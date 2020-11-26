Wish granted: Lift these care center residents' holiday spirits with gifts

Care centers recently submitted Christmas wish lists for their residents to the Times-News. Gift items may be delivered to any of the listed locations. Contact the care centers for more information.
Mini Cassia Care Center
1729 Miller Ave, Burley, ID 83318
208-678-9474
1A -Male 2XL Sweater/Cardigan, Warm Coat 2XL, 2XL Sweatpants, 2XL T-shirts with pockets, Popcorn Tin, Sprite, Men’s Cologne and Lotion
1B-Male Men’s Socks size 10-12, Sprite, Men’s Lotion, Clock/Radio
2A-Male Men’s Cologne/After Shave, Men’s Short Socks 13-15, Oatmeal Creme Cookies, Pepsi, Popcorn Tin
3A -Male Pepsi, Beanie Hat, Sweat pants, Assorted candy bars without nuts, Men’s shoe type warm slippers size 12, Large Sweat pants, Large Pajama pants
3B-Male Arts supplies, Coloring books, Black Licorice, Beanie Hat, Sunglasses, Clock/Radio, Likes the Raiders
4A-Male 2Xl Warm Coat, 2XL Sweatpants/pajama pants, 2XL T-shirts with pockets, Wranglers 48X28 or 48X30, 50” belt Gloves, Cologne/After Shave, Socks 6-12
4B-Male Printed T-Shirts (Likes Star Wars/Cartoon Characters), 2XL Sweat pants, Beanie Hat, Coke Zero/Pepsi Max, Cheetos
5A-Female Likes Poetry, Scenic books/magazines, Ladies Lotion
5B-Female Clock/Radio, Twin size blanket, Ladies Lotion, Large stretch-loose fitting pants, Large shirts
6B-Female Size 16 jeans, Lotion, VO5 Shampoo and Conditioner, Black or Grey Backpack, 9W sneakers
7A-Female 2XL Winter Coat, 2Xl shirts and stretch pants, Caramel Apple Suckers,
7B-Female Ladies Lotion, Pretzel sticks, Hair accessories, Perfume (not too strong), fingernail polish
8A-Female Assorted Yarn, Crystal Light singles, Sugar-free candy, Perfume (not too strong), Lotion, fingernail polish
9A-Male Large Sweat pants, XL shirts, Large Winter coat,
10-Male Crayons, Washable markers, easy coloring books (Likes animals, cartoon characters and superheroes}, playing cards, Coke, Cheeto Puffs, chocolate without nuts
13A-Female Warm Twin blanket, Bottles of Coke (not 2 liters), Ladies Lotion, chocolate (No nuts)
13B-Female 3XL shirts/sweatshirts, Lotion, Cheeto puff balls
14A-Female Clock/Radio, Hair accessories, Lotion
14B-Female Cute sweatshirts Large, Large coat, Hat, gloves, Socks {Size 7 shoe}, Pepsi, chocolate candy, Lotion
17-Male Large shirts, XL Sweat pants, Pepsi, Clock/Radio
18-Male Oatmeal Creme Pies {Little Debbies}, Twinkies, Ball Cap (Funny saying or likes Chicago Bears/Cubs, Cologne
20A-Female XL long-sleeved shirts, XL pull-over sweater, 14-16 pants, Diet Coke, Assorted candy bars, Perfume, Makeup, romance novels
21A-Female Elastic waist pants LG, Large long-sleeved Western-style shirts, Catholic-themed necklaces, makeup, LG coat
21B-Female 3XL pullover tops, 3xl stretchy elastic pants, Mtn. Dew, Warm fuzzy socks (largest you can get), pink, red, or purple ballcap (cute saying for a lady), Crossword puzzle book, Hidden word or picture book, Pens, Extra Spearmint gum
23A-Female 2xl shirts, 2xl elastic stretch pants, hair accessories, assorted candy bars, gum
23C-Female 3Xl long-sleeved shirts, 3XL elastic waist pants, 3xl cardigan or sweater, fabric hairbands (to keep her hair out of her eyes, not the ponytail ones)
24B-Male Size 12 Slippers, Diet cola, twin-sized warm blanket, sugar-free candy
25B-Female Unscented Lotion, clock/radio, hairbrush, hair accessories
26A-Female Warm fuzzy socks, Twin blanket, hair accessories, Lotion, hairbrush, nail polish
26B-Female 1XL Elastic waist pants, 1XL pullover shirts, Pepsi, non-skid socks/slipper socks, Book of Poetry
27A-Male 2XL pullover shirts/sweatshirts, 2XL sweat pants, easy/large picture coloring book and crayons {likes animals & cartoon characters}, clock/radio
27C-Male XL coat, XL Long-sleeved shirts, cologne
28A-Male Lg pajamas, Lg shirts, assorted candy bars without nuts
28B-Male 3XL sweat pants and shirts, Diet Pepsi, sugar-free candy, lotion, cologne
29A-Male XL coat, Coke, Popcorn, Cheeto Puffs,
29B-Male XL printed shirts either button up or pullover, assorted candy bars no nuts, Pepsi
30A-Male XL t-shirts or button-up, LG sweat or pajama pants
30B-Male 2XL polo style shirts, 2Xl sweat pants, lotion
31A-Male Assorted chips, any kind of soda, easy coloring books, crayons or colored pencils, 3XL shirts (Wildlife, cartoon, or superhero), 3XL sweat pants
31B-Male XL polo shirts, XL sweatpants, Diet soda, sugar-free candy, boom box
31C-Male XL tall t-shirts, XL sweat and pajama pants, assorted candy bars without nuts, Cologne/aftershave, lotion, clock-radio
33A-Male XL shirts, LG sweat pants or pajama pants, Sprite, Cheeto puffs, cologne, lotion,
34-Female XL dresses Medium length, XL pantsuits, bracelets, watch, Pepsi, Knee hi stockings/socks, lotion, perfume, crafting book
35B-Male Assorted candy bars without nuts, Med pajama pants, Clock/Radio
36A-Male XL long sleeve shirts, XL sweat/pajama pants, Clock radio
37A-Male Notebooks, pens, Beanie hat, XL jogging style pants, XL coat, XL shirts, socks 6-12
We are looking for Activity blankets for our residents. If you know of anyone who can make some, please call 208-678-9474 and ask for Lori or Anjie. Thank you very much for helping our residents have a great Christmas. We truly appreciate you.
Etosha Assisted Living
243 N 300 E, Rupert ID
208-436-3332
Woman #1 Adult Coloring books, Colored pencils, jigsaw puzzles 100-500 pieces, deodorant, above the knee nightgown 2x -stretchy, candy, 2xl cardigan.
Woman #2 Nail polish, nail files, nail polish remover, pink lipstick, shampoo, body wash, baby powder, deodorant, body spray, cat calendar, hard cinnamon candy, moccasin slippers 7.5.
Woman #3 Crackers, shampoo, body wash, fun socks, magazines, books.
Woman #4 Diabetic crew socks XL, shampoo, baby powder, body wash, short stretchy nightgown 2x, white underwear size 13.
Woman #5 Nail polish, nail files, nail polish remover, slippers size 6.5, warm pajamas, beenies, gloves, anything cats.
Male #1 Diabetic stretch socks crew xlarge, wipes, Head and Shoulders shampoo, body wash, baby powder, aftershave, Pepsi, deodorant, books on tape.
Male #2 500 piece puzzles, socks, candy, men’s flannel PJs size 2xl, deodorant, body wash.
Woman #6 Adult coloring books, colored pencils, crayons, moccasin slippers size 7-8, shampoo, body wash, deck of cards-large print, body spray, underwear size 9, short nightgown size 2xl
Woman #7 Diamond painting puzzle book, coloring books, diabetic candy, markers, colored pencils, Shampoo, deodorant, 2xl sweatshirt, stuffed animals
Woman #8 Polyester stretch pants (elastic waist) size large, short sleeve shirts (cotton) x-large, nightgown x-large, sugar-free chocolate, socks
Woman #9 LDS calendar, candy, fuzzy socks, magazines, books, simple crafts
Alpine Manor II
100 Polk St E, Kimberly, ID 83341
208-423-5417 Facility
Elaine Todd, Administrator 208-280-1876 (please call with questions)
#1- Female—Pepsi, Mint Mouthwash, Body Lotion and Spray, boxes of tissues
#2- Male- Ax Body Spray, Reeses Pieces, boxes of tissues, Mouthwash
#3- Male- Chocolate Nesquik, Dr. Pepper, boxes of tissues, Sz XL PJ Pants, Roll-on Deodorant (not stick)
#4- Male- Diet Pepsi, Unsalted Mixed Nuts, boxes of tissues, Men’s Body Spray
#5- Female- 7-Up/Gingerale, Lemon Cookies, Chocolate Licorice, boxes of tissues, Mint Tea
#6- Male- Pepsi, Funions, Word Search Books, boxes of tissues, non-alcoholic Coors Beer, Bar Soap
#7- Male- Mt. Dew, Size Med PJ Pants, boxes of tissues, M-L zip-up sweater, Men’s body spray
#8- Male- Pudding Cups, Coloring Books, boxes of tissues, shaving cream
#9- Female- Diet Pepsi, Pudding Cups, Body Lotion & Spray, boxes of tissues, ladies razor
#10- Female- Root beer, Pudding Cups, Body Lotion & Spray, boxes of tissues
DeSano Place Assisted Living
1015 E Ave K, Jerome, ID 83338
Questions? Please call 208-595-1589 and ask for Artis or Sheena.
Christmas List A
Room #2: Male: Pants size 38, Belt size 40, Large white T-shirts, Root beer, and Hershey’s chocolate.
Room #5: Female: Warm pajama set and pants. (woman size small). Tweezer set and candy.
Room #7: Male: Medium black or blue sweatsuit. Thermal pants and shirt (med). Candy and ball cap.
Room #8: Female: Medium-thick sweatsuit. She loves make-up/ red lipstick and an eyebrow pencil kit.
Room #9: Female: Lg fuzzy socks, 2x dresses, body lotion, and 2x cotton leggings.
Room #12: Female: Lg sweatsuit, Lg sports bras, lg pajamas, and a Pepsi.
Room #13: Female: X-large sweat pants and x-large -shirts. Hair accessories.
Room # 14: Male: Seahawks hat/beanie and Seahawks poster. Medium slippers.
Room #15: Female: Twin bed set, 1x pajamas, Lg slippers, and 1x sweatsuit.
Room #16: Female: Twin bed set, lg pajamas/nightgown, Lg sweatsuit and Lg slippers.
Christmas List B
Room # 1: Female: Anything with cats. Stuffed animals or small to medium-sized sweater.
Room #4: Female: Slippers size 9 or soft slipper-like socks.
Room #5: Male: Cowboy decor
Room #6: Male: Cowboy decor
Room #7: Male: Socks, deodorant, or man’s body wash.
Room #8: Male: Men’s house shoes/slippers size 9
Room #9: Female: Slippers size 9 and pink lipstick.
Room #12: Female: Box of chocolates with nuts.
Room #13: Female: Slippers size 8 or slipper like socks.
Room #14: Female: Socks and candy.
Room #15: Female: Soft slipper socks.
Room #16: Female: T-shirts size large. Slipper socks and pink Olay bath soap.
