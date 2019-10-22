JACKPOT, Nev. — A Twin Falls pilot was forced to make an emergency landing in a field near the Jackpot, Nevada, airport Saturday due to weather.
The Elko, Nevada, County Sheriff's Office was called to a reported airplane crash the Y3 Ranch about a half-mile southeast of the airport. When a deputy arrived at 3:40 p.m., he instead found a Super Cub Aircraft, “upright and fine in appearance,” with no indication of being in a crash, the sheriff's department said Monday.
You have free articles remaining.
Pilot Darrell Schmidt told the deputy that he made an emergency landing due to the sudden change in the weather and that he intended to remain in his aircraft for another hour or so until conditions improved enough for flight.
The weather conditions at that time were heavy snow, high-speed wind gusts and limited visibility, according to the sheriff’s office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.