sweatpants-L, shoes

29C. Male: sweatpants-L, shirts-L, socks, caffeine-free Diet Coke

30A. Male: insulated coffee mug, sweatpants-M, pajama pants-M

30B. Male: briefs-L, caffeine-free Diet Coke

31A. Male: jeans-38 by 32, t-shirts with pocket-XL, chocolates

31B. Male: silver analog watch

31C. Male: fuzzy socks, aftershave, Honey-Nut Cheerios

32A. Male: anything Nevada Timberwolves, sweatpants-L, aftershave

32B. Male: anything Oakland Raiders

33A. Male: Mexican music, winter coat-L, socks

33B. Male: medium-weight blanket, shirts-2XL

34. Male: Pringles, Hershey chocolate bars

35B. Male: insulated coffee mug, regular Twinkies

36A. Male: insulated coffee mug, Coke

37A. Male: anything Oregon Ducks

37B. Male: Twinkies, Hostess cupcakes, AC/DC music

