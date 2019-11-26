TWIN FALLS — It might be a good time to bring out the heavy blankets and stoke the fireplaces.
Weather forecasters across the nation are expecting multiple winter storms to impact holiday travel.
The National Weather Service in Boise issued a winter storm advisory for Oregon and Idaho beginning late Tuesday evening and ending late Wednesday. The heaviest snowfall — 6 to 10 inches — is expected in western Oregon and the central mountains in Idaho, accompanied by breezy to strong winds.
Closer to home, wind gusts up to 40 or 50 mph are possible in the Treasure and Magic valleys, the weather service said, and may bring down tree branches and cause reduced visibility during and after snowstorms.
Temperatures are expected to range from lows in the teens to highs in the low to mid-30s.
Forecasters say the Magic Valley has a 20% chance of snow showers on Thanksgiving Day, followed by a 30% chance on Friday.
But don't expect to build a snowman — forecasters say not much snow will accumulate on the ground in the valleys.
Slow down and use caution while traveling, the weather service says. Check the latest road conditions before venturing out by calling 511.
