Winter went well for South Hills mule deer in wake of Badger Fire

HANSEN — South Hills mule deer had a lucky winter.
September’s devastating Badger Fire destroyed tens of thousands of acres of mule deer winter range on the northern end of the South Hills. Loss of sagebrush and bitterbrush left the animals without food and cover.
Heavy snowfall this winter would have pushed mule deer downhill to habitat that’s relatively useless for the animals right now. If the weather had been harsh, lots of deer probably would have starved.
It hasn’t been a harsh winter though. Magic Valley biologists say there are pros and cons to the mild weather, but it’s good to see low mortality.
“I guess if you could sort of game it out and put a plan in place on how you would like it to go, it went the way we would design it,” U.S. Forest Service District Wildlife Biologist Scott Soletti said.
Beast of a burn
The Badger Fire burned 90,000 acres this fall. That’s nearly a third of the South Hills.
The fire has impacted most wildlife species that call the South Hills home, but biologists immediately knew mule deer could be hurt more than most — more so than elk and moose for instance.
There are a handful of reasons biologists are especially concerned about mule deer in the wake of the blaze.
For one, mule deer have a completely different diet than elk or moose. They’re browsers, relying far more heavily on shrubs than grass. The Badger Fire incinerated vast swathes of shrubby sagebrush steppe. It didn’t directly kill many animals though, so the same number of mule deer now have to compete for a lot less food.
Elk and moose are in a different situation.
Elk will likely do well post-fire. They’re grazers, more like cattle, and will be rewarded with more fresh, green grass shooting up out of the blackened ground. Moose could do relatively well because they often eat willows and aspens. Those trees will soon expand after the fire killed thousands of conifers.
But shrubs grow back slower than grass, willow and aspen. It can take decades for new sagebrush and bitterbrush to grow and reach maturity. That means it could be decades before mule deer have their same winter range back — if the land ever fully recovers.
Mule deer have more than dietary disadvantages to deal with post-fire. They’re also highly loyal to their wintering ranges, typically returning to the same spots year after year. They can’t move around as easily as elk.
Other animals can handle winter better, too.
“(Elk) can winter in much higher elevations, more harsh conditions,” Idaho Fish and Game Regional Wildlife Biologist Jake Powell said. “They’re a much bigger animal, so they can winter in much deeper snow.”
Fortunately for mule deer, they didn’t have to use their typical ranges so much this year. The deep snows that would usually push them down to lower elevation never came. The animals haven’t all descended onto one small area, fighting for a limited resource, the way they might during a harsh winter.
“All those deer and elk were scattered sort of all over,” Soletti said.
Pushed to private land?
With wintering range burnt to a crisp, mule deer would have to look for greener pastures. And they were going to find them.
The South Hills perimeter is covered in agricultural land. If this year had been snowier, deer would likely have gone to those areas in large numbers. It wouldn’t have been surprising to see mule deer eating crops on private property, causing serious conflicts with landowners.
Powell said the mild winter helped Fish and Game “dodge a bullet” in terms of private land conflicts.
The wildlife agency had prepared for conflicts anyway, which helped. Farmers agreed to leave residual crops on 1,300 acres along the fire perimeter. Deer have been using that land.
In general, farmers have been understanding, Powell said. Plus, other than a few deer eating haystacks, there haven’t been many issues.
Double-edged sword
This winter’s light snows are a bit of a mixed blessing, Powell explained.
“A mild winter is fantastic for high survival,” he said. “On the other hand, we kind of need the snowpack for successful plant growth, which is going to lead to higher (deer) weights in the summer.”
The Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management have reseeded thousands of acres of the Badger Fire burn area. That rapid reseeding is important in order to give native species a chance to compete with invasives like cheatgrass.
But the seeds need water to grow. From a regeneration perspective, a snowy winter would have been beneficial.
Recent snowstorms have helped build up the snowpack though, Soletti said.
“Those late storms gave us a big shot in the arm to get us back to about average,” he said.
It’s been almost the best of both words: Mule deer survival is high due to a mostly mild winter, but snow right at the end of the season ensures moisture levels for the freshly seeded areas won’t be terrible.
Even though this winter went well, mule deer aren’t out of the woods.
Their winter range may never fully recover, and if it does, the recovery will take years. A severe winter next year could still be devastating for the animals.
Powell and Soletti explained that the quality of mule deer summer range will be a key factor in determining if population levels stay flat or decrease. If the summer range recovers quickly — which it could — the winter range won’t be as important.
They’ll be in good shape if they can get nice and fat.
“In a lot of cases, an animal is able to survive the winter based on the amount of fat that it’s got on its back when it comes down to winter range,” Powell said. “They can get through with just the fat on their back, but they need a quiet place to spend the winter.”
Mule deer aren’t as reliant on sagebrush and bitterbrush in the summer — they eat lots of wildflowers and grass — so their summer range should bounce back faster.
Summer range will likely improve for deer in the long-term, but it’ll still take a few years. Until then, there will be less to eat in the mountains. And Powell emphasized mule deer are going to face a host of other challenges.
Loss of cover will make it easier for predators to find deer. Hunters could be more successful because deer will be easier to see. Losing hiding places could stress deer, because they’ll have to be alert more often, therefore feeding less.
Stress costs deer energy, and spending more energy makes it harder to get fat. On top of that, loss of cover can potentially make the impacts of motorized recreation worse. Deer might be more skittish and run off into more remote, less productive habitat.
All of those impacts on both the winter and summer range could potentially lead to fewer South Hills mule deer, Powell and Soletti said.
Much of it will hinge on whether or not they can get fat.
“After two, three years, how does the increase in summer range habitat offset some of the winter range effects?” Soletti said. “Potentially we’re going to be sending deer onto winter range in better condition than they were before the Badger Fire.”