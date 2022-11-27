Wish granted: Lift these care center residents' holiday spirits with gifts

Care centers recently submitted Christmas wish lists for their residents to the Times-News. Gift items may be delivered to any of the listed locations. Contact the care centers for more information.
Desano Place Suites
545 Nevada St.
Gooding
Please contact Artis or Cathy
208-934-4623
M 1. Men’s black T shirts Size 2 XL, head & shoulders shampoo and hard candy.
F 2. Stamps, spiral notebook and floral calendar and reesus peanut butter cups.
M 3. Yeti cup, 12 pack Coke, men’s body wash and hard candies.
F 4. Women’s pajamas size L, body wash, miniature candy bars and women’s
low-cut socks.
M 5. Starbucks decaf ground coffee, gas card, soft cookies and crew socks.
F 6. Adult color book, colored pencils or markers’ heavy sweater size L and low cut socks size 10.
M 7. Men’s pajama pants size L, men’s crew socks and men’s slippers size 10.
F 8. Size XXL non skid socks, sports bra size L, and body wash.
M 9. Men’s sweat pants size XL, colored T shirts size 2 XL and diabetic candy.
F 10. Bird seed, woman’s sweater size L, diet Pepsi and woman’s pajamas size M.
M 11. Pajama pants size small, canned air, men’s slipper size 8.
Alpine Manor
100 Polk St. E.
Kimberly
Contact: Elaine Todd
Cell: 208-280-1876
Facility: 208-423-5417
#1-Female 99 yr old—Dove Products, Shampoo, Body Wash, Spray Deodorant. Pajamas, Medium, Pepsi
#2-Male 60 yr old—Right Guard Spray Deodorant, Boxed Tissues, Razors, Dove Men’s Products, Head & Shoulders Shampoo, Body Wash, Active wear pants Size XL tall man
#3-Female 89 yr old—-Dove Products, Shampoo, Body Wash, Spray Deodorant. Short sleeved button up Blouse, size Med, Fig Newtons, Coffee Protein Drink from Costco
#4-Male 85 yr old— Dove Men’s Products, Shampoo, Body Wash Spray Deodorant, Watch, Sugar Free Snacks, Green Olives, Boxed Tissues, Full back slippers Size 9
#5-Female 83 yr old—Soft sweater Size 2X, Pajamas size 2X Long, Lemon candies and snacks,-Dove Products, Shampoo, Body Wash, Spray Deodorant.
#6-Male 71 yr old—Men’s Spray Deodorant, Head & Shoulders Shampoo, Body Wash, Starbuck’s Instant Coffee, Wheat Thin Crackers, Carhart Long sleeve shirt Size XL
#7- Male 87 yr old—Dove Men’s Products, Shampoo, Body Wash, Spray Deodorant, Full back slippers Size 8-9, Warm sweater(button up) size med, Carhart Long Sleeve Shirt Size Med.
#8-Male 58 yr old—Popcorn Puff Snacks, Pudding cups, Anything Christmas or Santa Claus, Dove Men’s Products, Shampoo, Body Wash, Spray Deodorant
#9-Female 89 yr old—Soft Chocolates (no nuts), Small stuffed animal, Long night gown Size Large, Root Beer, Dove Products, Shampoo, Body Wash, Spray Deodorant.
#10-Female 67 yr old—Eucerin Lotion/Cream, Fuzzy Socks, Sensitive Scalp Shampoo & Condition, Soft Pajamas Size Large, Women’s Spray Deodorant, Chocolate Snacks
Desert View Care Center
820 Sprague
Buhl, Idaho 83316
208-543-6401
#1 Male 2023 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, XXLG Flannel Coat, XLG Flannel Button Up Shirts, XLG White T-Shirts, XLG Lounge pants
#2 Male 2023 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, MED sweatpants, Loves reading the Bible. Snickers candy, Pepsi
#3 Male 2023 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, 2XLG, Sweatpants, Warm Coat, XL-Socks
#4 Female 2023 Calendar, Liquid Dove Body Wash, Women Suave Shampoo, XXLG Pajama Sets, Winter Hat, and Gloves (Purple), LG Women’s tote bag
#5 Male 2023 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, LG Men Socks, LG 10 Slippers with backs, MED White T-Shirts, insolated coffee mug. Chocolate
#6 Male 2023 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, LG T-Shirts, Adult Coloring Books, Colored Pencils, MED men’s lounge pants, Lg socks
#7 Female 2023 Calendar, Liquid Dove Body Wash, Women Suave Shampoo, XLG Women T-Shirts, Hair Ties and Hair Accessories, Winter Hat and Glove Set, stuffed cat
#8 Male 2023 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, XLG T-shirts, Red Hot Candies, small Bluetooth speakers
#9 Male 2023 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, XXLG T-Shirts (any color), XLG shorts, Action Movies, a Backpack, Dt Mountain Dew in cans.
#10 Female 2023Calendar, Liquid Dove Body Wash, Women Suave Shampoo, MED Sock, Adult Coloring Books, Colored Pencils, XXXLG Shirts, XXXLG night gowns. fuzzy boots size 10
#11 Male 2023 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, Men LG Socks, men’s LG T-shirts, Body pillows, soft blanket, marvel clothing
#12 Male 2023 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, LG White Socks, Aqua Velva (Ice Blue) Aftershave, XLG T-shirts, Tennis Shoes- 10 1/2
#13 Male 2023 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, XL-Large Socks, XXLG Sweatpants, XXLG T-shirts, Western Books
#14 Male 2023 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, XLG Western shirts with snap buttons, Diet Mountain Dew in Bottles, US Army Apparel
#15 Male 2023 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, XXXXLG T-Shirts, XXXXLG Shorts, Notre Dame apparel, Classic rock CD’s, Fritos/Lays Pot. Chips
#16 Male 2023 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, US Army Apparel, XXLG Lounge Pants, Sugar Free Candy, Donald Trump apparel, Act Zero Alcohol Mouthwash
#17 Female 2023 Calendar, Liquid Dove Body wash, Women Suave Shampoo, Hot Chocolate, Green Tea, LG- Pajamas/Slippers
#18 Female 2023 Calendar, Liquid Dove Body Wash, Women Suave Shampoo, Night Gown 3xL, Diet Pepsi in Cans, Adult Coloring Books, coloring pencils, word search large print
#19 Female 2023 Calendar, Liquid Dove Body Wash, Shampoo, Socks, M-Sweater, M-Shirts,
#20 Female 2023 Calendar, Liquid Dove Body Wash, Women Suave Shampoo, colored Pencils, Art Supplies, nail polish, nail glue, Coat L , XL Flannel, Body Spray
#21 Male 2023 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, XXLG Sweatpants, 4-X T-shirts with pockets, LG Socks, Large wide tooth comb
#22 Female 2023 Calendar, Liquid Dove Body Wash, Women Suave Shampoo, XXLG Pajama Sets, XXLG T-Shirts, MED Fuzzy Socks, XXLG Night Gowns, Slippers Size 7
#23 Female 2023 Calendar, Liquid Dove Body Wash, Women Suave Shampoo, 2XLpajama set/shirts, Fuzzy socks, Lotions, Adult coloring books and Colored pencils, hard candy and twinkies
#24 Male 2023 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, XXXLG Tie Dye T-Shirts, Star Wars Apparel, XXXLG Sweatpants, LG Socks, Soft blanket, Navy Vet.
#25 Male 2023 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, XXXLG Men T-shirt, Digital Watch, Dark sunglass, Men’s ankle socks LG, Headphones
#26 Male 2023 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, XXXLG T-shirts, XXXLG Men’s winter coat, Lg socks
#27 Male 2023 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, Body Spray, Teddy Bear, Soft blanket, Large Socks, Christian CD’s, Chocolate Peppermint Patties
#28 Male 2023 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, US Marines Apparel, LG Slippers size 10\12 (with the back over the heel), Mars Bars and Reese’s Candy, Coke in Cans, Bright orange XXXLG T-shirts
#29 Male 2023 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, US Marine Apparel and Vietnam Memorabilia, Hard Christmas Candy, XXLG sweatpants, LG Socks
#30 Male 2023 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, XLG Winter Jacket, XLG T-Shirts, LG Socks, XLG men’s bathrobe, History/Nature Books, Reese’s Chocolate, Body Lotion
#31 Female 2023 Calendar, Liquid Dove Body Wash, Women Suave Shampoo, XXLG Spring Colored Blouses, XXLG Night Gowns, Nail polish, makeup (eyeshadows), Earing’s, Body Spray, 3XL Flannel
#32 Mal 2023 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, XL Warm Coat, Sweatpants-LG
#33 Male 2023 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, LG Colored, T-Shirts LG, LG Lounge Pants, XLG socks
#34 Female 2023 Calendar, Liquid Dove Body Wash, Women Suave Shampoo, Slipper’s size 10, Winter Hat and Gloves, XL Socks, XLG Pajama set, Sweatpants/Sweater- 1XL
#35 Male 2023 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, Neck Pillows, Spanish CDs, XLG T-Shirts (short sleeved), LG ankle socks
#36 Male 2023 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, 3XL T-Shirts, 3XL Short Lounge Pants, XLG socks, soft blanket, Dr-Pepper/ Chocolate, Books- Old Western
#37 Male 2023 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, 2XLG T-Shirts, XLG Lounge Pants, LG socks, Sudoku puzzle books, Ink pins\pencils
#38 Female 2023 Calendar, Liquid Dove Body Wash, Women Suave Shampoo, Pajamas/ Shirts XL, Makeup, Pepsi,
#39 Female 2023 Calendar, Liquid Dove Body Wash, Women Suave Shampoo, LG pajama set, size 10-11W slippers, Lotions, Adult coloring books, Colored pencils, Stuffed Animals
#40 Female 2023 Calendar, Liquid Dove Body Wash, Women Suave Shampoo, XXLG pajama set, Gloves, Fuzzy socks, Lotions, Adult coloring books and Colored pencils, Stuffed Animals
#41 Female 2023 Calendar, Liquid Dove Body Wash, Women Suave Shampoo, Stuffed Animal, 2X Shirts, Fuzzy Socks, Cross Necklace
#42 Female 2023 Calendar, Liquid Dove Body Wash, Women Suave Shampoo, 1XL Flannel, Warm Coat L, Sweatpants L, Pajamas, Chocolate Hershey’s- No Nuts
#43 Female Extras 2023 Calendar, Liquid Dove Body Wash, Women Suave Shampoo, 1XL Flannel, Warm Coat L, Sweatpants L, Pajamas, Chocolate Hershey’s- No Nuts
#44 Female Extras 2023 Calendar, Liquid Dove Body Wash, Women Suave Shampoo, 1XL Flannel, Warm Coat L, Sweatpants L, Pajamas, Chocolate Hershey’s- No Nuts
#45 Female Extras 2023 Calendar, Liquid Dove Body Wash, Women Suave Shampoo, 1XL Flannel, Warm Coat L, Sweatpants L, Pajamas, Chocolate Hershey’s- No Nuts
#46 Male Extras 2023 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, L Warm Coat, Sweatpants-LG
#47 Male Extras 2023 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, 2XL Warm Coat, Sweatpants-M
#48 Male Extras 2023 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, XL Warm Coat, Sweatpants-LG
Serenity Transitional Care
1134 Cheney Dr. W.
Twin Falls
208-644-7100
Room 31 Female large shirts, slippers size 8, fuzzy blankets, and gloves
Room 32 Female XL Shirts, fuzzy slippers size 8, socks, large print word search and crossword
Room 33 Female 1x long sleeved shirts, fuzzy socks, and large print word search.
Room 34 Female XL Pajamas, soaps and lotions, large print word search and crossword
Room 35 Male XL Pajamas, sweat pants, slippers size 9
Room 36 Male XL Sweat pants, electric razor, soaps and lotions
Room 37 Female XL Sweat pants, soaps/lotions/shampoos fuzzy blankets
Room 38 Male XL sweaters, socks, razors, word search, Fuzzy blanket
Room 39 Female 1x sweaters, slippers size 8, blankets, and gloves/hats
Room 40 Male Electric Razor, 1X Sweat pants, warm socks
Room 41 Male Electric Razor, aftershave, Fuzzy blankets, 2x t-shirts
Room 42 Male razors, soaps, lotions, warm blankets, hats, gloves
Room 43 female colored Pencils, adult coloring books, warm socks and body lotion.
Room 44 Female XL long sleeved shirts, warm fuzzy blankets, adult coloring books
Room 45 Female warm flannel pajamas size L, lotions, slippers size 8
Room 46 Female Warm pajamas size XL, soaps, slippers size 8 and warm socks
Room 47 Female Warm blanket, slippers size 8, warm socks and large print word search
Room 48 Male slippers size 10, warm pajamas size XL, word search
Room 49 Male Slippers size 9, warm pajamas size L, word search electric razor
Room 50 Male long sleeved shirts size L, word search, mystery books,
Room 51 Male Western books, word search, long sleeved t-shirts sized Large
Room 52 Male Adventure books, crossword puzzles, flannel pajamas sized Large
Room 53 Female Historical book, 1X nightgown flannel, warm socks
Room 54 Female Colored Pencils, Adult Coloring Books, Fuzzy blanket
Room 55 Female lotion, shampoo, Warm socks, and slippers, size 8 word search and crossword puzzles large print.
Room 56 Male 1X white t-shirts, slippers size 10, soaps
Room 57 Male Electric razor, 1X white t-shirts, flannel shirts, warm blanket
Room 58 Male Soaps, Shampoo, Fuzzy Blanket
Room 59 Male Lotions, 1X Sweatpants, and slippers size 9
Room 60 Female Lotions, pajamas size 1x, slippers size 8, coloring pencils and adult coloring books.