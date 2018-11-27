ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Old Man Winter is knocking on the door. For much of the country, it’s time to put away spring and summer outdoor power equipment such as lawn mowers, leaf blowers and trimmers and get out snow blowers, generators and other small engine equipment.
The Outdoor Power Equipment Institute offers seven tips to help home and business owners prepare for this seasonal change:
Review owner’s manuals for equipment. Re-familiarize safe handling procedures and required maintenance needs. If you lost your manual, you can usually find it online.
Before storing equipment, clean and service it or take it to a small engine repair shop. Drain and change engine oil and dispose of old oil safely. Service the air filter and other maintenance activities as directed by your service manual. Check all winter equipment coming out of storage and see what maintenance and repairs are required.
Remove and fully charge any batteries before storage or to ready your winter equipment for an unexpected weather event.
Unused gas left in tanks over the winter can go stale. It can even damage your equipment, so add fuel stabilizer to the gas tank, then run the equipment to distribute it. Turn the engine off, allow the machine to cool, then restart and run until the gas tank is empty.
Store spring and summer equipment in a clean and dry place such as a garage, barn or shed. Winter equipment should also be kept away from the weather elements, but available for use when needed. Always keep outdoor power equipment out of the reach of children.
Clear regularly used yard paths, especially during winter. Make space in your garage or basement before the weather changes to store larger yard items like patio furniture, umbrellas and summer toys.
Most outdoor power equipment was designed, built and warranted to run on 10 percent or less ethanol fuel. Buy the type of fuel recommended by your equipment manufacturer. Fuel goes stale and will need to be replaced if you have not used it within 30 days. Use a fuel stabilizer if recommended by your manufacturer.
For more information on safe fueling for outdoor power equipment, go to LookBeforeYouPump.com and find additional safety tips at OPEI.org.
