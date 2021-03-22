Winter went well for South Hills mule deer in wake of Badger Fire

For one, mule deer have a completely different diet than elk or moose. They’re browsers, relying far more heavily on shrubs than grass. The Badger Fire incinerated vast swathes of shrubby sagebrush steppe. It didn’t directly kill many animals though, so the same number of mule deer now have to compete for a lot less food.

Elk and moose are in a different situation.

Elk will likely do well post-fire. They’re grazers, more like cattle, and will be rewarded with more fresh, green grass shooting up out of the blackened ground. Moose could do relatively well because they often eat willows and aspens. Those trees will soon expand after the fire killed thousands of conifers.

But shrubs grow back slower than grass, willow and aspen. It can take decades for new sagebrush and bitterbrush to grow and reach maturity. That means it could be decades before mule deer have their same winter range back — if the land ever fully recovers.

Mule deer have more than dietary disadvantages to deal with post-fire. They’re also highly loyal to their wintering ranges, typically returning to the same spots year after year. They can’t move around as easily as elk.

Other animals can handle winter better, too.