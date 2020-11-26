 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wish granted: Lift these care center residents' holiday spirits with gifts
0 comments
alert top story

Wish granted: Lift these care center residents' holiday spirits with gifts

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Care centers recently submitted Christmas wish lists for their residents to the Times-News. Gift items may be delivered to any of the listed locations. Contact the care centers for more information.

Mini Cassia Care Center

1729 Miller Ave, Burley, ID 83318

208-678-9474

1A -Male 2XL Sweater/Cardigan, Warm Coat 2XL, 2XL Sweatpants, 2XL T-shirts with pockets, Popcorn Tin, Sprite, Men’s Cologne and Lotion

1B-Male Men’s Socks size 10-12, Sprite, Men’s Lotion, Clock/Radio

2A-Male Men’s Cologne/After Shave, Men’s Short Socks 13-15, Oatmeal Creme Cookies, Pepsi, Popcorn Tin

3A -Male Pepsi, Beanie Hat, Sweat pants, Assorted candy bars without nuts, Men’s shoe type warm slippers size 12, Large Sweat pants, Large Pajama pants

3B-Male Arts supplies, Coloring books, Black Licorice, Beanie Hat, Sunglasses, Clock/Radio, Likes the Raiders

4A-Male 2Xl Warm Coat, 2XL Sweatpants/pajama pants, 2XL T-shirts with pockets, Wranglers 48X28 or 48X30, 50” belt Gloves, Cologne/After Shave, Socks 6-12

4B-Male Printed T-Shirts (Likes Star Wars/Cartoon Characters), 2XL Sweat pants, Beanie Hat, Coke Zero/Pepsi Max, Cheetos

5A-Female Likes Poetry, Scenic books/magazines, Ladies Lotion

5B-Female Clock/Radio, Twin size blanket, Ladies Lotion, Large stretch-loose fitting pants, Large shirts

6B-Female Size 16 jeans, Lotion, VO5 Shampoo and Conditioner, Black or Grey Backpack, 9W sneakers

7A-Female 2XL Winter Coat, 2Xl shirts and stretch pants, Caramel Apple Suckers,

7B-Female Ladies Lotion, Pretzel sticks, Hair accessories, Perfume (not too strong), fingernail polish

8A-Female Assorted Yarn, Crystal Light singles, Sugar-free candy, Perfume (not too strong), Lotion, fingernail polish

9A-Male Large Sweat pants, XL shirts, Large Winter coat,

10-Male Crayons, Washable markers, easy coloring books (Likes animals, cartoon characters and superheroes}, playing cards, Coke, Cheeto Puffs, chocolate without nuts

13A-Female Warm Twin blanket, Bottles of Coke (not 2 liters), Ladies Lotion, chocolate (No nuts)

13B-Female 3XL shirts/sweatshirts, Lotion, Cheeto puff balls

14A-Female Clock/Radio, Hair accessories, Lotion

14B-Female Cute sweatshirts Large, Large coat, Hat, gloves, Socks {Size 7 shoe}, Pepsi, chocolate candy, Lotion

17-Male Large shirts, XL Sweat pants, Pepsi, Clock/Radio

18-Male Oatmeal Creme Pies {Little Debbies}, Twinkies, Ball Cap (Funny saying or likes Chicago Bears/Cubs, Cologne

20A-Female XL long-sleeved shirts, XL pull-over sweater, 14-16 pants, Diet Coke, Assorted candy bars, Perfume, Makeup, romance novels

21A-Female Elastic waist pants LG, Large long-sleeved Western-style shirts, Catholic-themed necklaces, makeup, LG coat

21B-Female 3XL pullover tops, 3xl stretchy elastic pants, Mtn. Dew, Warm fuzzy socks (largest you can get), pink, red, or purple ballcap (cute saying for a lady), Crossword puzzle book, Hidden word or picture book, Pens, Extra Spearmint gum

23A-Female 2xl shirts, 2xl elastic stretch pants, hair accessories, assorted candy bars, gum

23C-Female 3Xl long-sleeved shirts, 3XL elastic waist pants, 3xl cardigan or sweater, fabric hairbands (to keep her hair out of her eyes, not the ponytail ones)

24B-Male Size 12 Slippers, Diet cola, twin-sized warm blanket, sugar-free candy

25B-Female Unscented Lotion, clock/radio, hairbrush, hair accessories

26A-Female Warm fuzzy socks, Twin blanket, hair accessories, Lotion, hairbrush, nail polish

26B-Female 1XL Elastic waist pants, 1XL pullover shirts, Pepsi, non-skid socks/slipper socks, Book of Poetry

27A-Male 2XL pullover shirts/sweatshirts, 2XL sweat pants, easy/large picture coloring book and crayons {likes animals & cartoon characters}, clock/radio

27C-Male XL coat, XL Long-sleeved shirts, cologne

28A-Male Lg pajamas, Lg shirts, assorted candy bars without nuts

28B-Male 3XL sweat pants and shirts, Diet Pepsi, sugar-free candy, lotion, cologne

29A-Male XL coat, Coke, Popcorn, Cheeto Puffs,

29B-Male XL printed shirts either button up or pullover, assorted candy bars no nuts, Pepsi

30A-Male XL t-shirts or button-up, LG sweat or pajama pants

30B-Male 2XL polo style shirts, 2Xl sweat pants, lotion

31A-Male Assorted chips, any kind of soda, easy coloring books, crayons or colored pencils, 3XL shirts (Wildlife, cartoon, or superhero), 3XL sweat pants

31B-Male XL polo shirts, XL sweatpants, Diet soda, sugar-free candy, boom box

31C-Male XL tall t-shirts, XL sweat and pajama pants, assorted candy bars without nuts, Cologne/aftershave, lotion, clock-radio

33A-Male XL shirts, LG sweat pants or pajama pants, Sprite, Cheeto puffs, cologne, lotion,

34-Female XL dresses Medium length, XL pantsuits, bracelets, watch, Pepsi, Knee hi stockings/socks, lotion, perfume, crafting book

35B-Male Assorted candy bars without nuts, Med pajama pants, Clock/Radio

36A-Male XL long sleeve shirts, XL sweat/pajama pants, Clock radio

37A-Male Notebooks, pens, Beanie hat, XL jogging style pants, XL coat, XL shirts, socks 6-12

We are looking for Activity blankets for our residents. If you know of anyone who can make some, please call 208-678-9474 and ask for Lori or Anjie. Thank you very much for helping our residents have a great Christmas. We truly appreciate you.

Etosha Assisted Living

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

243 N 300 E, Rupert ID

208-436-3332

Woman #1 Adult Coloring books, Colored pencils, jigsaw puzzles 100-500 pieces, deodorant, above the knee nightgown 2x -stretchy, candy, 2xl cardigan.

Woman #2 Nail polish, nail files, nail polish remover, pink lipstick, shampoo, body wash, baby powder, deodorant, body spray, cat calendar, hard cinnamon candy, moccasin slippers 7.5.

Woman #3 Crackers, shampoo, body wash, fun socks, magazines, books.

Woman #4 Diabetic crew socks XL, shampoo, baby powder, body wash, short stretchy nightgown 2x, white underwear size 13.

Woman #5 Nail polish, nail files, nail polish remover, slippers size 6.5, warm pajamas, beenies, gloves, anything cats.

Male #1 Diabetic stretch socks crew xlarge, wipes, Head and Shoulders shampoo, body wash, baby powder, aftershave, Pepsi, deodorant, books on tape.

Male #2 500 piece puzzles, socks, candy, men’s flannel PJs size 2xl, deodorant, body wash.

Woman #6 Adult coloring books, colored pencils, crayons, moccasin slippers size 7-8, shampoo, body wash, deck of cards-large print, body spray, underwear size 9, short nightgown size 2xl

Woman #7 Diamond painting puzzle book, coloring books, diabetic candy, markers, colored pencils, Shampoo, deodorant, 2xl sweatshirt, stuffed animals

Woman #8 Polyester stretch pants (elastic waist) size large, short sleeve shirts (cotton) x-large, nightgown x-large, sugar-free chocolate, socks

Woman #9 LDS calendar, candy, fuzzy socks, magazines, books, simple crafts

Alpine Manor II

100 Polk St E, Kimberly, ID 83341

208-423-5417 Facility

Elaine Todd, Administrator 208-280-1876 (please call with questions)

#1- Female—Pepsi, Mint Mouthwash, Body Lotion and Spray, boxes of tissues

#2- Male- Ax Body Spray, Reeses Pieces, boxes of tissues, Mouthwash

#3- Male- Chocolate Nesquik, Dr. Pepper, boxes of tissues, Sz XL PJ Pants, Roll-on Deodorant (not stick)

#4- Male- Diet Pepsi, Unsalted Mixed Nuts, boxes of tissues, Men’s Body Spray

#5- Female- 7-Up/Gingerale, Lemon Cookies, Chocolate Licorice, boxes of tissues, Mint Tea

#6- Male- Pepsi, Funions, Word Search Books, boxes of tissues, non-alcoholic Coors Beer, Bar Soap

#7- Male- Mt. Dew, Size Med PJ Pants, boxes of tissues, M-L zip-up sweater, Men’s body spray

#8- Male- Pudding Cups, Coloring Books, boxes of tissues, shaving cream

#9- Female- Diet Pepsi, Pudding Cups, Body Lotion & Spray, boxes of tissues, ladies razor

#10- Female- Root beer, Pudding Cups, Body Lotion & Spray, boxes of tissues

DeSano Place Assisted Living

1015 E Ave K, Jerome, ID 83338

Questions? Please call 208-595-1589 and ask for Artis or Sheena.

Christmas List A

Room #2: Male: Pants size 38, Belt size 40, Large white T-shirts, Root beer, and Hershey’s chocolate.

Room #5: Female: Warm pajama set and pants. (woman size small). Tweezer set and candy.

Room #7: Male: Medium black or blue sweatsuit. Thermal pants and shirt (med). Candy and ball cap.

Room #8: Female: Medium-thick sweatsuit. She loves make-up/ red lipstick and an eyebrow pencil kit.

Room #9: Female: Lg fuzzy socks, 2x dresses, body lotion, and 2x cotton leggings.

Room #12: Female: Lg sweatsuit, Lg sports bras, lg pajamas, and a Pepsi.

Room #13: Female: X-large sweat pants and x-large -shirts. Hair accessories.

Room # 14: Male: Seahawks hat/beanie and Seahawks poster. Medium slippers.

Room #15: Female: Twin bed set, 1x pajamas, Lg slippers, and 1x sweatsuit.

Room #16: Female: Twin bed set, lg pajamas/nightgown, Lg sweatsuit and Lg slippers.

Christmas List B

Room # 1: Female: Anything with cats. Stuffed animals or small to medium-sized sweater.

Room #4: Female: Slippers size 9 or soft slipper-like socks.

Room #5: Male: Cowboy decor

Room #6: Male: Cowboy decor

Room #7: Male: Socks, deodorant, or man’s body wash.

Room #8: Male: Men’s house shoes/slippers size 9

Room #9: Female: Slippers size 9 and pink lipstick.

Room #12: Female: Box of chocolates with nuts.

Room #13: Female: Slippers size 8 or slipper like socks.

Room #14: Female: Socks and candy.

Room #15: Female: Soft slipper socks.

Room #16: Female: T-shirts size large. Slipper socks and pink Olay bath soap.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

South Central Public Health board shoots down mask mandate again
Local

South Central Public Health board shoots down mask mandate again

  • Updated

The South Central Public Health District board declined Thursday to implement a mask mandate for the seven counties it covers as the number of deaths from COVID-19 rapidly increases in the area and local hospitals are preparing to ration care as the facilities overflow.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News