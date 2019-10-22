{{featured_button_text}}
Jackpot, NV
Google Maps

JACKPOT, Nev. — A Twin Falls pilot was forced to make an emergency landing in a field near the Jackpot, Nevada, airport Saturday due to weather. 

The Elko, Nevada, County Sheriff's Office was called to a reported airplane crash the Y3 Ranch about a half-mile southeast of the airport. When a deputy arrived at 3:40 p.m., he instead found a Super Cub Aircraft, “upright and fine in appearance,” with no indication of being in a crash, the sheriff's department said Monday.

Pilot Darrell Schmidt told the deputy that he made an emergency landing due to the sudden change in the weather and that he intended to remain in his aircraft for another hour or so until conditions improved enough for flight.

The weather conditions at that time were heavy snow, high-speed wind gusts and limited visibility, according to the sheriff’s office.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments