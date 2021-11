Wish granted: Lift these care center residents' holiday spirits with gifts

Care centers recently submitted Christmas wish lists for their residents to the Times-News. Gift items may be delivered to any of the listed locations. Contact the care centers for more information.

Parke View Care & Rehab

2303 Parke Ave Burley, ID 83318 208-677-3073 (residents listed have no family) #21153, Male, Lottery Tickets, Big Blue Blanket

#23202, Male, Clothe Size Small/Medium, Chocolates

#23249, Male, Hoodies Size Large, Shoes 9/10, Hygiene Products Old Spice

#23136, Female, Diamond Painting, Art Set, Stuffed Animal Pig or Horse

#22073, Female, Cat Décor/Cat Puzzles, Dress Night Gowns Size Medium

#22634, Female, Scrunchies for Hair, Slippers 9/10, Clothes Size XL

#23181, Female, Pack of Pepsi, Room Décor

#21756, Female, Body Wash, Clothes Size Medium

#21091, Female, Scrunchies for Hair, Clothes Size Small, Non-Skid Fuzzy Socks

#22957, Female, Clothes Size Medium, Hair Accessories, Slippers Size 8

#23282, Female, Clothes Size Medium, Slippers 8-8 ½, Fuzzy Blanket

#21530, Female, Needle Points, Cherry Blossom Body Wash/Lotion, Fuzzy Socks

#21598, Female, Coat Size XL, Mittens Medium, Art Kit

#22929, Female, Clothes Size Small, Pajamas Small, Fuzzy Socks

#22024, Male, Clothes Size XL, Wall Décor

#22835, Male, Clothes XL, Hygiene Products

#23290, Male, Pajama Pants Size Small, Warm Blanket

#23273, Male, Wood Crafts, Clothes Size XL, Flannels XL

Alpine Manor II

100 Polk St E Kimberly, ID 83341 Facility 208-423-5417

Room 1- Female 98 yr old — Lightly weighted blanket, Large print word search book, 2-in-1 Dove Shampoo/conditioner, Body Lotion & Spray, Chocolates, Tissues

Room 2- Male 59 yr old- Microwave popcorn, Axe Products, Head & Shoulders Shampoo, Eye Glass Cleansing Pads, Pepsi, Disposable razors, Tissues

Room 3- Male 67 yr old- White T-shirts size XL, 2-in-1 Men’s Dove shampoo, Insulated metal drinking cup with handle (similar to YETI), Sugar Free Dr. Pepper, Denture Tabs, Tissues

Room 4- Male 84 yr old- Athletic shorts size 1X, Colored & white T-shirts size 1X, 2-in-1 Men’s shampoo, Sugar Free snacks and candies,

Diet Pepsi, Tissues

Room 5- Female 82 yr old- Large print word search, white diabetic socks, Warm pajamas size 3X, Lemon flavored snacks, Body Spray,

College ruled loose leaf paper, Tissues

Room 6- Male 61 y old- Insulated metal drinking cup with handle (similar to YETI), Word Search books, Microwave Popcorn, Green or Blue pocket T-shirts size 1X, Pepsi, Tissues

Room 7- Male 57 yr old- Santa Clause Blanket, Character T-shirts size XL (Walmart), Color Books, White T-shirts size XL, Disposable Razors, Pudding Cups, Tissues

Room 8- Male 86 yr old- White long sleeve Thermal tops size Med, Colored Long Sleeve tops size Med, Mt. Dew, Men’s Body Spray,

Head & Shoulders shampoo, M&M’s

Room 9- Female 88 yr old- Lightly weighted Blanket, Body Spray, Chocolates, Tank top under shirts size Large, Socks (size 5 shoe),

Root Beer, Tissues

Room 10- Female 84 yr old- Body spray or perfume, Denture Tabs, Body Lotion, Coca Cola, Tissues, Cat Calendar

Desert View Care Center

820 Sprague Buhl, Idaho 83316

#1 Male

2022 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, XXLG Flannel Coat,

XLG Flannel Button Up Shirts, XLG White T-Shirts, XLG Lounge pants

# 2 Male

2022 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo,

XLG T-Shirts, XLG Men Sweatpants, XLG Pajama Pants, XXLG Men Coat

# 3 Male

2022 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, XLG T-Shirts, XLG Men Sweatpants, XLG Pajama Pants, XXLG Men Coat

# 4 Female

2022 Calendar, Liquid Dove Body Wash, Women Suave Shampoo, XXLG Pajama Sets, Winter Hat and Gloves (Purple), LG Women’s tote bag

# 5 Male

2022 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, LG Men Socks, LG 10 Slippers with backs, MED White T-Shirts, Wal-Mart Gift Card

# 6 Male

2022 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, LG T-Shirts, Adult Coloring Books, Colored Pencils, LG men’s lounge pants, Lg socks

# 7 F female

2022 Calendar, Liquid Dove Body Wash, Women Suave Shampoo, XLG Women T-Shirts, Hair Ties and Hair Accessories, Winter Hat and Glove Set, stuffed cat

# 8 Male

2022 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, XLG T-shirts, Wal-Mart Gift Card, Red Hot Candies, XXLG Men’s winter coat (hunter green)

# 9 Male

2022 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, XXLG T-Shirts (any color), XLG shorts, Action Movies, a Backpack, Dt Mountain Dew in cans.

# 10 Female

2022 Calendar, Liquid Dove Body Wash, Women Suave Shampoo, MED Sock, Adult Coloring Books, Colored Pencils, XXXLG Shirts, XXXLG night gowns

# 11 Male

2022 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, Men LG Socks, men’s LG T-shirts, Body pillows, soft blanket

# 12 Male

2022 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, LG White Socks, Aqua Velva (Ice Blue) Aftershave, XLG T-shirts, size LG 10\12 men’s slippers.

# 13 Male

2022 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, MED Socks, XXLG Sweatpants, XXLG T-shirts, Western Books

# 14 Male

2022 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, XLG Western shirts with snap buttons, Diet Mountain Dew in Bottles, US Army Apparel

# 15 Male

2022 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, XXXXLG T-Shirts, XXXXLG Shorts, Notre Dame apparel, Classic rock CD’s

# 16 Male

2022 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, US Army Apparel, XXLG Lounge Pants, Sugar Free Candy, Donald Trump apparel

# 17 Female

2022 Calendar, Liquid Dove Body wash, Women Suave Shampoo, XXLG Sweatpants, XLG T-Shirts, picture of Jesus and a cross

# 18 Female

2022 Calendar, Liquid Dove Body Wash, Women Suave Shampoo, Wal-Mart Gift Card, Diet Pepsi in Cans, Adult Coloring Books, coloring pencils, word search large print

# 19 Female

2022 Calendar, Liquid Dove Body Wash, Women Suave Shampoo, XLG Winter Coat, LG pajama set, ladies’ sunglasses, slippers size 7\8

# 20 Female

2022 Calendar, Liquid Dove Body Wash, Women Suave Shampoo, colored Pencils, Art Supplies, nail polish, nail glue

# 21 Female

2022 Calendar, Liquid Dove Body Wash, Women Suave Shampoo, Bracelets, MED T-shirts, MED Blazers, Ladies Body Spray, Nail polish

# 22 Male

2022 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, XXLG Sweatpants, XXLG T-shirts with pockets, LG Socks, Large wide tooth comb

# 23 Female

2022 Calendar, Liquid Dove Body Wash, Women Suave Shampoo, XXLG Pajama Sets, XXLG T-Shirts, MED Fuzzy Socks, XXLG Night Gowns, Slippers Size 7

# 24 Female

2022 Calendar, Liquid Dove Body Wash, Women Suave Shampoo, Soft blanket, Nail Polish, Adult coloring books, Coloring Markers

# 25 Female

2022 Calendar, Liquid Dove Body Wash, Women Suave Shampoo, MED Fuzzy Socks, Soft blanket, Lg pajama set

# 26 Male

2022 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, XXXLG Tie Dye T-Shirts, Star Wars Apparel, XXXLG Sweatpants, LG Socks, Soft blanket

# 27 Male

2022 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, XXXLG Men T-shirt, Digital Watch, Dark sunglass, Men’s ankle socks LG

# 28 Male

2022 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, XXXLG T-shirts, XXXLG Men’s winter coat, Lg socks

# 29 Male

2022 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, Body Spray, Teddy Bear, Soft blanket, Large Socks, Christian CD’s

# 30 Male

2022 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, US Marines Apparel, LG Slippers size 10\12 (with the back over the heel), Mars Bars and Reese’s Candy, Coke in Cans, Bright orange XXXLG T-shirts

# 31 Male

2022 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, US Marine Apparel and Vietnam Memorabilia, Hard Christmas Candy, XXLG sweatpants, LG Socks

# 32 Male

2022 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, XLG Winter Jacket, XLG T-Shirts, LG Socks, XLG men’s bathrobe

# 33 Female

2022 Calendar, Liquid Dove Body Wash, Women Suave Shampoo, XXLG Spring Colored Blouses, XXLG Night Gowns, Nail polish, makeup (eyeshadows)

# 34 Male

2022 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, Classic car Apparel, LG T-Shirts, LG Sweatpants, L G socks

# 35 Male

2022 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, LG Colored Long-sleeved T-Shirts, LG Lounge Pants, LG socks

# 36 Female

2022 Calendar, Liquid Dove Body Wash, Women Suave Shampoo, Slipper’s size 9, Winter Hat and Gloves, MED Socks, XLG Pajama set

# 37 Male

2022 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, Neck Pillows, Spanish CDs, XLG T-Shirts (short sleeved), LG ankle socks

# 39 Male

2022 Calendar, Liquid Irish Spring Body Wash, Men Suave Shampoo, XLG T-Shirts, XLG Lounge Pants, Lg socks, Sudoku puzzle books, Ink pins\pencils

# 40 Male

2022 Calendar, Liquid Dove Body Wash, Women Suave Shampoo, LG Long-sleeved T-Shirts, LG Lounge Pants, Wal-Mart Gift Card

# 41 Female

2022 Calendar, Liquid Dove Body Wash, Women Suave Shampoo, LG pajama set, Size 7-8 slippers, Fuzzy socks, Lotions, Adult coloring books and Colored pencils

# 42 Female

2022 Calendar, Liquid Dove Body Wash, Women Suave Shampoo, XLG pajama set, size 7-8 slippers, Lotions, Adult coloring books, Colored pencils, LG print wordsearch

# 43 Female

2022 Calendar, Liquid Dove Body Wash, Women Suave Shampoo, XXLG pajama set, Size 9-10 slippers, Fuzzy socks, Lotions, Adult coloring books and Colored pencils

Mini-Cassia Care Center

1B Male-Crossword /Variety Books, Lg. Western style shirt, Assorted Chocolate bars

2A Male Fidget blanket, Soothing/Calming Lotion, nonskid socks, Crafts

2B Male- Cologne/Aftershave Non-Skid Socks

3A Male- Single serve sweet tea in bottles, soft candy bars, Coke Size 10 slippers, XL Sweat/Pajama Pants, XL warm Coat, XL Button up shirts

3B Male- Black Licorice, Sketch Pads, XL Pullover Shirts, XL Pajama Pants, cologne/aftershave

4A Male- Diet Coke or Coke Zero, CD Player/Radio, Spanish CDs

4B Male- Soothing Lotions

5A Female- Nail Polish, Emery Board, Lotion, Lays Potato Chips, Pepsi, Mini Tootsie Rolls, Thick and Chunky Salsa, Hot and Spicy V8 Juice, Cinnamon Bears

6A Female-Lotion, Nail Polish, Emery Board, Twin Blanket, Mystery Books, CD Player, Classical music CD

6B Female-Vampire Diaries Book, Rolling Stone/Aerosmith CDs, Soothing Lotion, Nail Polish, Emery Board

7A Female- Lotion, Nail Polish, Emery Board

7B Female- Coloring Books, Gel Pens, Color Pencils

8A Female- Crystal Light, Nail Polish, Emery Board, Word Searches, Hair accessories

8B Female- Cheeto Puffs, Soft Chocolate Candy/Cookies, Nail Polish, Emery Board, LDS Book

9A Male- Coke, Snack Packet Pudding, Cologne/Aftershave, Drafts/Paints

10 Male- Large Picture coloring books, Sketch pads, Crayons, Cheeto Puffs, Sticker books, Character Bandaids, playing cards

11 Female- Nail Polish, Emery Board, Sketch pads, Gel Pens, Perfume, Hair accessories, Crafts

12 Female- Nail Polish, Emery Board, Coloring books (lots of detail), Gel Pens, Hair accessories, perfume, Crafts, Variety Puzzle books

13A Female- Coloring books (lots of detail), Perfume, Crafts, Nail Polish, Emery Board

14 A Female- Poetry Books, Classical music CDs, Hair Accessories, Nail Polish, Emery Board

14B Female- Anything Russell Crow, Perfume, Pretty XL Sweatshirts and pants (likes animals) Nail Polish, Emery Board

15A Female- XL sweatshirts and Pants, Nail Polish, Emery Board, Coloring Books, Crossword/Word Search/Hidden Pictures, etc. Perfume, Hair accessories, Pens

16 Male- Cologne, Coloring Book (Lg pictures), Gel Pens, Crayons, Color pencils, XL shirts and Sweat pants, Puzzle Books, Oatmeal cream cookies, oreos

17 Male- enjoys sports, snacks, Pepsi, Hostess cupcakes/Ho ho’s

18 Male- Twinkies, vanilla crème cookies, Oatmeal Cream Cookies, Cologne, Chicago Bears

20A Female- Hair accessories, Perfume, Art supplies, sketch book, gel pens, CD Player, Classical CDs, nail polish, emery board

20B Female- Diet Coke, Hair accessories, nonskid socks, nail polish, emery board, soft cookies

21A Female- Mac & Cheese individual servings, Cheeto puffs, Hair accessories, XL Shirts, nail polish, emery board, XL Sweat pants, Perfume, Crafts

21B Female- Pepsi, nail polish, emery board, hair accessories, pens, tablet, cranberry juice drinkers

23A Female- Assorted Snack Pack Puddings, Soft cookies, Soothing Lotion

24A Female- Doublemint gum, Hostess cupcakes, Powdered Donuts, 3 xl shirts. 3 xl elastic waist pants, Crossword puzzles, nail polish, emery board

24B Female- 3 xl shirts, perfumes, Werthers caramel candies, York Peppermint patties, Ranch Doritos, Lotion

25A Female- Med Western style shirts (Men’s are okay), Nail Polish, Emery Board, Catholic themed necklaces, Soothing Lotion

25B Female- Sketch Pads, Gel Pens, Art supplies/kit, Lays potato chips, Pepsi, Nail Polish, Crafts

26A Female- Assorted Cookies, Hostess Twinkies/Cupcakes, Nail polish, emery board, Hair accessories, Lotion

26B Female- Chocolate candy bars (Assorted), Nail Polish, emery board, playing cards (Old Maid, Go Fish, etc.) Perfume

27A Male- Diet Coke, Assorted Puddings/Jellos, Lg Print Coloring books, gel pens, crayons, color pencils, Lotion

27C Male- Playing cards, Cologne/Aftershave, 2 XL sweat pants, XL t shirts with pockets, Reeses Peanut Butter Cups

28A Male- Assorted Chocolate bars, Lotion, Cologne/Aftershave, Assorted snacks

28C Male- Pepsi, Assorted candy bars (No Nuts), Hostess donuts, cupcakes, twinkies, etc. Cheeto Puffs, XL printed t shirts, soothing lotion

29A Male- Extra butter popcorn, Lay’s Potato Chips, Assorted chocolate bars

29C Male- Soothing lotion, CD/radio player, Christian CDs

30A Male-Popcorn puffs (No kernels), Dum Dum Suckers, Hostess Cupcakes, Cologne/Aftershave, Cheeto Puffs

31A Male-Popcorn Mini bags, Playing Cards, Crafts, Lg Print coloring books, crayons, colored pencils, gel pens, Assorted chocolate candy bars

31C Male- White crew socks, Peppermints, Fig Newtons, Oatmeal Cream Cookies, Mini Donuts Old Fashioned

32A Male- Cheetos, Twinkies, Hostess Cupcakes, Cologne/Aftershave, Digital watch

33A Male- Cheeto Puffs, Single serve Mac & Cheese, Lg Sweat pants, CD/Radio player, Elton John CDs, Cologne/Aftershave

34 Female- Necklaces and bracelets, Pepsi or Coke, Assorted Nylon Kneehighs, Perfume, nail polish, emery board, hair accessories, makeup, lotion

35B Male- Assorted soft candy bars, Astronomy books/posters

36A Female-Nail polish, emery board, soothing lotion, Diet Coke

36B Female- Diet Coke, Lays potato chips, Ruffles potato chips, nail polish, emery board, Mild Romance novels

37A Female- Books James Patterson, Patricia Cornwell, Stephen King, Dean Koontz, Nail polish, Soothing lotion, Pepsi

37B Female- Lotion, Nail polish, hair accessories, perfume, Diet Pepsi

