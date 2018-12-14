ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Lucky is a former street dog who knows all too well how miserable it is to spend cold days and nights outside. But he was rescued by Kris Kiser, president and CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, and now has a warm home and a cozy bed.
“Like most dogs, Lucky loves to romp in the snow; but one of our rules is that if it’s too cold for us to be outside, it’s too cold for him,” Kiser said in a statement. “As guardians of our pets, it’s important that we keep their safety in mind during all kinds of weather.”
Here are tips to protect pets during the winter:
- Manage outdoor activities. The safest most comfortable place for your pets is where you are. When temperatures dip below freezing or during severe weather, it’s imperative to keep pets indoors with you and make trips outside shorter.
- Offer a warm place for your pet to rest inside. A pet bed works perfectly; just make sure it stays clean and dry.
- Don’t cut your dog’s fur in the wintertime. Its winter coat is a natural barrier from harsh cold elements.
- Consider a canine coat. Dogs with lots of fur probably don’t need an extra layer to go on walks in the winter, but smaller dogs and those with shorter coats may be more comfortable in a dog sweater or jacket.
- Check for frostbite. After elimination breaks and walks, check your pet’s ears, paws and tail for any sign of frostbite or ice and snow build-up in the paw pads.
- Wipe down after walks. Keep a dry clean towel handy to wipe down your pet’s legs, belly and paws after each outdoor excursion. Ice-melt chemicals can irritate their skin and cause serious illness if ingested.
- Be careful with chemicals. Antifreeze smells and tastes sweet to pets, but it’s toxic to them. Quickly clean up any spills, and consider using a brand made from non-toxic propylene glycol instead.
- Keep your pet hydrated. Winter air is dry, so ensure your pet has plenty of fresh clean water to drink.
- Clear a path. Use a snowblower to make quick work of snow removal and create a path to your pet’s elimination area. Always keep kids and pets away from the equipment.
- Don’t leave your pet in a cold car. It’s just as dangerous to leave a pet in a cold car during winter months as it is to leave them in a hot car in the summertime.
To learn more, go to TurfMutt.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.