TWIN FALLS — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Treasure Valley and western Magic Valley from 11 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The service said a storm in eastern Oregon will move into Idaho Friday afternoon, bringing steady snow Saturday that will become heavy at times and continue into Sunday.
Snow accumulation from the storm will be between 2 to 4 inches for the Treasure Valley and western Magic Valley, while the eastern Magic Valley and Raft River area will get 1 to 3 inches, the weather service said.
For Twin Falls, there is a chance of snow before 11 a.m. with snow showers more likely into the evening and accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible Saturday night.
Sunday has a 70 percent chance of snow, the service said.
Drivers should expect wind gusts up to 30 mph and blowing snow will make travel more difficult, the weather service said.
