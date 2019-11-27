Care centers recently submitted Christmas wish lists for their residents to the Times-News. Gift items may be delivered to any of the listed locations. Contact the care centers for more information.
Lincoln County Care Center
511 East 4th St., Shoshone
208-886-2228
#1 Female – Puzzle books, soft blanket, playing cards, Pajamas (LG), calendar
#2 Male—Jean pants (32x32) Graphic tees (Lg), Headphones, calendar,
#3 Female—Lipsticks, soft blanket, slippers (M), candy, calendar
#4 Male—Miami Dolphin blanket, Miami Dolphin/hunting posters, Sports or hunting calendar
#5 Male—Long sleeve shirt (LG), sweat pants (LG), Teddy bear, calendar
#6 Female—Jewelry, Playing cards, Pajamas (2XL), Zip-up sweatshirt (2XL), calendar
#7 Male—Graphic tee shirts (3XL), sweat pants (2XL), classic car poster/calendar
#8 Female -Fuzzy pajamas (XL), Pack of fun pencils, playing cards, puzzle books, calendar
#9 Female—Pullover sweater (LG), slippers (XL), long sleeve shirts (LG), candy, calendar
#10 Female—Sugar-free candy, pullover sweater (XL), knit hat/gloves, calendar
#11 Male—Long sleeve shirts (LG), sweat pants (Md), calendar
#12 Female—Body spray, nail polish, Body wash (lavender), calendar
#13 Male—Slippers (10-11), Khaki pants (44x30), short sleeve polo shirts (XL), soft blanket, calendar
#14 Female—Playing cards, hair accessories, Regular Pepsi, calendar
#15 Female—Soft blanket, Knee-high stockings, stuff animal (cow), calendar
#16 Male—Sweat pants (Lg), Short sleeve graphic tees (XL), crew socks, calendar
#17 Female—Crew socks, Hair accessories, soft blanket, short sleeve shirts (1XL), calendar
#18 Female—Soft blanket, Long sleeve shirts (XL), pull-on pants (XL), calendar
#19 Female—Nail polish, Cute socks (knee high), stuff animal, calendar
#20 Female—Turtle neck shirt (Md), small word search books, Nail polish, calendar
#21 Female—Pull-on pants (XL 14-16), Long sleeve shirts (XL), calendar
#22 Female—Make-up Bag, Nail polish, Body wash (lavender), calendar
#23 Female—Adult coloring books, color pencils, pull-on pants (12-14), shirts (Md), calendar
#24 Male—Slippers (10-11), sweat pants (XL), western shirts (snap XL), calendar
#25 Female—Turtle neck shirts (Lg), slippers (Md 7-8), sweater (Lg), calendar
#26 Male—Sweat pants (3XL), sweatshirt (4XL), long sleeve tees (4XL), calendar
#27 Female—Long sleeve T-shirts (1XL) Pull-on pants (XL), body spray, Betty Boop calendar
#28 Male—Pepsi, candy, sweats (XL), travel mug, Graphic tees (XL), calendar
#29 Female—Pajamas (XL), Diet wild cherry Pepsi, ankle socks, calendar
#30 Female—Chocolate candy, soft blanket, barrettes, slippers (XL), calendar
#31 Female—Soft blanket, sweatshirt (Md ), sweat pants (XL), calendar
#32 Male—Western movies (old or new), Western shirt (2XL) jean pants (42x30), calendar
#33 Male—Ball cap, Slippers (Lg) puzzle books, blanket, calendar
#34 Female—small word search books, pencils, candy (fun size), blanket, calendar
Desert View Care Center
820 Sprague Ave., Buhl
208-543-6401
Note: The items on this list are suggestions. It is not expected that everything on their list to be purchased. It would be appreciated if gifts were not wrapped but put in gift bags instead. Please deliver to Desert View Care Center by Dec. 13. Thank you for your kindness this Christmas Season.
#1 Male—2020 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, XXLG Flannel Coat, Men Silk Scarf’s, XLG Flannel Button Up Shirts, XLG White T-Shirts, XLG Sweatpants-Black
#2 Male—2020 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, XLG White T-Shirts, XLG Men Sweatpants, XLG Pajama Pants, XXLG Men Coat, Men Slippers LG
#3 Male—2020 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, LG T-Shirts, Men LG Socks, MED Sweatpants, LG Long-sleeved T-Shirts, LG Men Coat, Kid Movies
#4 Female—2020 Calendar, Liquid Dove Body Wash, Women Suave Shampoo, Pajama Sets, Winter Hat and Gloves (Purple)
#5 Male—2020 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, LG Men Socks, LG Slippers with backs, MED White T-Shirts, Walmart Gift Card
#6 Male—2020 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, Size 34/32 Jeans, XLG T-Shirts (short sleeve), Adult Coloring Books, Colored Pencils, Walmart Gift Card
#7 Female—2020 Calendar, Liquid Dove Body Wash, Women Suave Shampoo, XLG Women T-Shirts, Hair Ties and Hair Accessories, Winter Hat and Glove Set
#8 Male—2020 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, 36/30 Pants (color hunter green), Walmart Gift Card, Men 36/MED Underwear Briefs, Red Hot Candies, Universal Remote for TV, SYI-FI Posters.
#9 Male—2020 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, XXXLG T-Shirts (any color), Action Movies – 12 Strong and The Lone Survivor, a Backpack
#10 Female—2020 Calendar, Liquid Dove Body Wash, Women Suave Shampoo, MED Sock, Adult Coloring Books, Colored Pencils, Pepsi in Cans
#11 Male—2020 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, Men LG White Socks, Nestle Crunch and Baby Ruth Candy Bars, Coke in Cans, Walmart Gift Card
#12 Male—2020 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, LG White Socks, Aqua Velva (Ice Blue) Aftershave
#13 Male—2020 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, MED Socks, 40/30 Sweatpants, Winter Gloves and Hat, Pepsi in Cans, Walmart Gift Card
#14 Male—2020 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, 44/32 Jeans (Full Blue Brand), Lottery Tickets, Walmart Gift Card, Diet Mountain Dew in Bottles. US Army Apparel
#15 Male—2020 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, XXXXLG T-Shirts, XXXXLG Shorts, XLG Gloves
#16 Male—2020 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, US Army Apparel, XLG Lounge Pants, Sugar-free Candy
#17 Female—2020 Calendar, Liquid Dove Body wash, Women Suave Shampoo, XXLG Sweatpants, Coke in Bottles, XLG T-Shirts, Walmart Gift Card
#18 Female—2020 Calendar, Liquid Dove Body Wash, Women Suave Shampoo, White Pillowcases, Walmart Gift Card, Diet Pepsi in Cans, Adult Coloring Books
#19 Female—2020 Calendar, Liquid Dove Body Wash, Women Suave Shampoo, XXXXLG Winter Jacket, Walmart Gift Card
#20 Female—2020 Calendar, Liquid Dove Body Wash, Women Suave Shampoo, Garth Brooks CD (Double Life), Card Stock, Mechanical Pencils, Art Supplies, Cowboy Blankets and hat
#21 Female—2020 Calendar, Liquid Dove Body Wash, Women Suave Shampoo, Bracelets, Small Women Vest, Small Blazers, Ladies Body Spray
#22 Male—2020 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, XLG 40/42 Sweatpants with pockets, XLG Winter Coat, XLG Sweat Shirts, LG Socks, 9½ Slippers, XLG T-Shirts, a Picture of Jesus
#23 Female—2020 Calendar, Liquid Dove Body Wash, Women Suave Shampoo, XXLG Pajama Sets, XXLG T-Shirts, MED Fuzzy Socks, XXLG Night Gowns, Slippers Size 7
#24 Female—2020 Calendar, Liquid Dove Body Wash, Women Suave Shampoo, White Diamond Perfume, Nail Polish (pink, purple, blue, silver), Hair Ties, Coloring Markers, Walmart Gift Card
#25 Female—2020 Calendar, Liquid Dove Body Wash, Women Suave Shampoo, LG Sweatpants (black or purple), Walmart Gift Card, Bath and Body Works Gift Card
#26 Female—2020 Calendar, Liquid Dove Body Wash, Women Suave Shampoo, XXLG Dresses, Slippers 8 ½, XXLG T-Shirts, XXLG Night Gowns, Musical Teddy Bear,
#27 Female—2020 Calendar, Liquid Dove Body Wash, Women Suave Shampoo, James Patterson Novels, LG Ankle Socks, Diet Coke in Cans, Walmart Gift Card
#28 Female—2020 Calendar, Liquid Dove Body Wash, Women Suave Shampoo, MED Fuzzy Socks, Perfume (floral scents), Flower Posters
#29 Male—2020 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, XXXLG Tie Dye T-Shirts, Star Wars Apparel, XXXLG Sweatpants, LG Socks
#30 Male—2020 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, XXLG Men Vest, Digital Watch, Diet Mt Dew in Cans, Walmart Gift Card
#31 Male—2020 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, XXXXLG Shorts, XXXXLG T-Shorts, NFL Vikings Apparel, Cherry Coke in Cans
#32 Male—2020 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, Hair Gel, Body Spray, Teddy Bear, Hot Tamale and Grapevine Candy, Coke in Cans
#33 Male—2020 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, US Marines Apparel, LG Slippers (with the back over the heel), Mars Bars and Reese’s Candy, Coke in Cans
#34 Male—2020 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, US Marine Apparel and Vietnam Memorabilia, Hard Christmas Candy, Walmart Gift Card
#35 Male—2020 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, XLG Winter Jacket, XLG White T-Shirts, LG Socks
#36 Female—2020 Calendar, Liquid Dove Body Wash, Women Suave Shampoo, XLG Spring Colored Blouses, XLG Night Gowns, XLG Sweatpants
#37 Male—2020 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, US Air force Apparel, MED Long-sleeved T-Shirts, MED Sweatpants, Sprite in Cans
#38 Male—2020 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, LG Colored Long-sleeved T-Shirts, LG Lounge Pants, Diet Coke in Cans
#39 Female—2020 Calendar, Liquid Dove Body Wash, Women Suave Shampoo, Make Up (light pink eye shadow, black mascara), Slippers size 9, Winter Hat and Gloves, MED Socks, XLG Long-sleeved Pullover (something pretty)
#40 Male—2020 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, Neck Pillows, Spanish CDs, XLG T-Shirts (short-sleeved)
#41 Male—2020 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, LG Long-sleeved T-Shirts, LG Lounge Pants, Walmart Gift Card
#42 Female—2020 Calendar, Liquid Dove Body Wash, Women Suave Shampoo, XLG T-Shirts, XLG Lounge Pants, Walmart Gift Card
#43 Male—2020 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, XLG T-Shirts, XLG Lounge Pants, Walmart Gift Card
#44 Female—2020 Calendar, Liquid Dove Body Wash, Women Suave Shampoo, LG Long-sleeved T-Shirts, LG Lounge Pants, Walmart Gift Card
Bridgeview Estates
1828 Bridgeview Blvd., Twin Falls
208-280-0047
Note: It would be appreciated if gifts were not wrapped but put in gift bags instead. Please deliver to Bridgeview Estates by Dec. 16. Thank you for your kindness this Christmas
#1 Male—Irish Spring Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, Stylus pen, men’s wallet, back scratcher, Likes anything “trains,” Rubbermaid type tote.
#2 Male—Irish Spring Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, L T-shirts, L sweatpants black, size 9 socks any color long, cologne
#3 Male: Irish Spring Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, sweatpants and T-shirts Large, men’s pajamas XL, Veteran Army
#4 Male—Irish Spring Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, Movie pass to mall theater, ink pens, writing tablet, back scratcher
#5 Female—Dove Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, lots of Wordsearch books, Lays BBQ chips, Fuzzy blanket, ink pens, pencils
#6 Male—Irish Spring Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, Non-skid fuzzy socks size 12, BSU clothing large, Xtra gum wintergreen flavor, Veteran Marine Corp
#7 Female—Dove Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, Faith Hill perfume, EOS mint chapstick, tote bag, Dutch Bros. gift card, Rubbermaid type tote.
#8 Male—Irish Spring Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, Paper bead roller, Black backpack, para-cord any color, 3XL black sweatpants, Fuzzy blanket, Rubbermaid type tote, Veteran Navy
#9 Male—Irish Spring Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, Sweatpants and T-shirts any color 2XL, Sugar-free peanut butter cups, Veteran Army
#10 Female—Body Wash., 2020 Calendar, XL fuzzy socks, 5XL silk long nightgowns,
#11 Female—Dove Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, Mrs. Doubtfire DVD, 3XL button-up sweater, fuzzy blanket, family type DVDs
#12 Male—Irish Spring Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, Dots candy, Fuzzy blanket Long white cotton socks size 8
#13 Female—Dove Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, Popcorn no added salt any variety or regular, Non-skid fuzzy socks or slippers size medium
#14 Female—Dove Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, All natural body lotion, 100% Cotton crew socks men’s size 10 black,
#15 Male—Irish Spring Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, XL flannel pajama bottoms or lounge pants, Underwear boxer briefs size Lg. Rubbermaid type tote, Body pillow
#16 Male—Irish Spring Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, Sweat pants size L, T-shirt size L, crew socks size L
#17 Female—Dove Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, Size 8 slippers, Button front sweater size large, Hair Ties, Herbal Essence Shampoo & Conditioner
#18 Male—Irish Spring Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, Pullover sweater size 4XL, Fuzzy Blanket, Handheld Solitaire game, Body pillow, Veteran Marine Corp.
#19 Female—Dove Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, Suckers, Nat King Cole CD, Button-up sweater size medium, XL elastic waist pants
#20 Female—Dove Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, Dove lotion, Dove shampoo & conditioner, Fuzzy blanket, fuzzy socks size large
#21 Female—Dove Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, White Shoulder perfume, White Shoulder body powder, tote bag, coin purse
#22 Female—Dove Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, Red Vines red licorice, Vanilla cold coffee (like Starbucks in the bottles), box of chocolates, Veteran Army
#23 Female—Dove Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, Two-piece flannel pajamas XL, Button-up sweater XL, Tote bag
#24 Female—Dove Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, Dove shampoo & conditioner, luffa, slippers size 6, fuzzy blanket
#25 Female—Dove Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, Two-piece pajama set size LG, Sweater zip up size medium, Bathrobe size L
#26 Female—Dove Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, Long nightgown size medium, Sweater zip-up medium, fuzzy blanket
#27 Female—Dove Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, Long cotton nightgown LG, Fuzzy Blanket, Perfume, Bathrobe size L
#28 Female—Dove Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, fuzzy blanket, slippers wide 81/2, Necklaces
#29 Female—Dove Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, Long white cotton socks size 8, Fuzzy Blanket, Slippers size 8, Perfume or body spray, Body pillow
#30 Female—Dove Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, Two-piece flannel pajamas size 2XL, Chocolates, Non-skid slippers size 7 or medium
#31 Female—Dove Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, Fuzzy blanket, Circus peanuts candy, Non-skid fuzzy socks or slippers size Large, Peanut M&M, Stuffed animal
#32 Female—Dove Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, T-shirts size medium, elastic waist pants size medium (could be ladies lounge pants), slippers size 8
#33 Female—Dove Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, long silk nightgown silk size small, Non-skid slippers size 8., fuzzy blanket
#34 Female—Dove Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, Sweat pants and sweatshirts size 3XL, T-shirts size 3XL, fun-size Hershey chocolate bars.
#35 Female—Dove Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, Fuzzy Blanket, Stuffed animal, Fidget blanket, Body pillow
#36 Female—Dove Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, Yarn variegated-colored but no green. Likes blues, burgundy, pink and purple and bold colors.
#37 Female—Dove Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, Slippers size L, Blouses, elastic waist pants size 20-22, two-piece pajamas 20-22, fidget blanket
#38 Female—Dove Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, Winter coat size 3X, slippers size 9, Chia pet, Walmart gift card, hard sugar-free candy, Body pillow
#39 Female—Dove Body Wash, 2020 Calendar with horses, ankle socks size 10 white, Blanket with horses, Diabetic socks size 10.
#40 Female—Dove Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, Flannel Pajamas two-piece 3XL, Bridgeview Beauty Shop hair apt. gift certificate,
#41 Female—Dove Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, Sweat pants size L, Slippers with a sole size L, Lounge pants size L, fuzzy blanket
#42 Female—Dove Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, Fuzzy socks size medium, Individual small bags of the Lays chips variety box. Variety puzzle books
#43 Female—Dove Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, Women’s Blouse size L, elastic waist pants, two-piece pajama set size L, knee-high nylons, Gift certificate to Bridgeview Beauty Salon
#44 Female—Dove Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, Werther’s chewy candies in apple & original flavor, Fuzzy bathrobe size XL
#45 Female—Dove Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, Fuzzy blanket, non-skid socks size medium, Women’s Lounge pants size XL, Button-up sweater XL, Two-piece pajamas XL
#46 Female—Dove Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, Non-skid slippers size 8, Fuzzy socks size 8 or medium, Button-up sweater size XL
#47 Female—Dove Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, Long nightgown size XL, T-shirts size 3XL, long fuzzy socks size medium, women’s lounge pants size 3XL, chocolate candy
#48 Female—Dove Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, she collects Bobble Heads, gift certificate to Bridgeview Beauty Salon
#49 Male—Irish Spring Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, Easy Large print Suduko book, slippers with a sole size 11., ink pens, Veteran Navy
#50 Female—Dove Body Wash., 2020 Calendar, Winter Scarf, Bible, Slippers with a sole size 8 or medium, Address book
#51 Female—Dove Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, Playing cards, Adult coloring book, button-up sweater size L, Magnifying glass,
#52 Male—Irish Spring Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, Chocolate candy any kind, Slippers size Large or 11, Fuzzy blanket, Men’s Lounge pants size XL
#53 Female—Dove Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, gift certificate to Bridgeview Beauty Salon, Word search books, Body spray
#54 Female—Dove Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, Women’s lounge pants size XL, Bible, Winter scarf, Tote bag
#55 Male—Irish Spring Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, Men’s wallet, Word search books, Over the calf socks size L., Veteran Army, blanket
#56 Male—Irish Spring Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, Bible, Fuzzy socks L, Winter Scarf, men’s cologne or aftershave (any fragrance)
#57 Female—Dove Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, Tote bag, handheld mirror, Body spray, nail polish in pastel colors
#58 Male—Irish Spring Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, Movie Pass to mall theater, Old Spice Cologne
#59 Male—Irish Spring Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, Sweat pants or lounge pants XL, Fuzzy blanket, flashlight, Veteran Army
#60 Female—Dove Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, Tote bag, colored markers, ink pens and note pads
#61 Female—Dove Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, Bible, Adult coloring books, Bible, colored markers, winter scarf, fuzzy blanket
#62 Male—Irish Spring Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, Fuzzy Blanket, Aftershave, Car Calendar, Wallet, Veteran Coast Guard, Lounge pants size L
#63 Female—Dove Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, Fuzzy blanket, shampoo & conditioner any kind, Tote bag
#64 Female—Dove Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, Winter scarf, Fuzzy blanket, Adult coloring book, colored pencils, make-up bag, nail polish any colors
#65 Male—Irish Spring Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, zipper coin pouch, back scratcher, aftershave, Sunglasses
#66 Female—Dove Body Wash, 2020 Calendar, lipstick pink and burgundy colors, Handheld make-up mirror, make-up bag
Heritage Assisted Living & Memory Care
622 Filer Ave. W. Twin Falls
Contact: Sarah LuVisi 208-733-9064
Female RM#1—4x stretch waist pants, 4x shirts, XL slippers, word search book, porcelain dolls, Kleenex, chocolate and cookies.
Male RM#1—xL slippers, L shirt, XL draw string pant, socks, cookies, Hershey bars, Pepsi, fav color blue
Female RM#2—xl shirt, xl stretch pant, word search books, adult coloring supplies, earrings, Kleenex, L underwear, 38-40 c bra, shoe size 10, popcorn, fudge candy
Female RM#3—Shoe size 6½, xl shirt, xl stretch pant, Hershey chocolate, chips, sparkly fingernail polish, Kleenex, L slippers, adult coloring supplies, word search books, fav color green
Male RM#4—Shoe size 9½ , L shirt, L pant, socks, underwear, white undershirts, insulated coffee mug with lid, Dallas Cowboy fan, fav color purple
Female RM#5—Shoe size 7½ , xl shirt, L pant, purple fingernail polish, socks, adult coloring supplies, cookies, candy, salt water taffy, fav color purple
Male RM#5—Shoe size 9½, shirt size l, pant size 32/32, Hershey chocolate, 12 pack of beer, socks, fav color blue, L flannel
Female RM#6—Slippers size L, shirt size L, pants size L, twin size sheets, body wash & lotion, candy, loves horses
Male RM#6—Slippers size L, shirt size L, pant size L, chocolate, twin size sheets (blue), insulated coffee mug with lid, fav color blue
Female RM#7—L size slippers, L size shirt, L size pant, anything chocolate, beads for making bracelets, adult coloring supplies, stuffed animal puppy, fav color blue, electric blanket
Female RM#8—Doggies treats, adult coloring supplies/painting, slipper size L, shirt size xl, pant size xl, diet pepsi, twin size sheets
Female RM#9—L slippers, 1x shirt, 1x pant, mountain dew, milkyways, mauve nail polish, bath & body works body sprays, lotions & shower gel, fav color blue
Female RM#11- Slipper size L, shirt size L, pant size L, diabetic candy, electric blanket, Betty Boop stuff calendar, Kleenex, rabbit food, fav color purple
Female RM#12—Shoe size 8W, shirt size xxl, pant size xxl, chips, shampoo, smelly lotions, chocolates, Kleenex, fav color lavendar
Female RM#13—Shoe size 8½ , shirt size M, pant size M, chocolate, Boston Red Sox fan, insulated coffee cup with lip, warm gloves (blue), picture frame, fav color blue
Female RM#14—Slipper size L, xl quarter sleeve shirts, xl pants, painting supplies, yarn, puzzle books, Kleenex, candy, fav color purple
Female RM#15—Shirt size L, pant size short L, puzzles, chocolate, word search books, warm socks, slipper size m, adult coloring supplies
Female RM#17—xl nightgown, warm socks, candy, body lotion, shower gel & body spray
Female RM#18—Shoe size 9, 2xl shirt, xl pant 14-16, hersheys, backpack purse, cuddly stuffed animal, cat lover, fav color green/pink
Female RM#19—Slipper size L, pretty sweater L, socks, twin size sheets, word search books, candy
Female RM#20—Shoe size 5 ½ , shirt size xl, pant size L, candy, cookies, quilting materials, nice wash clothes, Kleenex
Male RM#21—Shoe size 11, shirt size xxl, pant size 36, soft candies or cookies, queen size sheets (black or grey), mini fridge with freezer, adult coloring supplies, Seattle Seahawks fan, fav color black/grey
Male RM#22—Slipper size XL, shirt size xl, pant size XL, diabetic socks, miniature John Deere equipment, farming books, John Deere calendar, fav color blue
Female RM#23—2x shirt, 2x pant, L slippers, twin sheets, candy, Kleenex, socks, body, lotion, shower gel
Female RM#24—M shirt, M pant, M slipper, pretty scarf, water bottle, Kleenex, bath & body, fav color white
Male RM#25—L shorts, L t-shirts, model railroad & trains, hershey bars, pork skins, insulated coffee mug with lid, pony tail holders, socks, razors, fav color turquoise
Male RM#26—Shoe size 12, xl shirt, L pant, chocolates, books-mystery or westerns, Boise state fan, insulated coffee mug with lid, fav color red
Female RM#27—4x shirt, 4x pant, anything Boise state, 3 muskeeters candy bars, m&m’s, adult coloring supplies, stuffed animal, fav color brown
Female RM#29—8½ W shoe, 1x shirt, 22 pant, Cheetos, underwear, word searches, adult coloring supplies, Kleenex, pepsi, red is fav color
Male RM#29—12 shoe, xl shirt, 32/38 pant, tools, peppermints, butterfingers, adult coloring supplies, dr. pepper, razors, fav color red
Female RM#31A—L slippers, L robe, Kleenex, popcorn, chocolate or cookies, warm socks
Female RM#31—L slippers, L shirt, L pant, Kleenex, chocolates
Female RM#32—7½ shoe, 3x shirt, 3x pant, Cheetos puffs, chocolate covered cherries, wide anklet socks, nice bath robe in a light color, fav color is violet
Male RM#33—adult coloring supplies, 300-500 piece puzzles, sugar free candy, twin sheets
Female RM#34—7 shoe, L shirt, L shirt, chocolate covered cherries, almond roca, murder mystery books, word search books, Seahawks fan, crocheting stuff, fav color brown
Male RM#35—9½ shoe, xl shirt, 38 pant, any candy, mountain dew, twin size sheets, razors, fav color black
Female RM#36—7½ shoe, 14 shirt, 14 pant, word search book, lotions, shower gel, water bottle, socks, fav color blue
Male RM#38—L slipper, M pant, m shirt, chocolate, razors, lotion, cologne, body wash, word search books
Female RM#39—L house dress, L slipper, hershey chocolates, L shirt, L pant, warm socks, word search books, twin size sheets, pepsi, bath lotion & shower gel, fav color blue
Female RM#41—L slipper, L shirt, L pant, carmels, cookies, adult coloring supplies, insulated coffee mug with lid, fav color blue
Male RM#42—L flannel, M pajama bottoms, books on the bible, razors, cologne, word search books
Male RM#45—Xl shirt, xl sweatpants, pepsi, cologne, body wash, lotion, razors, socks, underwear, twin sheets, anything sweet
Male RM#46—8½ shoe, M shirt, 34/36 pant, popcorn, Mexican food, socks, gift card to La Fiesta, Dallas Cowboy fan, fav color blue
Female RM#47—Xl slipper, Xl shirt, Xl pant, soft blanket, queen sheets, sweet treats, socks, sparkly nail polish
Female RM#48—7 shoe, L shirt, L pant, anything chocolate, doggie treats, earrings, bath lotions & shower gel, shampoo & conditioner, warm hat & gloves, pepsi, fav color blue
Male RM#51—L slipper, Xl flannel, warm gloves, Insulated coffee mug with lid, razors, twin sheets, socks, candy, bath stuff
Male RM#53—L slippers, Xl shirt, Xl pant, insulated coffee mug with lid, chocolates, socks, razors, teddy bear, fav color blue
Female RM#54—7½ shoe, L shirt, L pant, York peppermint patties, 3 muskeeters, reeses peanut butter cups, pepsi, fixadent, scarf & hat, word searches, necklace, size 8 ring, big screen tv, fav color purple/green
Female RM#55—L slipper, L shirt, L pant, gloves & hat, lays potato chips, 300-500 piece puzzles
Male RM#56—12 shoe, 2x shirt, 40/32 pant, black dress shirt with a white tie, peanut butter cups, insulated coffee mug with lid, fav color black
Female RM#57—Slippers L, L blouse, L skirt, chocolates, word search books, owls, twin sheets, fav color blue
Female RM#59—12 slippers (fav color blue), 2x shirt, sugar free treats, diet pepsi,
Twin sheets, bath & body lotions & gels
Female RM#61—7½ slippers, L shirt, L pant (fav color blue), bath stuff, pepsi, cookies & candies, adult coloring supplies, gospel CD’s
Male RM#62—8½ slippers, L shirt, L pajama bottoms, chocolates, sweater jacket L, automotive magazines, fav color red
Female RM#58—L slippers, wide socks, Xl shirt, Xl pant, peanut bridle, chocolates, adult coloring supplies, easy puzzles, word search books, jewelry, fav color pink
Female RM#66—L slippers, L shirt, L pant, chocolate covered cherries, body spray, lotions, shower gel, earrings, pretty hair accessories, fav color black
Female RM#67—L slippers, zip up night gowns or robe L, socks, chocolate covered cherries, fav color pink, drawing supplies, gospel cd’s, stuffed animal
Male RM#67—L slippers, L shirt, M sweatpant, beef jerky, Boise state shirt L, New ball cap, candies, razors, socks, fav color brown
Female RM#68—M slippers, 2x shirt, 2x pull up pant, sugar free treats, potato chips, diet pepsi, twin sheets, bath & body stuff, stuffed animal, fav color purple
Female RM#69—M slippers, xl shirt, xl slip on pant, fav color is blue, hershey bars or anything chocolate, adult coloring supplies or art supplies, baby doll
Female RM#1—Slipper l, M shirt, M pull on pant, chocolate chip cookies, lipstick, m pajamas, baby doll, fav color white
Female RM#72—M slippers, M pull on pant, M shirt, chocolates, word searches & crosswords, pencils with a sharpener, stuffed kitty cat, adult coloring stuff, fav color turquoise
Female RM#73—M slipper, xl shirt, L pull on pant, summer sausage & crackers, M pajamas, baby doll, fav color pink
Female RM#74—m slipper, xl pull on pant, xl shirt, milky ways, fav color pink, hair accessories, ladies hankies, adult coloring stuff, 100 or less puzzles
Female RM#43IL—Xl slipper, 2x shirt, 2x pant, chocolate, full size sheets, fav color blue, Walmart giftcard, adult coloring stuff, pepsi, word search books, bath & body stuff
Male RM#23IL—Xl Shirt, XL pant, socks, body wash, cologne, razors, boise state fan, ball cap, butterfinger candy, crunch & munch, xl slippers, fav color blue
Female RM#84IL—8½ wide shoe, M shirt, M pant, Kleenex, word search book, books or magazines, hat & glove
Female RM#24IL—shoe size 7, shirt m, pant 8 short, chocolates any kind, puzzle books, Kleenex, bath & body stuff, fav color biege
Male RM#8IL—12 shoe, L tall shirt, 28/34 pant, 3 Musketeers, fav color blue, word search books, Walmart gift card, warm hat & gloves, body wash, cologne, razors
Male RM#6IL—XL slippers, 2x shirt, 2x pant, hat & gloves, socks, Walmart gift card, fav color blue
Mini-Cassia Care Center
1729 Miller Ave., Burley
208-678-9474
Note: Our residents would appreciate it if some local hair salons could donate some time to come in and fix our ladies hair for the holiday season. We would like to thank everyone that has donated in the past, as well as this Christmas season, and for opening your hearts to those less fortunate. The resident’s are thrilled with your generosity.
1A Male—2XL Cardigan Sweaters, 2XL Long Sleeve Button Up Shirts with a Pocket, 2XL T-shirts with Pockets, Tootsie Pops, socks
1B Male—2 XL Shirts, 2XL Sweat Pants and Shirts, Nutter Butters, Oreos, socks
2A Female—Socks, 2XL shirts, Slipper boots size 9-10, 2XL Sweat Pants
2B Female—Johnny Cash CD’s, CD Player, Socks
3A Male—Mtn. Dew, Coke, Non-Fiction Books (Mystery, Futuristic, Crime Fighting, etc.)
4A Male—Lg. Pajama Pants, XL Long Sleeve Shirts, Pepsi, XL Flannel Coat
4B Male—Coke Zero, 2XL Sweat Pants, 2XL Shirts
5A Female—Dolls with Gloves on them, Hair Accessories, Perfume, Warm Fuzzy Soxks
5B Female—Body Wash, Perfume, Socks, Slippers 7-8, Nail polish, Hair Accessories, Body Spray
6A Female—Nail Polish, Pink Slippers 7 1/2, Perfume, Hair Ties/Accessories, Coffee, Art Supplies
7A Female—Warm Slippers 8 1/2, Booties, 2XL T-Shirts, 2XL Sweat Pants, Caramel Apple Suckers, Coke, Caramel with Peanuts Crunch and Munch
7B Female—Cute Sweaters and Sweat Shirts XL, XL Ladies Sweat Pants (No Elastic on the Ankles), Pepsi,
8A Female—Pink Teddy Bear, Almonds, Mixed Nuts
8B Female—6 Packs Coke in the Bottles, Nail Polish, Tins of Crème de Pirouline Cream Filled Wafers, Tin of Assorted Popcorn
9B Female—Soft & Warm Nightgown Size Med., Slippers size 8, Body Spray
10 Male—Big and Tall Crew Socks, Books with Stickers, Coloring Books, Crayons, Art Kit, Enjoys Star Wars
11 Female—Christmas bulbs for small table top tree, Nativity, Hooks, String of battery operated Christmas lights
12 Male—Levis 34 X 34, Underwear White Briefs sz. 34, Twinkies
13A Female—Soft Stuffed Animal, Nail Polish, Ladies Magazine, Perfume, Nail Polish
13B Female—Suckers such as Dum Dums, Nail polish, Stuffed Animal, 2XL shirts, 2XL Sweat pants and shirts
14A Female—Hair Accessories, Hair Ties, Warm Nightgown LG., Nail Polish, Perfume
14B Female—10½ Sneakers, Big Wall Calendar, Small Flashlight, Nail Polish
20A Female—Body Wash, Socks, Payday candy bars, Jeans Size 10-12, Gold Chain, Rosary
20B Female—6 Pack bottles Dr. Pepper, Box of Kleenex, Lotion (Non- Medicated), Socks, Hair Accessories
21A Female—Pepsi, Deodorant, Lotion, Kleenexes
21B Female—Stocking hats, Baseball Hat, Socks, Mtn. Dew, 4 XL Long Sleeve Shirts, Perfume
23A Female—Underwear size 7, Sports Bra Size 34-36, Hair Dryer, Umbrella, XL Coat
24A Female—Coke, Lays Potato Chips, Popcorn
24B Female—Non-Skid Socks, 2XL pajama top and bottom, Hair accessories, Extra Spearmint Gum, Lotion
25A Female—Socks, Plain and Caramel Popcorn, Med Shirts
25B Female—Soft Stuffed Animals, Soft Socks, CD Player, Aerosmith and Rolling Stone CDs
26A Female—Baby Doll with extra clothes for changing, Hair Accessories, Soft Warm Socks, Soft Warm Short Nightgown, Soft Stuffed animal (Dog if possible)
26B Female—Non-Skid Socks, Stocking Hat, Hair Accessories, XL Shirts and Pants, Milky Way candy bars
27A Male—3XL Sweat Pants and Shirts, Non-Skid Socks, Coke, Likes Harleys and Hot Rods
27B Male—Diet Pepsi, Socks, Western Belt size 42-44, Reeses Peanut Butter Cups, Snickers, Watch that lights up (nothing too complicated)
27C Male—Mini cans of Coke Zero, Socks, Pajama Pants large, Button up Shirts Large, Large Undershirts
28A Male—Likes NASCAR (Favorite is Carl Edwards), Cats (Either a book or Stuffed animal), Western Books, 50-80’s music (no opera or country music), Pudding
28B Male—Likes most goodies (soft candy bars (no nuts), Cupcakes, doughnuts, etc)
28C Male—Medium Pajama sets, Beach Boy music, CD player
29B Male—Sprite, Hair Gel, Socks, XL Sweat Pants, XL T-shirts, Cheeto Puffs
29C Male—Mini cans Sprite or Coke
30A Male—Med button up shirts, Med T-shirts, Med Sweat Pants, Dum Dum Suckers
30B Male—Jogging Pants (34 waist), Large Sweatshirts
31 A Male—Art books and supplies, Pencil Sharpener, Black Licorice (Red Vine brand), Binder with sleeves for his art
31B Male—Rock n Roll and Country CD’s (Dickey Lee is favorite), CD player, Med Long Sleeve shirts, Med Sweat pants, Pepsi, Mini Doughnuts, Chips, Popcorn
31C Male—Root Beer, Likes most snacks, Cologne
32A Male—Western Shirts Lg. (Taller man), Ritz crackers with cheese
33A Male—Denim pants size 34, Belt, Large shirts, Socks, Large T-shirts, Diet Pepsi
33B Male—Stocking hats, Diet Pepsi, Potato Chips
34 Female—Knee high stockings (Tan and Black), Perfume, Necklaces, Watch, Hair accessories, Pepsi
35A Male—Coke, Mtn. Dew, Cologne, Socks, belt size 40
36B Male—Small sweat pants and shirts, Small Pajama pants, Small T-Shirts
36A Male—Popcorn, Mini Doughnuts, Oreo’s
36B Male—XL Long sleeved shirts, XL Sweat shirts and pants
36A Male—Coke, Cheeto Puffs, Potato Chips
36B Male—XL pajama pants, XL T-shirts, Hostess Cupcakes and pies
Serenity Transitional Care
1134 Cheney Dr. W. Twin Falls ID
Contact: Burgundy Bonner, 208-644-7100
1. Female – Pretty Scarves, Woman’s gloves sz M
2. Female—Fuzzy grippy socks , 2020 devotional
3. Female – Fuzzy Blanket sz twin
4. Female – Painting Kits, Pet Poster
5. Female—Sugar free candy, books in Spanish
6. Female—Revlon Lipstick, Olay bodywash
7. Female—Lipstick (Nudes), Lap blanket
8. Male – Men’s clothing sz 1x
9. Female – Fuzzy blanket, Warm grippy socks
10. Female—Jewelry (pierced ears), make up
11. Female—Warm heavy blanket (Twin sz), Anything Horses
12. Female—Puzzle books, zip up hoodie sz 1x
13. Female – Warm blanket, sweater sz M
14. Female – Craft kits, books, likes Daniel steele
15. Male—Clothes size m, baseball cap
16. Female – Gospel CD’s, robe sz m
17. Female – Fuzzy blanket sz twin
18. Male – Fuzzy blanket sz Twin
19. Female – Adult coloring books, XL fuzzy socks
20. Female – Jewelry Pierced Ears, Lipstick (reds)
21. Male – T-Shirts sz 3x, loves 70’s-80’s rock bands (acdc)
22. Female – Earrings (loves Blue) puzzle books
23. Male – Cat wall poster, fuzzy blanket
24. Female – Stuffed animal, Adult coloring books/colored pencils
25. Female – Candy , lrg print puzzle books
26. Female – Stuffed Cat, Painting Kit
27. Female – Classic Country Cd’s , Warm fuzzy socks
28. Female – Crochet hook case, Pkg of brush Hair rollers
29. Male—Butterfinger, socks, Pj pants sz small
30. Male – Sugar-free candy, large socks
31. Male—Pajama pants sz Large, shirt size Large
32. Male – Slippers Sz XL, large print puzzle books
33. Female – 2020 devotional, Twin Blanket
34. Female – Painting kit, Sugar free candy
35. Male – Slippers sz XL
36. Female – Magazines, anything Purple
37. Female – Fuzzy Blanket Sx Twin, 2020 Devotional
38. Female – Lap blanket, puzzle books
39. Male – Lap Blanket, Winter Hat
40. Female – Cross word books, warm lap blanket
41. Female – Slippers Sz large, sugar free candy
42. Female – Puzzle books, Body Wash
43. Female – Perfume, Body wash
44. Female – Lap blanket, Winter hats
45. Male – Twin Blanket, puzzle books
46. Female – Hairspray, socks
47. Female – Large print LDS books
48. Female – Warm Blanket , Slippers Sz large
49. Female – Adult Coloring and puzzle books, Body wash
50. Female – Yarn, sugar free candy
51. Female – Adult Coloring book, colored pencils, Hair brush
52. Female – Twin Blanket, Puzzle books
53. Female – Slippers, sz Large, sugar free candy
54. Male – Lap blanket, Jacket SZ. Med
55. Female – Lipstick (pink), Lap blanket
56. Male – Walker bag, Picture frames
57. Female – Fuzzy grippy socks, lap blanket
58. Male – Puzzle books, lap blanket
59. Female – Makeup/Lipsticks (pink) , Jewlery
60. Female – Large fuzzy socks, large print Books.
Alpine Manor I
1135 Imperial St., Twin Falls
208-734-1794
#1 Male—3X T-shirt(Big Man), razors & shave cream, sensitive skin lotion, Aftershave, Spray Deodorant
#2 Male—Strawberry Fanta Soda, CD Player, Country or Big Band Era CD’s, Coors Light (Non-Alcoholic), Twin Flannel Sheets, Spray Deodorant
#3 Female—Root Beer, Long Sleeve Night Gown Sz Large, Full Shoe slipper Sz 7-8, Chocolates, Xmas sweatshirt Sz Large, Spray Deodorant
#4 Male—Color Books, Large Crayons, Cracker Jacks, Popcorn, Simple LDS picture Books, 3X sweat Pants(Tall), Men’s Dove Body Wash & Shampoo
#5 Male—Mini M&M’s, Flannel PJ bottoms Sz Med, Long Sleeve T-shirts Sz Med, Twin Flannel Sheets, Men’s Dove Body Wash & Shampoo, Razors
#6 Female—Puzzles, Red & Black Ink Pens, Pajama Set, Sz Small, Pepsi, Potted Flower, Twin Flannel Sheets, Body Spray
#7 Female—Baked Goods, Blue Powerade, Manicure Set, Xmas Sweat Shirt, Sz Large Twin Flannel Sheets, Dove Body Wash & Shampoo
#8 Female—Fresh Fruit, Trail Mix, Body Spray, Dove Body Wash & Shampoo, Anything Lavender Color, Body Spray, Wall Clock
Alpine Manor II
100 Polk St. E., Kimberly
208-423-5417
#1 Female—Denture Tabs, Body Spray, Fluffy Socks, Twin Flannel Sheets, Dove Body Wash & Shampoo, razors, Box Tissues
#2 Male—Razors, Flossing Picks, Colgate Toothpaste, Head & Shoulders Shampoo, Lotion, Twin Flannel Sheets, Wall Clock
#3 Male—Cashews, Dr. Pepper/Diet Cherry Dr. Pepper, White T-shirts Sz 2X, Racing Logo T-shirts Sz 2X, Twin Flannel Sheets, Men’s Dove Body Wash & Shampoo, Spray Deodorant
#5 Female—Japanese Cherry Blossom Body Wash & Lotion, Ginger ale, 7-Up, York Peppermint Patties, Eucerin Lotion, Box Tissues
#6 Male—Pepsi, Wall Clock, Hostess Cupcakes, Maxies Pizza Gift Card, Full Flannel Sheet Set, Razors, Spray Deodorant
#7 Male—2X basketball Shorts, 2X white T-shirts, 2X sweat Pants, razors, Spray Deodorant, Box tissues, Men’s Dove Body Wash & Shampoo
#9 Female—Box Tissues, Body Spray, Dove Body Wash & Shampoo, Scented Lotion, Twin Sheets (pink), Spray Deodorant, Hair Mousse
